Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Man wanted in Beauregard drug investigation arrested in Sulphur
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 52-year-old man wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Beauregard Parish was arrested in Sulphur, officials say. Billy Hyatt’s home on Kansas Street in Singer was raided on Jan. 9, but Hyatt was not home at the time, according to information from the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant was issued for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
cenlanow.com
Louisiana man arrested in Avoyelles Parish for impersonating a police officer
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Avoyelles Parish man was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer. According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), deputies received a complaint on Jan. 13 reporting a subject impersonating a police officer. APSO Deputies and Detectives discovered after an investigation that Patrick Paul Miller, 45, was not a commissioned deputy, despite his claims. A search of his residence resulted in the confiscation of the police uniform(s) he used.
Louisiana Sheriff Deputy accused of extortion of inmate
A Louisiana Deputy Sheriff who worked at a jail is accused of extortion from an inmate.
Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office
Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A former booking officer in Louisiana has been arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed she allegedly used her positional authority to coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds.
kalb.com
Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office booking officer has been arrested for malfeasance in office, among other charges. APSO received a complaint on Dec. 12 about a booking officer employed at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. Following an investigation, Hope Theriot, 22, of Simmesport, resigned from APSO. The investigation revealed that Theriot used her position to compel or coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds that she was not entitled to.
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes. A Louisiana convicted felon has been arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit after they reportedly discovered a handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and other scheduled narcotics in his car, and a large sum of cash in his backpack. He was charged with multiple counts of drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and possession by a convicted felon.
kalb.com
APD releases suspect and vehicle description involved in fatal shooting on Magnolia Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that happened early Friday morning, (Jan. 20), in the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area. The Alexandria Police Department has released a description of the suspect and vehicle involved in the shooting. APD said the shooter was driving...
$100,000 bond for man accused of multiple burglaries in Louisiana
A man is in jail following a string of burglaries in Louisiana.
Several minors arrested in stolen vehicle pursuit
Three of four minors were arrested in a stolen vehicle containing firearms and narcotics, according to Chief of Police Graig J. LeBlanc with the Opelousas Police Department.
Opelousas Police Department arrest several minors after vehicle stolen
After investigating a stolen vehicle complaint, the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) arrested several minors.
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested In Crash That Killed Three From Southern's Human Jukebox
A man is in custody on suspicion of driving the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three members of the Human Jukebox Marching Band. Louisiana State Police say 63-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta was arrested on January 12 and faces three counts of negligent homicide. The three Southern University students were...
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly falsely impersonating a peace officer, obscenity, failure to appear in court, and tampering with a resident’s surveillance system. The man was found to be wearing a police uniform at the time of the arrest.
Opelousas Mother Charged After Toddler Dies From Fentanyl
The mother of a toddler who was found dead last summer with fentanyl in her system is now being charged in her daughter's death.
KPLC TV
Beauregard constable turns self in on domestic abuse warrant
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An elected Beauregard constable has been arrested. Beauregard Parish Constable Doug Evey turned himself into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office Friday morning on an active warrant from the Westlake Police Department. Evey was elected in November 2020 as the District 4 Constable in Beauregard Parish.
KPLC TV
Single-vehicle crash traps two in vehicle, driver arrested
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a 2020 Toyota Tundra was arrested for DWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 in Beauregard Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred at approximately 10:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The Ward 6 Fire Department...
kadn.com
Opelousas woman arrested after her toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
News Release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday evening... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, "On July 14, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Juvenile Detectives were contacted regarding a toddler who was found unresponsive by her mother in the home, and was transferred to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years in Prison for Role in Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years in Prison for Role in Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been convicted of Criminal Conspiracy and sentenced to 12.7 years in prison for his role in an Illegal Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization, following a long-term investigation by the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force.
Eunice News
Shooting scene in Opelousas
St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
kalb.com
Three abandoned properties on N. MacArthur Dr. to be torn down - clipped version
Project RESTOR: Alexandria releases new details on plan to address utilities. The City of Alexandria has released new details for Project RESTOR, which is the city’s plan to address utility issues in the city. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The American Red Cross is launching the “Sound the Alarm...
Comments / 0