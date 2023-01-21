Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
T.I. reacts to Dr. Dre selling his catalog for $200M+ | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask T.I. his thoughts on Dr. Dre selling his musical catalog for $200 Million. Tip said: “There are many ways to utilize your catalog. One is selling them outright and one is licensing.” He then goes onto to share some insight into the music business and teaches how one can leverage their catalog into a lucrative payday.
FOX Sports
T.I. gives Shannon Sharpe advice after Lakers courtside altercation & Skip Bayless blowup
T.I. sits down with Shannon Sharpe to advise Shannon after his recent courtside altercation at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game and blowup with Skip Bayless. T.I. says to Shannon: “None of us are perfect. We can’t keep holding each other under a microscope, expecting us not to step outside the lines of perfection.”
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
FOX Sports
Nick shares his playoff betting advice, hypothetical teaser with 49ers and Bengals | What's Wright?
Nick and Damonza address a fan question regarding betting across a zero on teasers. Watch as Nick advises to avoid those teasers during the playoffs, due to their minimal to no value. He also shares his hypothetical teaser he would take during the Championship Games if he had one, involving the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers.
FOX Sports
"Cody Rhodes all the way," Ryan Satin predicts the Men's Royal Rumble outcome and surprise comebacks
John Rocha joined Ryan Satin for a Royal Rumble preview and discussed the upcoming Men’s Royal Rumble matchup, predicting Cody Rhodes to come out on top. Satin also explained why The Rock shouldn’t be counted out as a possible surprise return as tensions in The Bloodline continue to build.
FOX Sports
Does the Jaden Rashada situation show problems with NIL in college sports? | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada being released from his letter of intent with Florida after a reported $13 million NIL deal fell through. Joel elaborated more on NIL deals in college football. He talked about how NIL affects recruitment and how this situation can be stopped in the future.
FOX Sports
Coach Prime is acquiring top talent for the Colorado Buffaloes | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed his alma mater Colorado Buffaloes and their head coach Deion Sanders’ recruiting practices. Sanders secured a 5-star CB Cormani McClain. He originally committed to the University of Miami and flipped to Colorado. He elaborated on Coach Prime’s recruiting from last season at Jackson State and how he acquired star players. With Sanders’ recruiting success, is Colorado primed to make a big jump next season? Joel predicted that in 2024 Colorado will benefit greatly and compete as a top two or three program in the conference.
