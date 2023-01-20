ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Greg Norman Doubles Down on Stance on Saudi Arabia in New Interview

By Gabrielle Herzig
 3 days ago

The LIV Golf CEO believes that Saudi Arabia has learned from its ‘mistakes.’

In a new interview with NewsNation host Dan Abrams, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman reiterated his previous assertion that Saudi Arabia has learned from its “mistakes.”

Norman joined the live show to discuss the Saudi-backed golf league’s new multi-year TV deal with the CW network, but Abrams also asked the CEO about the country’s human rights atrocities.

Last May, at a promotional event for the team-format golf league’s London tournament, Norman referred to the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi as a learning experience for Saudi Arabia .

LIV Golf—which now includes Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Brooks Koepka among its members—is funded by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

“This whole thing about Saudi Arabia and Khashoggi and human rights...talk about it, but also talk about the good that the country is doing in changing its culture. Look, we’ve all made mistakes. And you just want to learn by those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward,” Norman said last year.

On Friday, the LIV Golf CEO doubled down on those widely criticized comments.

“Do you really think the Saudis have been learning from their mistakes?” Abrams said, recalling Norman’s previous statements.

“Look, I think everybody learns from their mistakes,” Norman said.

The NewsNation host, then, clarified his initial question.

“But have the Saudis?”

Norman went on to stand by the opinion he relayed back in May, which was widely regarded as an effort to downplay Saudi Arabia’s poor humanitarian record.

“No question,” Norman said. “Yes, I do. From what I’m seeing.”

The two-time major champion then supported his point by citing the time he has spent in the country building golf courses.

“I’ve been over there before this role of being CEO of LIV Golf Investments,” Norman said. “I’ve been over there building a golf course in Saudi Arabia. Now, this is way before any of this ‘who-ha-ha’ erupted. I was there for a reason ’cause they see the value in what golf is a force for good, and it’s proving it out in their country today.”

Norman continued to tell Abrams about his “passion” for using golf to “improve” countries around the world.

“Golf diplomacy is something I’ve been extremely passionate about for more than a quarter of a century. I’ve traveled the world my whole life, and golf diplomacy to me means more than anything else. So if we can use golf as a platform to grow a country, improve a country, fantastic, hallelujah.”

