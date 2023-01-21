ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Pilot Flying Family to Breakfast Makes Emergency Landing, Says He Heard 'Grandma Crying in the Back'

"I'm just glad it ended the way it did," Brock Peters, 18, said of the landing he made while flying with three passengers over a mountain pass in California Just months after getting his pilot's license, an 18-year-old faced a scary situation while flying with his family in California.  Brock Peters was taking his family to breakfast at Riverside Municipal airport in a single-engine plane on Monday morning when he heard a pop from his engine while flying over a mountain pass, according to KTLA.  "We're coming through the pass and I hear...
RIVERSIDE, CA
New York Post

Fox News weatherman Adam Klotz beaten on NYC subway train

A Fox News meteorologist was pummeled by a group of teens when he tried to stop them from harassing another straphanger on a Manhattan subway early Sunday, cops and the prognosticator said. Weatherman Adam Klotz, 37, recounted the vicious attack in an Instagram video, appearing bruised and battered as he described how he was going home on a train after watching the New York Giants NFL playoff game at a bar when he saw “this older gentleman was being hassled by this group of seven or eight teens.” “I was like, ‘Yo, guys, cut that out.’ And they decided, ‘All right, if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

I got revenge on a plane passenger who kept opening my window shade

It was the mile-high fight club. New York real estate agent Eric Goldie was just plane fed up with a fellow passenger reaching into his row to open the window shade on a flight — so he took matters into his own hands. In a now-viral TikTok, which has gained nearly 6 million views, a frazzled-looking Goldie slapped away a person’s hand — twice — as they tried to open the shade behind them. Goldie posted the video in response to a comment on a previous video in which he detailed a list of annoying things people do on airplanes. Many TikTok users agreed...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC News

NBC News

