St. Sebastian's basketball team on a roll behind senior Trevor Mullin 01:47

NEEDHAM - The St. Sebastian's basketball program is on a roll. "One of the most competitive group of boys I've ever seen in my entire life," said coach Sam Doner.

As of Friday afternoon, the team is off to a perfect 12-0 start and are rewriting the record books.

"My eighth-grade year (or) my seventh-grade year, we weren't the best, but our goal was to become one of the best teams," said Trevor Mullin.

Mullin, a senior guard, has played a major role in turning the program around and is just 80 points shy of breaking the school's all-time scoring record.

"The first practice I came here (to St. Sebastian's) I was guarding him, and he was just shooting," recalled freshman forward A.J. Dybantsa. "I'm usually taller and people don't be shooting over me. He was hitting difficult shots. He was crossing me over. So, I was like, 'oh yeah, he's special.'"

Trevor credits a lot of the success he's had on the court to some of the things he's learned from his older sister over the years. Especially from watching her in their own driveway.

"It'd be snowing, it'd be raining I'd be shooting out in that because if I saw her do it then I have to do it too," said Mullin. "I tried to copy everything. She said once she made a thousand shots after a practice, and it only took her like an hour. I was there for three hours doing the same thing just trying to be like her."

Following in the footsteps of his sister Maddie, who is currently a member of the Brown's women's basketball program, Trevor has committed to play basketball next year at Yale.

"My goal was to work harder than everybody," said Mullin. "If I could outwork somebody who is 6'7" and gifted like that and play at the same level as those people, that's what makes me feel good."

"He's passionate about just becoming the best he can be as a human being," said Doner. "Obviously, that shows on the basketball court, but I wish people saw more of the academics because his academics are excellent."