Alexandria, LA

Man wanted in Beauregard drug investigation arrested in Sulphur

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 52-year-old man wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Beauregard Parish was arrested in Sulphur, officials say. Billy Hyatt’s home on Kansas Street in Singer was raided on Jan. 9, but Hyatt was not home at the time, according to information from the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant was issued for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Louisiana man arrested in Avoyelles Parish for impersonating a police officer

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Avoyelles Parish man was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer. According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), deputies received a complaint on Jan. 13 reporting a subject impersonating a police officer. APSO Deputies and Detectives discovered after an investigation that Patrick Paul Miller, 45, was not a commissioned deputy, despite his claims. A search of his residence resulted in the confiscation of the police uniform(s) he used.
Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office booking officer has been arrested for malfeasance in office, among other charges. APSO received a complaint on Dec. 12 about a booking officer employed at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. Following an investigation, Hope Theriot, 22, of Simmesport, resigned from APSO. The investigation revealed that Theriot used her position to compel or coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds that she was not entitled to.
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes. A Louisiana convicted felon has been arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit after they reportedly discovered a handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and other scheduled narcotics in his car, and a large sum of cash in his backpack. He was charged with multiple counts of drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and possession by a convicted felon.
Beauregard constable turns self in on domestic abuse warrant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An elected Beauregard constable has been arrested. Beauregard Parish Constable Doug Evey turned himself into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office Friday morning on an active warrant from the Westlake Police Department. Evey was elected in November 2020 as the District 4 Constable in Beauregard Parish.
Single-vehicle crash traps two in vehicle, driver arrested

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a 2020 Toyota Tundra was arrested for DWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 in Beauregard Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred at approximately 10:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The Ward 6 Fire Department...
Opelousas woman arrested after her toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

News Release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday evening... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, "On July 14, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Juvenile Detectives were contacted regarding a toddler who was found unresponsive by her mother in the home, and was transferred to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years in Prison for Role in Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years in Prison for Role in Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been convicted of Criminal Conspiracy and sentenced to 12.7 years in prison for his role in an Illegal Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization, following a long-term investigation by the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force.
Shooting scene in Opelousas

St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
