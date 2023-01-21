Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Passenger in fatal single-engine plane crash in New York contacted loved ones as flight descended, officials say
One of two people killed after a plane experienced mechanical issues and crashed in New York on Thursday evening reached out to loved ones in the final moments of his life, officials said.
74-year-old woman found dead with hands, feet tied inside Upper West Side apartment
The victim was discovered by her sister during a wellness check after the pair had just spent an evening together.
New York City woman, 21, disappeared after getting off the subway on New Year's Eve
Adamaruis 'Yuri' Garcia, 21, of Queens, was last seen on a Queens-bound N train. She got off at Queensboro Plaza around 11.15pm and has not been heard from since.
People stuck on board an Amtrak train for more than 29 hours had to be told by the conductor they were not being held hostage: report
"For those of you that are calling the police, we are not holding you hostage," a train conductor was heard saying in videos obtained by ABC News.
Tragic twist discovered involving co-pilot in Nepal plane crash
Families mourn for their loved ones following the Yeti Airlines crash in central Nepal that killed at least 70 people. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
New York City police recover body of missing 13-year-old girl washed up on shoreline of Brooklyn Bridge Park
The body of a 13-year-old girl was found washed up on the shore of Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City on Monday, as a medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.
'They were lovely people': Family remembers 3 people killed in Venice plane crash
VENICE, Fla. — More than a month after a small plane crashed off the coast of Venice, the family of the three people killed is still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. On Dec. 3, 2022, pilot Christian Kath, his wife Misty, and their 12-year-old daughter Lily,...
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
A Hawaiian Airlines pilot told investigators a cloud 'shot up' like a plume of smoke, causing turbulence that injured dozens of passengers: report
Severe turbulence on the December flight from Phoenix to Honolulu knocked one passenger unconscious and injured 25, The New York Times reported.
Teen Pilot Flying Family to Breakfast Makes Emergency Landing, Says He Heard 'Grandma Crying in the Back'
"I'm just glad it ended the way it did," Brock Peters, 18, said of the landing he made while flying with three passengers over a mountain pass in California Just months after getting his pilot's license, an 18-year-old faced a scary situation while flying with his family in California. Brock Peters was taking his family to breakfast at Riverside Municipal airport in a single-engine plane on Monday morning when he heard a pop from his engine while flying over a mountain pass, according to KTLA. "We're coming through the pass and I hear...
NY audio reveals final minutes before plane crash, as 2 occupants called families to say goodbye
Two people died after a small plane crashed in a wooded area near Westchester County airport after departing JFK Airport in Queens, New York.
Heartbreaking details emerge in passenger’s final message to friends before plane ‘lost engines’ in deadly tragedy
A PILOT and his friend were killed in a plane crash after the engine of their small craft failed, heartbreaking final text messages have revealed. Binyamin Chafetz, 45, messaged a group of pals on WhatsApp on Thursday, just moments before his single-engine aircraft crashed in Westchester County, New York. He...
Fox News weatherman Adam Klotz beaten on NYC subway train
A Fox News meteorologist was pummeled by a group of teens when he tried to stop them from harassing another straphanger on a Manhattan subway early Sunday, cops and the prognosticator said. Weatherman Adam Klotz, 37, recounted the vicious attack in an Instagram video, appearing bruised and battered as he described how he was going home on a train after watching the New York Giants NFL playoff game at a bar when he saw “this older gentleman was being hassled by this group of seven or eight teens.” “I was like, ‘Yo, guys, cut that out.’ And they decided, ‘All right, if...
People
A Man Who Died by Suicide After Being Questioned About 1994 Murder Has Been Identified as the Alleged Killer
Nearly 30 years after a New York woman was discovered bludgeoned to death in her apartment, authorities revealed a man who killed himself shortly after being questioned by police was her murderer, NBC News reports. Wilomeana "Violet" Filkins was found dead in East Greenbush, N.Y., on Aug. 19, 1994. According...
I got revenge on a plane passenger who kept opening my window shade
It was the mile-high fight club. New York real estate agent Eric Goldie was just plane fed up with a fellow passenger reaching into his row to open the window shade on a flight — so he took matters into his own hands. In a now-viral TikTok, which has gained nearly 6 million views, a frazzled-looking Goldie slapped away a person’s hand — twice — as they tried to open the shade behind them. Goldie posted the video in response to a comment on a previous video in which he detailed a list of annoying things people do on airplanes. Many TikTok users agreed...
1 dead, 10 injured in Queens house fire near LaGuardia Airport
A man was killed, six other civilians were injured and four firefighters were hurt during a two-alarm fire at a home near LaGuardia Airport late Friday night, according to the FDNY.
Frightening Video Shows Deadly Plane Crash in Nepal
17-year-old stabbed on Coney Island succumbs to injuries
A 17-year-old Brooklyn boy who was stabbed in the torso on Friday succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, according to police. The boy was attacked in front of a small strip mall on Mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street on Coney Island
