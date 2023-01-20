Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
John Cena Was Allegedly “Threatened” By Certain WWE Superstars
During a recent Cafe de Rene episode, a fan asked Rene Dupree if Cena was threatened by superstars who resembled him, such as Chris Masters and Alex Riley. The former World Tag Team Champion declared that the Cenation Leader indeed felt so. Very much so. Very much so. Yeah. The...
bodyslam.net
Kevin Nash Believes If He Hadn’t Signed With WCW, The Attitude Era Would Never Have Happened
Over the years, several people were attributed for the Attitude Era’s existence. However, one WWE Legend believes that he is the reason the Attitude Era existed in the first place. Kevin Nash recently claimed on his Kliq This podcast that the Attitude Era wouldn’t have existed if he didn’t...
tjrwrestling.net
Goldberg Was “Dangerous In The Ring” Says Former WWE Star
When it comes to being a physical pro wrestler, Bill Goldberg is a guy that was known for working a very physical style. Some of Goldberg’s trademark moves in wrestling include the Spear that he used as a setup move followed by the Jackhammer slam that won Goldberg many matches and major championships.
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Kurt Angle’s Neck In 3 Places With A Steel Chair
Angle failed to inform Brock Lesnar that, due to a previous neck injury, he should not be hit with a chair on the top of his head, during a night in the latter half of 2003. Chris Benoit, aware of his own history of neck injury, ensured to caution Brock Lesnar against striking him on the top of the head with a steel chair during the same night. As a result, Lesnar swung the chair sideways.
bodyslam.net
The Undertaker Went Off Script Attacking Terry Funk During Iconic Hell In A Cell Match With Mankind
The Undertaker came up with part of the iconic match on the fly. The Phenom appeared during a recent episode of Complex’s sneaker shopping series. The Deadman revealed that he was not originally supposed to attack Funk at all. “It’s just one of those things that happened. Obviously everyone...
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'
Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Shoots Up Forbes Richest Billionaires List This Year
Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors was viewed as a hostile takeover, as he showed a new ruthlessness to regain control of WWE. This move was met with a lot of negativity. Due to this, he was appointed as the Executive Chairman of WWE, following the resignation of Stephanie McMahon, while Nick Khan remains the sole CEO.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
wrestletalk.com
Wild Brawl Breaks Out At WWE Performance Center (Video)
A wild brawl has broke out at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. At NXT Vengeance Day on February 4, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Grayson Waller inside a steel cage. The two men have been engaged in a rivalry that has been heating up week...
bodyslam.net
John Cena Hints At Being WWE 2K23 Cover Star
John Cena made an appearance on the December 30 episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. The match ended with Owens successfully pinning one of their opponents and securing the win for their team.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
bodyslam.net
Shawn Michaels Personally Requested The New Day For NXT Run
It turns out Shawn Michaels specifically wanted The New Day down in NXT for a run. Fightful Select dropped a portion from their upcoming interview with Kofi Kingston. It was said in the notes that Shawn Michaels was the one who requested The New Day in NXT, and the duo found out via their talent relations app.
tjrwrestling.net
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
bodyslam.net
AEW Drops Back Below 500,000 Viewers This Week, Key Demo Holds Steady
The viewership numbers are in for AEW Rampage. According to Wrestlenomics, January 20th’s episode of AEW Rampage brought in a viewership of 464,000 with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 13th episode of AEW Rampage brought in an average viewership of 513,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley Is Confident Ahead Of The Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Rhea Ripley is ready to begin her road to WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley took to Twitter on Sunday and made a bold claim. The Inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion said nobody will be able to eliminate her from the Royal Rumble match. Rhea Ripley is open to competing in the...
bodyslam.net
Toni Storm Looks Bad Ass With A Broken Orbital Bone, According To Her
Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm went to war for the AEW Women’s Championship. During the AEW Full Gear Women’s Championship Match, Hayter and Storm exchanged forearms with one from Hayter nailing Storm and causing a broken orbital bone according to Hayter. While speaking on Hawk vs. Wolf with Tony Hawk, Hayter talked about accident when she was asked if she’s ever injured anyone.
bodyslam.net
AIW Wasted Youth Results (1/21/23)
Absolute Intense Wrestling held its AIW Wasted Youth event on January 21 from The Outpost Concert Club in Kent, OH. The event aired on FITE Plus. You can read the full results for the show below. – The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) def. H2 V2 (Hendrix...
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker’s First Remarks After Sharing The Ring With Bray Wyatt On WWE RAW XXX
The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020. The Phenom returned to WWE as The American Badass during the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the ring for the first time in years tonight on RAW. Taker sent LA Knight Bray Wyatt’s way for a Sister Abigail. He then approached Bray, whispered something in his ears, and left.
Comments / 0