NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade
The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers announced this weekend that it's possible Jimmy Garoppolo could return to the team for the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl. Garoppolo has missed most of the 2022 season with an injury, though he's yet to be ruled out for the entire postseason. The 49ers have been ...
FOX Sports
T.I. reacts to Dr. Dre selling his catalog for $200M+ | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask T.I. his thoughts on Dr. Dre selling his musical catalog for $200 Million. Tip said: “There are many ways to utilize your catalog. One is selling them outright and one is licensing.” He then goes onto to share some insight into the music business and teaches how one can leverage their catalog into a lucrative payday.
49ers Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dak Prescott
One of the 49ers' team leaders on defense had some damning comments about Dak Prescott after Sunday's win. Speaking to NinersNation.com, Jimmie Ward said straight up: "Dak isn't good against zone." Prescott finished 23-of-37 in the loss, throwing for 206 yards, a touchdown and a pair of ...
Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Ezekiel Elliott
Well, that was ugly. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday. The Divisional Round playoff game ended in pretty embarrassing fashion for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys drew up a bizarre play that had Elliott under center. ...
Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers
An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss
Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
Eagles Could Reportedly Make Run At Former NFL Head Coach
The Philadelphia Eagles could lose their defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after the season. Gannon is a candidate for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy. If the Texans do poach the 40-year-old assistant, Philadelphia apparently has a quality backup plan in mind. According to Sports ...
Look: Micah Parsons' Postgame Text Message Revealed
Micah Parsons was fired up following the Cowboys- blowout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday. The Cowboys went out to Tampa Bay and jumped out to a 24-0 lead over the Buc before winning 31-14. The win got them into the NFC Divisional Round against the 49ers. After the game, Parsons ...
Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight
Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Stefon Diggs' Announcement
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not pleased with his team's performance in their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday. He seemingly let them know as much during the game and made sure to let the world know after it. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Diggs declared that he is not ...
Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire
Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
Cowboys Signed 5 Players Following Sunday's Loss
For NFL playoff teams, the offseason starts immediately after they have been eliminated, or, if they're lucky, win the Super Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end on Sunday with a 19-12 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. On Monday, the ...
Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview
Brian Flores will be getting another look for a head coach job. The Arizona Cardinals plan to interview Flores for their head coach vacancy, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported on Sunday. The Cardinals plan to interview former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their vacant head-coaching position early this week, per source. — Jonathan Jones... The post Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Peter King Reveals 'Gut Feeling' On Broncos Coaching Hire
As the Denver Broncos continue their quarterback search, they've cast a wide net for potential candidates. But for NBC's Peter King, one name sticks out to him. Taking to Twitter in response to a user asking him who he thinks will get the job, King said that his "gut feeling" is that it will be ...
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
FOX Sports
T.I. gives Shannon Sharpe advice after Lakers courtside altercation & Skip Bayless blowup
T.I. sits down with Shannon Sharpe to advise Shannon after his recent courtside altercation at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game and blowup with Skip Bayless. T.I. says to Shannon: “None of us are perfect. We can’t keep holding each other under a microscope, expecting us not to step outside the lines of perfection.”
