Greenville builds new salt storage facility to stay prepared for winter weather
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville has a brand new salt storage facility to help ensure there is plenty of road salt in the event of winter weather. Greenville Public Works Assistant Director, Kevin Heifferon says the city ran out of salt last January with multiple weekends of bad weather. Now, Heiffron says that shouldn’t be a problem.
People in Greenville concerned with road conditions of busy roundabout
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Cars dodging potholes, low spots, and driving through puddles of water that aren’t from the rain can be seen every day at the Portertown roundabout. “It’s not a smooth surface, for sure,” said Tim Reeder, Republican North Carolina House District 9 Representative. The rough...
Sneads Ferry Gate upgrade in three phases
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - One of Camp Lejeune’s gates is undergoing a security upgrade. The Sneads Ferry Gate will be reduced to single-lane traffic from Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 24, for upgrades to the security systems. Camp Lejeune lays out the upgrade in a three phase...
Kinston intersection closed for traffic improvements
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Department of Transportation will begin work on a project to close the open median between Lowe’s Home Improvement and the Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. The new raised media design is intended to increase safety and improve traffic flow in the area. Construction...
Morehead City Dollar General closed for repairs after vehicle crashes into it
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A business in Morehead City will be closed for a couple of weeks after a vehicle crashed into it Monday. Dollar General, located at 3017 Bridges St., was damaged when police said the driver of a vehicle slammed into the building. It created a large hole in the building and […]
Employee remains critical after fire at Beaufort County boat manufacturer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee of a boat manufacturer remains in critical condition at a burn center after Friday’s fire that destroyed part of the Beaufort County business. Firefighters were called around 1:30 p.m. Friday to Pamlico Boat & Fiberglass Repair on Magnolia School Road, east of...
Families learn about filing claims related to Camp Lejeune’s toxic water at VFW town hall meeting
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WECT) - For thirty years, families at Camp Lejeune were exposed to toxic water resulting in countless medical ailments. Now, thanks to the PACT Act, they can get help from the government to address those issues. “It means that you’re not forgotten because there’s people out there...
A-D's Metal Roofing Company fined for fatal accident at Morehead City library
- The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDL) issued a financial penalty Saturday, Jan. 21 to a roofing company involved in a fatal accident at the Morehead City Library. A-D's Metal Roofing Company received a $4,350.60 Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) citation following the death of employee Miguel Trinidad Delgado, 36, of Beulaville.
NC Secretary of State holds small business roundtable in Onslow County
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Secretary of State Elaine Marshall visited Coastal Carolina Community College Tuesday and hosted a roundtable for small business owners, economic developers, and small business advocates. The college helped Brian Vinciguerra get his business off the ground seven years ago. Vinciguerra, the owner of Cracked It! Escape...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm risk still targeting late Wednesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A severe storm system moving across the Gulf Coast states could trigger moderate gusts and damaging winds across Eastern NC on Wednesday. Most backyards and communities across the area may initially experience considerably cooler temperatures and partly to mostly cloudy skies by sunrise. A mixture of 30s/40s with a light southerly breeze is expected.
Dog that survived fatal house fire continues to improve
CARTERET COUNTY — A dog that survived a house fire that occurred Dec. 29 in New Bern continues to improve as it’s cared for by Misplaced Mutts, an animal welfare and adoption group in Carteret County. Sport, which sustained serious burns during a fire that killed two people...
Grantsboro restaurant damaged by fire
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Multiple departments in Pamlico and Craven Counties were responding to a fire at a restaurant in Grantsboro Monday morning. The fire was at The Great Wall restaurant, next to Food Lion. The sprinkler system kept the fire under control, according to a responding fire marshal....
First Alert Forecast For January 24, 2023
People in Greenville concerned with road conditions of busy Roundabout. Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosts new building groundbreaking ceremony. Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosts new building groundbreaking ceremony. Asian American community members in NC react to California mass shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. Asian American community members in...
Authorities provide update on deadly Bethel house fire
Pitt County authorities have released the names of the two people that died in a Bethel house fire last week. Nellie Williams, 74, and Benjamin Bell, 29, died in Jan. 20 fire at 322 US 64 Alt, per Pitt County Emergency Management. The cause of the fire is still listed...
Onslow County Soil and Water Conservation District begins stream cleanup
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Soil and Water Conservation District will begin its work to clear streams Monday. The district received a grant from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to help restore a large portion of Backswamp and Squires Run Creek. By removing downed trees and debris,...
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosts new building groundbreaking ceremony
People in Greenville concerned with road conditions of busy Roundabout. Asian American community members in NC react to California mass shooting. Asian American community members in NC react to California mass shooting. DO YOU KNOW US? Identity thieves buy $9,291 in gift cards at Winterville Sam’s Club. Updated: 7...
Lenoir County Veteran skydives for his 98th birthday
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - A retired Eastern Carolina service member has crossed off a milestone on his bucket list at 98 years old. Roy Jernigan is a La Grange resident who decided to skydive with his daughter and granddaughter for his birthday. Jernigan was a Naval Corpsman during the...
Early-morning North Carolina house fire kills two, one escapes
BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
Witness recalls 1961 Bomber crash that dropped 2 nuclear bombs near Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – It is a day that nearly changed the course of history. Sixty-two years ago, a B-52 bomber crashed over Goldsboro, accidentally dropping two nuclear bombs. People who saw that crash still think about what could’ve happened. A field, just north of Goldsboro near the...
WITN’s First Tooth Photo Contest
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is partnering with Greenville Kids Dental to promote the new “First Tooth” contest. WITN is accepting photos of kids who have lost a tooth. The winning photo will receive a prize pack from Greenville Kids Dental including a water bottle, t-shirt and dental hygiene kit.
