Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
Florida woman arrested after standoff with deputies: OCSO
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after attempting to run from deputies when they went to serve warrants to her, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Heather Sutton, 33, slammed the door in their faces and tried to climb out a window in her home before going […]
Alabama family searching for daughter who went missing a week ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — For the last week, Selena Copes and her parents have been wondering what happened to her twin sister, Savannah, who is currently missing. “We just think positive we don’t really want to think negative or anything or get nervous,” Copes said. Her sister said the last time she laid eyes on […]
WEAR
Deputies investigating 5th inmate death at Okaloosa County jail in past 6 months
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating an inmate death at the Okaloosa County jail over the weekend. This marks the fifth inmate death at the jail in the past six months, according to the county. The county says it "cannot release the nature of their deaths at this time"...
niceville.com
Walton man sentenced to life for stabbing death
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Walton County man has been sentenced to life in prison following his conviction for the murder of a 31-year-old woman in his father’s Walton County home, the Office of the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida has announced. On January...
niceville.com
Crestview woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that left a Fort Walton Beach man dead, the Crestview Police Department (CPD) has announced. The CPD said it has arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of...
niceville.com
Search leads to arrest of five in Fort Walton Beach for drugs, firearms
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Three adults and two teenage juveniles have been arrested on felony drug and weapon charges by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department following a search of a vehicle and apartment in Fort Walton Beach, the agency has announced. The Fort Walton Beach Police Department...
Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
Local man killed in Panama City Beach car crash
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night. According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on. Police said the Smart car […]
Florida Woman With Warrants Arrested After Door Slam On Deputies, Crawling Out Window
A Florida woman with outstanding warrants in two counties slammed a door on deputies Saturday morning when they went to serve those warrants at a home on Sugartown Road in Okaloosa County, Deputies say following the door slamming, 33-year-old Heather Sutton then tried to climb
WJHG-TV
Crash in Jackson County leaves young child with critical injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A crash in Jackson County left a 5-year-old with critical injuries according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Officials with FHP report a woman from Marianna was traveling south on State Road 71 when she lost control of her car and veered off of the road. Troopers...
WJHG-TV
One killed in crash in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman was killed in a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the woman was driving north on U.S. Highway 231. They report the car drifted into a ditch, causing the car to flip over. Authorities said the woman...
Single mother of four gets life changing surprise
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMMB) — When Shakisha McDonald woke up Tuesday morning, she thought she was getting a new house. Little did she know, former Florida State Seminoles and Tampa Bay Bucs running back Warrick Dunn was going to make sure she got a home. The single mother of four has never owned a home. […]
WJHG-TV
Minor injuries for students, bus driver in crash involving a Bay District School bus
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bus driver and seven students have minor injuries after a Bay District School bus was involved in a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers tell us the crash happened on State Road 20 Monday morning in Bay County. Bay District Schools Director...
fosterfollynews.net
Chipley, Florida Walmart Officer-Involved Shooting Results in One Death, Two Chipley Officers on Administrative Leave
FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement) is investigating the incident, which left Pearce dead and two Chipley Police Department officers on Administrative Leave, which is a normal part of the process when an incident results in an officer shooting. 44-year-old Pearce reportedly started an altercation with a school bus driver...
Convicted child abuser sentenced to life for stabbing female roommate more than 100 times
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison after stabbing his female roommate 109 times in 2021. On July 13, 2021, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Troon Drive in Sandestin and found a victim deceased with multiple stab wounds, the department announced.
niceville.com
Man dies after being struck by car in Destin: OCSO
DESTIN, Fla. – A man is dead after he was reportedly struck by a car on Highway 98 in Destin. A pedestrian walking north across Highway 98 near Vinings Way Boulevard in Destin was reportedly struck by a car and killed Thursday night shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said.
Drugs in Hide-a-Can, illegal vapes found during I-10 traffic stop: Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop on Interstate 10 Thursday morning ended with a 47-year-old Crestview woman behind bars. Deputies working Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 55 said they pulled over Carolyn Virginia Satterfield for not wearing her seatbelt, according to the press release. OCSO said Satterfield gave […]
WEAR
'Charity Fish Fry' honors fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The community came together Sunday to support the family of fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton at the "Charity Fish Fry." All of the proceeds from the event were raised to benefit the family of Corporal Hamilton through the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Star Charity. The food...
Local animal shelter in need of more supplies and volunteers
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Shelter officials are calling on the community for a helping hand. They need donations like towels and linens. Officials said they can go through hundreds of them pretty quickly. They are also asking for chew toys, treats, and canned dog food. If you have some free time […]
Comments / 0