New Bern, NC

WITN

Greenville builds new salt storage facility to stay prepared for winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville has a brand new salt storage facility to help ensure there is plenty of road salt in the event of winter weather. Greenville Public Works Assistant Director, Kevin Heifferon says the city ran out of salt last January with multiple weekends of bad weather. Now, Heiffron says that shouldn’t be a problem.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

People in Greenville concerned with road conditions of busy roundabout

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Cars dodging potholes, low spots, and driving through puddles of water that aren’t from the rain can be seen every day at the Portertown roundabout. “It’s not a smooth surface, for sure,” said Tim Reeder, Republican North Carolina House District 9 Representative. The rough...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Sneads Ferry Gate upgrade in three phases

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - One of Camp Lejeune’s gates is undergoing a security upgrade. The Sneads Ferry Gate will be reduced to single-lane traffic from Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 24, for upgrades to the security systems. Camp Lejeune lays out the upgrade in a three phase...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WITN

Kinston intersection closed for traffic improvements

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Department of Transportation will begin work on a project to close the open median between Lowe’s Home Improvement and the Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. The new raised media design is intended to increase safety and improve traffic flow in the area. Construction...
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

A-D's Metal Roofing Company fined for fatal accident at Morehead City library

- The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDL) issued a financial penalty Saturday, Jan. 21 to a roofing company involved in a fatal accident at the Morehead City Library. A-D's Metal Roofing Company received a $4,350.60 Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) citation following the death of employee Miguel Trinidad Delgado, 36, of Beulaville.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

NC Secretary of State holds small business roundtable in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Secretary of State Elaine Marshall visited Coastal Carolina Community College Tuesday and hosted a roundtable for small business owners, economic developers, and small business advocates. The college helped Brian Vinciguerra get his business off the ground seven years ago. Vinciguerra, the owner of Cracked It! Escape...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm risk still targeting late Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A severe storm system moving across the Gulf Coast states could trigger moderate gusts and damaging winds across Eastern NC on Wednesday. Most backyards and communities across the area may initially experience considerably cooler temperatures and partly to mostly cloudy skies by sunrise. A mixture of 30s/40s with a light southerly breeze is expected.
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Dog that survived fatal house fire continues to improve

CARTERET COUNTY — A dog that survived a house fire that occurred Dec. 29 in New Bern continues to improve as it’s cared for by Misplaced Mutts, an animal welfare and adoption group in Carteret County. Sport, which sustained serious burns during a fire that killed two people...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Grantsboro restaurant damaged by fire

GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Multiple departments in Pamlico and Craven Counties were responding to a fire at a restaurant in Grantsboro Monday morning. The fire was at The Great Wall restaurant, next to Food Lion. The sprinkler system kept the fire under control, according to a responding fire marshal....
GRANTSBORO, NC
WITN

First Alert Forecast For January 24, 2023

People in Greenville concerned with road conditions of busy Roundabout. Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosts new building groundbreaking ceremony. Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosts new building groundbreaking ceremony. Asian American community members in NC react to California mass shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. Asian American community members in...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Authorities provide update on deadly Bethel house fire

Pitt County authorities have released the names of the two people that died in a Bethel house fire last week. Nellie Williams, 74, and Benjamin Bell, 29, died in Jan. 20 fire at 322 US 64 Alt, per Pitt County Emergency Management. The cause of the fire is still listed...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosts new building groundbreaking ceremony

People in Greenville concerned with road conditions of busy Roundabout. Asian American community members in NC react to California mass shooting. Asian American community members in NC react to California mass shooting. DO YOU KNOW US? Identity thieves buy $9,291 in gift cards at Winterville Sam’s Club. Updated: 7...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Veteran skydives for his 98th birthday

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - A retired Eastern Carolina service member has crossed off a milestone on his bucket list at 98 years old. Roy Jernigan is a La Grange resident who decided to skydive with his daughter and granddaughter for his birthday. Jernigan was a Naval Corpsman during the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Early-morning North Carolina house fire kills two, one escapes

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
BETHEL, NC
WITN

WITN’s First Tooth Photo Contest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is partnering with Greenville Kids Dental to promote the new “First Tooth” contest. WITN is accepting photos of kids who have lost a tooth. The winning photo will receive a prize pack from Greenville Kids Dental including a water bottle, t-shirt and dental hygiene kit.
GREENVILLE, NC

