Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?
I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.
WCJB
Tour of the Towns in Yankeetown and Inglis
YANKEETOWN AND INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Yankeetown and Inglis got a taste of what their town has to offer at this year’s Tour of the Towns event. The annual event started four years ago and is meant to showcase the two towns’ small businesses through a scavenger hunt.
villages-news.com
Problem home in The Villages declared unsafe to occupy
A problem home in The Villages has been declared unsafe to occupy. The home on the Historic Side of The Villages was before a special magistrate Tuesday morning at Lady Lake Town Hall due to a number of code violations. The owner of 923 St. Andrews Blvd. is deceased and...
villages-news.com
Joanne Saunders
Joanne Saunders, 62 years of age, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation for Joanne will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 3:00 PM until the time of her Memorial Service at 5:00 PM in the Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, Heritage Place Chapel, 3990 FL-44 Suite 105, Wildwood, FL 34785.
anglerschannel.com
Central Florida Youth Anglers Win MLF High School Fishing Open Tournament on Harris Chain of Lakes
LEESBURG, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2023) – The Central Florida Youth Anglers team of Ryder Krueger and Carson Yero brought five bass to the scale Saturday weighing 21 pounds, 6 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Florida.
WCJB
Ocala Breeders Sales holds two-day Winter Mixed Sale
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Breeders Sale’s two-day Winter Mixed Sale start at noon Tuesday. The event will take place both online and at the Ocala Breeders Sale Company. The preferred session will be Tuesday. Results will be available on the OBS website and will be updated frequently during...
villages-news.com
Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse
This past week I and my two friends went to see a movie at the Old Mill Playhouse. Told that the doors open at 1p .m. sharp. Because we were unable to find parking, we arrived at 1:11!. There were NO SEATS AVAILABLE. ROW UPON ROW WAS SAVED! There should...
villages-news.com
Alligator In The Village Of Pine Ridge
This alligator was spotted in the water in the Village of Pine Ridge. Thanks to Carol Aslan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
lakeandsumterstyle.com
This Week’s Featured Adoptable Pets
Check out these adorable adoptable pets from the Lake County Humane Society, 16435 McKinley Rd. in Umatilla. For more information on how to start the adoption process, visit www.humanelake.com or call 352-589-7400. 1.5 year old Lab mix. Meet Duke! He is a 1.5 year old Lab mix weighing around 67lbs....
villages-news.com
Charles “Bud” Haas
Charles “Bud” R. Haas, 91 of Lady Lake, Florida, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023. He was born in Westhope, Ohio to Arthur and Gertrude Haas (Pratt). He was the youngest of 5 children. Bud was a 1948 graduate of Deshler High...
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Strawberry Season Struggles
OXFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - From December through March, strawberry farms all across NCFL rely on visitors to harvest their strawberry’s — but this year it’s slim pickins’. Mary Beth Locke, owner of Back Road Berries in Oxford says she’s never seen her field look this bad this far into the season.
villages-news.com
Let me tell you about the people saving seats at the square
Regarding the Issue of those who save seats in the squares while dancing or, even worse, when they go to eat and then return to their “saved” seats in the squares. Frankly, the only word for them is selfish, selfish, selfish!. It doesn’t matter if they live in...
WCJB
Hay and feed prices have risen effecting many horse owners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - PARR is an organization in Ocala that rehomes, rehabilitates, and rescues horses. The group held a fundraiser two weeks ago to pay for items like feed and hay as prices continue to rise. “The feed that’s specifically made to feed in the pasture, a pasture pellet...
villages-news.com
Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages
A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
leesburg-news.com
Dates announced for this year’s Leesburg Bikefest
The dates have been announced for this year’s Leesburg Bikefest. The three-day event will take place April 28, 29 and 30 in downtown Leesburg. Bikefest is billed as the world’s largest motorcycle and music event. The event spans over 30 blocks in the city and will be home...
villages-news.com
William Bruce Urton
William Bruce Urton of The Villages passed away on Sunday, January 15 at Ocala Florida Hospital at the age of 80. In accordance with his wishes, Bruce had chosen cremation and there will be no services. Bruce was born to William and Jeanne Urton on June 1, 1942 in Detroit...
villages-news.com
Shirley M. Nicholas
Shirley M. Nicholas passed away January 17, 2023 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born to Howard B and Francis Martin on February 7, 1936 in Mattoon Illinois and raised in Butler, Pennsylvania. She graduated with honors from Butler High School in 1953 then migrated to Florida in 1961. She earned her AA degree and then her BS in Computer Science while raising 4 children. Employed by a civil engineering firm that was acting as City Engineers for several Florida cities. She had a natural talent as an artist which started early in Junior High School and continued through her life until she could no longer paint.
villages-news.com
Cindy Seidel
Cindy Seidel, beloved wife and mother; endearing friend to people and pets; retired medical professional (BSN, RN) having served in a range of clinical nursing, nursing education and administrative roles over a 30+ year career; passed away peacefully at home in December with her husband at her side. Mirroring her...
scottjosephorlando.com
Meet the new owner of Enzo's on the Lake
When Jo Anne Perlini, who with her then-husband Enzo opened Enzo’s on the Lake in 1980, announced in October that she had sold the Longwood restaurant, many of the longtime customers were worried that it would change. John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who bought it, wants to assure you...
Organizations in Lake County, Florida That Will Pick Up Your Donated Items
A friend of mine recently replaced a few kitchen appliances. She said they were in good working condition but were the wrong color, not matching the stainless appliance package she was working towards. She hated to just pay to have them hauled away for disposal knowing they would likely just be trashed and not do anyone any good. After doing some searching, we found organizations that not only accept donations but will come out to your house and pick up donations in Lake County, Florida!
