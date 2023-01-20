ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dax Harwood Consoled Kofi Kingston After WWE Championship Loss, Reveals The Locker Room Was Upset By Decision

By Corey Brennan
bodyslam.net
 3 days ago
bodyslam.net

John Cena Was Allegedly “Threatened” By Certain WWE Superstars

During a recent Cafe de Rene episode, a fan asked Rene Dupree if Cena was threatened by superstars who resembled him, such as Chris Masters and Alex Riley. The former World Tag Team Champion declared that the Cenation Leader indeed felt so. Very much so. Very much so. Yeah. The...
wrestlinginc.com

Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'

Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
wrestletalk.com

Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?

Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose

Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star

Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather made Canelo’s entire DAZN deal in 28 minutes

Floyd Mayweather is still boxing’s biggest earner of all time. In fact, he made Canelo’s entire DAZN contract in less than half an hour. Mayweather took a phone call interview around the time of the announcement as an opportunity to take a dig. Floyd told the former Pound...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar

It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
Yardbarker

Report: WWE Makes Change To Sami Zayn Segment

A major change to WWE’s 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW is in the works, as PWInsider.com is reporting that instead of the Bloodline’s previously announced acknowledgment ceremony, Sami Zayn will instead be put on trial for his mistakes on Friday Night SmackDown. The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony,...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Makes Major Change To Bloodline Segment For RAW 30th Anniversary Show

WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW next week. In honor of 30 years of the show being on the air, WWE has promised some massive segments and matches for the event. WWE has a lot planned for their big show, which will also serve as the go-home episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble event. That being said, since we’re still talking about WWE, anything can happen.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show

We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
Yardbarker

Another former WWE star is set to be at Raw XXX

Another former WWE star will be appearing at the Raw 30th anniversary show as Pwinsider.com reports Hall Of Famer Lita will be there. The former WWE Women’s Champion is also slated to film content for WWE's programming on A&E next week. Lita had a brief return run in 2022...
PWMania

Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card, New Names Added to the Royal Rumble Match

New entrants for the WWE Royal Rumble have been announced following Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. On Friday night’s SmackDown, Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega declared their intentions to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. The Women’s Royal Rumble now has 24 open spots. Baszler and Vega join Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez as confirmed participants in the match.
TEXAS STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella Comments On How Daughter Is Progressing At WWE PC

Santino Marella made an indelible mark on WWE during his run with the company due to his knack for humor and ability to put on decent matches inside the ring. And though Marella's full-time run in WWE ended in 2016, another member of his family is now carrying on the family's legacy. Marella's daughter, Arianna Grace, is currently assigned to WWE's developmental brand, "NXT." Unfortunately, Grace suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee in early October and has been out of action since.
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023

WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Hulk Hogan asking the WWE Universe what’s up then says Raw started while Hulk A Mania was running wild. He says the show has only grown since then and together, WWE is celebrating 30 years of the Red Brand. He then puts over the Philadelphia Eagles.
ewrestlingnews.com

Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.

