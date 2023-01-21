ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

T.I. reacts to Dr. Dre selling his catalog for $200M+ | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe ask T.I. his thoughts on Dr. Dre selling his musical catalog for $200 Million. Tip said: “There are many ways to utilize your catalog. One is selling them outright and one is licensing.” He then goes onto to share some insight into the music business and teaches how one can leverage their catalog into a lucrative payday.

