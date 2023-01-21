ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Pete Lakeman

An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo

What irks you most about HOAs? Are you walking your dog before 7AM? Are you mandated to hire a professional company, and spend at least $500 to put up Christmas lights? Or, forced to re sod your front lawn in the middle of a scorching summer heat with severe water restrictions? Well, I'll stop there. Before we even began thinking of buying our house, we had already agreed that it would not be on a property controlled by an HOA. We had read and heard many accounts of horrific experiences that had robbed many people of the joy of homeowning.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Bikers gather at Texas Capitol to lobby against "motorcycle profiling"

AUSTIN, Texas — You’ve probably heard the expression racial profiling before. But one large group of Texans says they're being profiled and pulled over for just suiting up and enjoying the open road. A large group of bikers rumbled into Austin from across Texas to lobby their lawmakers...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

UT Austin campus named as newest H-E-B delivery hub

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin announced Tuesday it has partnered with H-E-B to offer campus grocery delivery to students, faculty members, and staffers -- making it the newest delivery hub. “Being able to offer this service is a great resource for students who don’t have...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver dies after crashing into tree in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, just before 4:30 p.m., police say a driver crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway, and hit a tree in the 1300 block of W. Cesar Chavez. The driver...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas Democrats call for $15,000 salary raise for teachers

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of House Democrats, led by Austin Representative James Talarico, are calling for a statewide $15,000 raise for Texas educators, unveiled in a press conference Tuesday morning. Touted as the largest educator pay raise in Texas history, House Bill 1548, the proposed bill, will tap...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Driver killed in crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County

One person is dead after a crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County early Monday morning, according to Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at the SH 130 and Elroy Road intersection. DPS investigators say troopers responded to the crash at around 12:30 a.m. Their preliminary report indicates...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

What to do for your freeze-damaged plants

It's been almost a month since a multi-day deep freeze hit Central Texas, and by now, you might be wondering if your plants survived. They might look dead, but hope isn't lost. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler went to the experts to find out how to tell how bad the freeze damage was, and what to do next.
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Suspect in custody following apartment fire in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was taken into custody following an apartment fire in East Austin Tuesday afternoon. AFD crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to the structure fire at 1706 Patton Lane - just south of Hwy 290. The fire was extinguished just after 4 p.m. Fire officials say...
AUSTIN, TX

