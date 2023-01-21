Read full article on original website
Louisiana man arrested in Avoyelles Parish for impersonating a police officer
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Avoyelles Parish man was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer. According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), deputies received a complaint on Jan. 13 reporting a subject impersonating a police officer. APSO Deputies and Detectives discovered after an investigation that Patrick Paul Miller, 45, was not a commissioned deputy, despite his claims. A search of his residence resulted in the confiscation of the police uniform(s) he used.
Man wanted in Beauregard drug investigation arrested in Sulphur
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 52-year-old man wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Beauregard Parish was arrested in Sulphur, officials say. Billy Hyatt’s home on Kansas Street in Singer was raided on Jan. 9, but Hyatt was not home at the time, according to information from the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant was issued for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office booking officer has been arrested for malfeasance in office, among other charges. APSO received a complaint on Dec. 12 about a booking officer employed at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. Following an investigation, Hope Theriot, 22, of Simmesport, resigned from APSO. The investigation revealed that Theriot used her position to compel or coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds that she was not entitled to.
Louisiana Sheriff Deputy accused of extortion of inmate
A Louisiana Deputy Sheriff who worked at a jail is accused of extortion from an inmate.
Rosepine man arrested on domestic abuse charges
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Rosepine man has been arrested on two domestic abuse charges. Shawn Michael Williamson, 38, was charged with one count of aggravated domestic abuse battery and one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. Bond has not been set. Williamson remains in the VPSO...
Suspect Arrested In Crash That Killed Three From Southern's Human Jukebox
A man is in custody on suspicion of driving the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three members of the Human Jukebox Marching Band. Louisiana State Police say 63-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta was arrested on January 12 and faces three counts of negligent homicide. The three Southern University students were...
Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office
Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A former booking officer in Louisiana has been arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed she allegedly used her positional authority to coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds.
Opelousas Police Department arrest several minors after vehicle stolen
After investigating a stolen vehicle complaint, the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) arrested several minors.
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes. A Louisiana convicted felon has been arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit after they reportedly discovered a handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and other scheduled narcotics in his car, and a large sum of cash in his backpack. He was charged with multiple counts of drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and possession by a convicted felon.
St. Landry Parish President speaks on animal control updates
In Opelousas, Parish President Jessie Bellard is clearing the air about the St. Landry Parish Animal Shelter
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly falsely impersonating a peace officer, obscenity, failure to appear in court, and tampering with a resident’s surveillance system. The man was found to be wearing a police uniform at the time of the arrest.
RPSO RADE Unit arrest recovers drugs, a firearm & $9,219
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit on multiple narcotics charges on Jan. 11. Ladarius Dayquan Hicks, 25, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS III with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, possession of CDS V with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Three abandoned properties on N. MacArthur Dr. to be torn down - clipped version
Project RESTOR: Alexandria releases new details on plan to address utilities. The City of Alexandria has released new details for Project RESTOR, which is the city’s plan to address utility issues in the city. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The American Red Cross is launching the “Sound the Alarm...
Large fire razes home in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Natchitoches was destroyed when it caught fire early Monday morning. Just after 12:04 a.m. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies, EMS and units from the Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 responded to a large house fire on the 2600 block of Johnson Chute Rd. Officials say when they arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.
Natchitoches: 401 Jefferson St. sink hole repaired
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The City of Natchitoches said a sinkhole located at 401 Jefferson St. has been repaired and will not get any worse. The existing sewer line has been abandoned and filled with concrete. The sewer line will remain on bypass as materials for the new sewer line and manholes arrive throughout this week.
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
Fatal Shooting, suspect unknown
Alexandria, LA (01/20/2023) Alexandria Police Detectives are trying to identify an unknown suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred early this morning, January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being...
Opelousas Mother Charged After Toddler Dies From Fentanyl
The mother of a toddler who was found dead last summer with fentanyl in her system is now being charged in her daughter's death.
UPDATES: Tuesday closures due to weather
Acadia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, and Vermillion parishes dismissing early. Iberia Parish will be closed. Lafayette parish schools will be open
Single-vehicle crash traps two in vehicle, driver arrested
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a 2020 Toyota Tundra was arrested for DWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 in Beauregard Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred at approximately 10:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The Ward 6 Fire Department...
