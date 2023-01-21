ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Section of sea bluff collapses at Black's Beach

By City News Service, Ciara Encinas
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JIG9g_0kM3Uind00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An apparently harmless sea bluff collapse was discovered at Black's Beach Friday.

The cliff failure off the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive was reported at about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department and city Fire-Rescue Department.

“I was scared but I got outta there. I was safe," said Phinney Cole.

Cole was behind the footage.

He says he left his stuff right under where the bluff fell.

“Yeah, I gathered all my things. I actually left my car keys behind and found them about an hour later so I got lucky there," he explained.

While cole had a close view from the beach, surfers watched as the cliff collapsed.

"That whole mountain shifted," explained Matthew Craig.

Craig said he’d seen bluff’s fall before but said this time was continuous.

"For about ten minutes, there were just chunks of rock falling, and then at some point, this huge column just started collapsing onto the beach. You could see it all washed out onto the beach and it fell into the sand and the sand piled up 30 feet high because all the sand got pushed up from the beach," said Craig.

Geologist Pat Abbott said a bluff collapse isn’t uncommon right after a series of showers.

"This is a time of heightened gravity pole for failure because it's winter time, and we’ve had a lot of rain. The ground is saturated. It’s winter time there’s less sand on the beach, which means it’s easier for the waves to hit the cliffs. We also have the highest tides of the year right now," said Abbott.

Abbott said the last time there was a big bluff collapse at black’s beach was during this time of year decades ago.

This is the aftermath of the collapse from January of 1982.

Abbott said this won’t be the last we see of the cliff collapse in the area.

“I think it could continue while we’re talking right now. I could continue some more in the next few days as well because the falling away of material par of that material that’s there is actually supporting the cliff. So, when some fall away that means there are some other steep parts that are less supported than they were," said Abbott.

Geologists said more are on the way so it’s important to steer clear of the cliffs and be safe.

It was not immediately clear when the landslide occurred and how large an area was affected.

There were no reports of injuries or structural damage, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?

SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the windows? Well we're going to answer that question.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Millions and Millions of Gallons: City Provides Update on Massive San Diego Sewage Spill

County officials originally said last week's sewage spill, which impacted at least 18 sites around the city of San Diego, involved a staggering 500,000 gallons of effluent. Then, officials with the city of San Diego estimated the spill was 6% of what would have been processed that day at the primary municipal treatment plant in Point Loma, which, according to the city's website, sees 175 million gallons of sewage come and go in 24 hours.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Local waterfalls are pumping, Big surf moves sand

San Diego County’s Waterfalls, swollen with runoff and snowmelt from recent storms, should be at their very best during the next month or two. Three of the most accessible are: Green Valley Falls at Cuyamaca Rancho State Park; the falls below the first palm grove in Borrego Palm Canyon (Anza-Borrego Desert State Park); and the falls at the midpoint of Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve — a three-mile walk from either its east or west entrance. Hikers and climbers can explore many other waterfalls (some with heights up to 100 feet) in remote areas of the county.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Eater

Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego

From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more. Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Huge Section of Cliff Crashes Onto Black's Beach in La Jolla

Lifeguards confirmed to NBC 7 Friday afternoon that there was a bluff collapse at Black's Beach. The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet. The collapse, which occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port, is estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high. Lifeguards are in pickup trucks near its base monitoring the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AlexCap

Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?

Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Innocent Pedestrian Killed After Possible Drunk Driver Pins Him Under Vehicle | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1/22/2023 1:28 am LOCATION: 3400 Block of Riviera Dr. CITY: San Diego DETAILS: San Diego Police along with San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to a vehicle rollover accident on the 3400 block of Riviera Dr. in Pacific Beach. Upon arrival, Officers, and Firefighters found a white Toyota Tacoma on its side with a male that was partially pinned underneath the vehicle. Firefighters managed to free the male who was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. A female was found unresponsive near the crash and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. A witness stated that a White Chevrolet Tahoe was partially parked on the sidewalk on the Westside of Riviera Dr. with a male and female who were having a domestic dispute. A White Toyota Tacoma traveling Southbound on Riviera Dr. struck the Chevy Tahoe and both the male and female who were standing outside of the vehicle as it rolled over. The 3 male occupants of the Toyota Tacoma were able to self-extricate out of the vehicle. One of the passengers of the Tacoma was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The male driver of the Toyota Tacoma was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy