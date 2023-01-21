Read full article on original website
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo
What irks you most about HOAs? Are you walking your dog before 7AM? Are you mandated to hire a professional company, and spend at least $500 to put up Christmas lights? Or, forced to re sod your front lawn in the middle of a scorching summer heat with severe water restrictions? Well, I'll stop there. Before we even began thinking of buying our house, we had already agreed that it would not be on a property controlled by an HOA. We had read and heard many accounts of horrific experiences that had robbed many people of the joy of homeowning.
How to check for Central Texas power outages
You can check outage maps on your service provider's website.
Bikers gather at Texas Capitol to lobby against "motorcycle profiling"
AUSTIN, Texas — You’ve probably heard the expression racial profiling before. But one large group of Texans says they're being profiled and pulled over for just suiting up and enjoying the open road. A large group of bikers rumbled into Austin from across Texas to lobby their lawmakers...
Lawmaker says families of Uvalde shooting victims should be allowed to sue the state
AUSTIN, Texas — The survivors of the children and teachers killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May are still looking for justice, and it could take a change in state law to make that happen. On Tuesday they were in Austin pushing for that change. Uvalde's state senator,...
‘Major wreck’ shuts down westbound US-79 in Round Rock
Police posted on Twitter that the crash happened Monday afternoon on the highway, known locally as Palm Valley Blvd., just west of A.W. Grimes Blvd. in front of the H-E-B plus! store.
Travis County invests $35 million in new housing for those experiencing homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County is making a $35 million investment in its plan to help 3,000 unhoused people find shelter. On Tuesday, the county announced a new contract with Mobile Loaves and Fishes to build hundreds of supportive housing units in Southeast Travis County. “It’s a done deal...
Georgetown Police Department experiencing rise in mental health calls
Georgetown Police Chief Cory Tchida gave the Georgetown City Council a public safety update Jan. 24. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) In a public safety update to the Georgetown City Council on Jan. 24, Police Chief Cory Tchida said the department has experienced an increase in calls related to mental health incidents over the last four years.
UT Austin campus named as newest H-E-B delivery hub
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin announced Tuesday it has partnered with H-E-B to offer campus grocery delivery to students, faculty members, and staffers -- making it the newest delivery hub. “Being able to offer this service is a great resource for students who don’t have...
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, just before 4:30 p.m., police say a driver crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway, and hit a tree in the 1300 block of W. Cesar Chavez. The driver...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
Affidavit: Man called 911 after deadly east Austin shooting
A Travis County affidavit filed Thursday provided more information surrounding an east Austin shooting where a man was accused of killing his wife.
APD: Fatal Pflugerville shooting ruled self defense
A 37-year-old man died after a shooting Saturday night in Pflugerville, the Austin Police Department said in a press release
Texas Democrats call for $15,000 salary raise for teachers
AUSTIN, Texas — A group of House Democrats, led by Austin Representative James Talarico, are calling for a statewide $15,000 raise for Texas educators, unveiled in a press conference Tuesday morning. Touted as the largest educator pay raise in Texas history, House Bill 1548, the proposed bill, will tap...
Driver killed in crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County
One person is dead after a crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County early Monday morning, according to Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at the SH 130 and Elroy Road intersection. DPS investigators say troopers responded to the crash at around 12:30 a.m. Their preliminary report indicates...
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
1 dead, 3 injured in Round Rock 2-vehicle crash
One person is dead, and four others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday.
What to do for your freeze-damaged plants
It's been almost a month since a multi-day deep freeze hit Central Texas, and by now, you might be wondering if your plants survived. They might look dead, but hope isn't lost. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler went to the experts to find out how to tell how bad the freeze damage was, and what to do next.
Suspect in custody following apartment fire in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was taken into custody following an apartment fire in East Austin Tuesday afternoon. AFD crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to the structure fire at 1706 Patton Lane - just south of Hwy 290. The fire was extinguished just after 4 p.m. Fire officials say...
