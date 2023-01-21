Read full article on original website
Where Are People Moving To Idaho From
It won’t be a surprise that the majority of the move-ins are from California but Washington, Oregon, and Utah were also big contributors according to data from the University of Idaho and the Idaho Transportation Department. Data shows 21,010 Californians moving into Idaho and 10,499 from Washington in 2021.
South Idaho Farm Relic Likely Left Behind By Lewis & Clark Scout
Yellowstone National Park celebrated its 150 anniversary in 2022. It took decades of exploration and fatalities from those who braved horrendous conditions to put the country on notice of what a marvel this region spanning Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming was. The first time I visited Yellowstone National Park I had...
Acting Idahoan Is Biggest Mistake People Who Move To Idaho Make
Moving to a new state can be one of the scariest experiences a person endures. Overtly attempting to fit in is not only painfully obvious, but it's also many people's downfall. As 2023 proceeds on, I have no doubt that more and more out-of-staters will be looking to take advantage...
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America; 2 Are Based in Idaho
Idaho may be growing at a rapid rate, but to many of us living in the state’s capital city, it still feels more like a small town than a bustling metro. According to driver’s license migration data available through the Idaho Department of Transportation, more than 27,000 people moved into Ada and Canyon County in 2021. That number sounds enormous, but the truth is it still feels like Boise has six degrees of separation. Everyone knows someone who knows you.
8 Things Idahoans Do in the Magic Valley that Feel Offensive but Aren’t
There are things we all do in life that are offensive and will hurt someone's feelings. It can be not agreeing with their religious beliefs, flipping someone a certain finger, calling somebody a certain name, or laughing at the wrong time. While it is impossible to please everyone, these acts are viewed as offensive by most people. There are some acts that we do that feel like we are offending someone, but in reality, it is all in our head, or only a select few will find it offensive. Here are some everyday acts that the people of Idaho do that feel offensive to the one doing it, but aren't to anyone else.
Moose Shot and Killed After Charging Man in Idaho Residential Area
It doesn't take long to live in Idaho to find out how dangerous moose can be. Everyone that lives here seems to have a story about moose, and typically everyone knows someone that has been charged by one or almost charged by one. They are known to not be the nicest animals and can be extremely aggressive. While they typically will stick to certain areas and away from people, they can wander at times to residential areas, and that is where things become frightening and unpredictable. These large aggressive animals in a neighborhood can be dangerous, and how to deal with them isn't easy. Some may get scared and run away from the people, but other times they will charge and that seems to be the case this winter as a few different stories have shown.
Snowplow Hit in East Idaho, One Hospitalized
VIRGINIA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person had to be hospitalized Sunday morning after rear-ending a snowplow on the interstate in East Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, an Idaho Transportation Department snowplow had been headed south on Interstate 15 at around 10 a.m. near the small community of Virginia when it was struck from behind by a 2019 Lexus GX, driven by a 62-year-old Pocatello man. The car went off into the barrow pit. ISP said the driver of the Lexus hadn't been wearing a seat belt and was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the snowplow, a 36-year-old man from Preston, did not need medical attention. ISP said the snowplow safety lights had been on at the time of the crash.
Oscar Mayer Is Looking For Idahoans Who Want to Drive the Wienermobile
A few years ago, we wrote about a hypothetical situation where your kid graduated from Boise State and was struggling to visualize what their next step in life looked like. They had a degree but didn’t know what they wanted to do with it. They were weighing the pros and cons of jumping right into the workforce or taking time to travel and discover who they really were as an adult.
Idaho’s Favorite Baby Names? The O’s Are Tops!
Do you remember this list from the Census Bureau? It tracks the most popular baby names in each state. The last year I found available shows dominance by the letter O. Oliver for boys and Olivia for girls. I come from a generation where a lot of kids were named after biblical characters or saints. The latter is true in my family. We had Cynthia, William, and Matthew. I had uncles named John, Paul, and Louis. Aunts named Ruth and Mary. My mother was called Mabel.
What Would You Do? Fire and a Gas Leak at Restaurants in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you were sitting in a restaurant eating a meal and somebody yelled fire or gas leak? If you don't see anything or smell anything would you run out? Would you finish your meal? Does it depend on what kind of food you are eating or where you are in the eating process if you take it outside with you? If you were done or almost done, do you still ask for a refund? There have been a couple of instances lately in the Magic Valley to raise these questions, and if you were eating when they took place, what would you do?
Surprise: Police Say ‘Right of Way’ Means This On Idaho Roads
I love driving but I’ll also admit that it can be frustrating. Usually, that frustration comes from having to deal with other drivers. Before you get mad at me, I guarantee you all feel the same about driving in Idaho. What Does 'Right of Way' Really Mean On Idaho...
Hate, Bigotry Isn’t Just A North Idaho Reality; Ask Caldwell High
Racism is something that needs to be stamped out like a spark on pine needles. Northern Idaho is perceived by many in the state as being the worst region as far as white supremacy support is concerned, but these cretinous beliefs clearly extend to the southern reaches of the Gem State as well.
The Best Places in Idaho To Book Your 2023 Wedding
We've previously talked to you about a "loophole" to getting married in Idaho without having to spend a fortune. But what if you're open to spending a couple of bucks and want to book a wedding venue?. The Cost of Love. According to TheKnot.com, the average cost of a wedding...
Has Idaho Made Racial Progress or is it a Raciest State?
Racism has been and continues to be a part of our society, and despite the growth through the decades, there is still improvement to be made. Like women's rights, racial rights have progressed significantly, but still aren't where they should be in 2023. Some states are better at this and seeing racial progress, while other states continue to fail and have more work to do. When it comes to racial progress in the United States, which states are doing the best, which are doing the worst, and how does Idaho compare to the rest of the country?
Why the Cost of Smoking Could Increase the Homeless Population in Idaho
The last few years have been extremely stressful for everyone, with the pandemic happening, the loss of jobs, the loss of loved ones, and the chaos of everyday life. Sometimes we all need a little something to help us relax and what better way than to have a good smoke? Many Americans smoke, and since the pandemic, it is justified if you didn't before but do now. We all know the statistics and the harm of smoking from school, but another side effect can be how it hurts your wallet. Smoking isn't cheap, and in Idaho, you might be surprised to know how much people are spending to smoke every year.
Traffic Deaths in Idaho Fell 19 Percent in 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The number of people who were killed in traffic related crashes in 2022 fell 19 percent from the year before. According to preliminary date from the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety (OHS), the total fatalities last year was 219, thats down from the 271 fatalities in 2021. “It is nice to see progress, but 219 distinct tragedies show we still have a lot of work to do,” said OHS Manager Josephine Middleton. “These deaths have a profound impact on families, friends, and communities. We want to work with partners across the state to prevent future tragedies.” OHS aims to eliminate fatalities due to motor vehicle crashes by funding traffic safety projects through grants. The application window is now open for Fiscal Year 2024 for programs aimed at the same goal. The grants can cover a number of safety related initiatives such extra law enforcement patrols, child seat checks, safety education for pedestrians and bikers, among others. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, and more information on how to apply can be found HERE.
Did Carly Pearce Just Admit to Bribing a Cop?
Carly Pearce would never get in trouble with the law, especially in her beloved home state of Kentucky -- right? Well...not so fast. The singer shared the whole wild story on Twitter, in a video post that also showed the singer doing her makeup. "I'm doing my makeup, and I'm gonna tell you about the time that I had a warrant out for my arrest," Pearce says at the beginning of the video.
