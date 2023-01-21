Read full article on original website
WNEM
Genesee Co. retiree: “Lives are on the line” due to loss of healthcare
Zehnder's works on final preparations for 2023 Snowfest.
WNEM
Mild winter affects local businesses
Final preparations are underway for the start of Zehnder's Snowfest on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals could go on strike if they are unable to negotiate a new contract.
Snow forecast, timeline for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City shows who flirts with 4 inches of snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Mid-Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The center of the...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24
Genesee County retirees are facing the reality that it's another day closer to losing their health insurance. Bergers Family Restaurant in Bay City is celebrating 95 years of business.
WNEM
Mid-Michigan nurses to vote on call for strike
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals could go on strike if they are unable to negotiate a new contract. Nurses at MyMichigan Alma and McLaren Central Michigan will hold strike authorization votes this week. If approved, it would give their union’s bargaining team discretion to call for a strike with 10 days’ notice.
WNEM
Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
WNEM
Bay City restaurant celebrates 95 years of business
Final preparations are underway for the start of Zehnder's Snowfest on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals could go on strike if they are unable to negotiate a new contract.
WNEM
Zehnder’s works on final preparations for 2023 Snowfest
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Final preparations are underway for the start of Zehnder’s Snowfest on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It appears that snow will be coming just in time for the start of the winter festival, but with the recent warmer temperatures, Zehnder’s said this year will look a little different.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Longtime downtown Bay City anchor St. Laurent Brothers for sale
BAY CITY, MI — St. Laurent Brothers, an iconic candy store and longtime downtown Bay City anchor, has been listed for sale. The retail business and the historic building it’s located in at 1101 N. Water St. are listed for $1.7 million. The sale includes the building plus 150 feet of waterfront along the Saginaw River and the 10 boat docks that sit behind the shop. View the real estate listing here.
WNEM
First Alert- Sunday evening, January 22
A new exhibit in town shows how an old Saginaw greenhouse inspired Pulitzer prize-winning poet Theodore Roethke.
WNEM
Quiet Tuesday, accumulating snow expected on Wednesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After many who were hoping for a fresh coating of snow picked up a bit more over the weekend on Sunday, much of it has already melted as we started a brand new workweek. While it was a bummer to lose it so fast for some,...
WNEM
Oh Baby: Hurley releases top baby names from 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Choosing a baby name can be a difficult decision for parents, whether it is unique, regal, popular or traditional. On Tuesday, Hurley Medical Center released the names of the 10 most popular baby names across mid-Michigan, the Great Lakes Region and the Thumb. The hospital said...
WNEM
Application process begins for Flint ARPA grant funding
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is ready to spend more of its share of American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) money. Flint was awarded a total of $94.7 million in ARPA funds. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said 40 percent of that money has already been spent on what city...
WNEM
Scholarship to Help Combat Teacher Shortage
In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. Application process begins for Flint ARPA grant funding. The city of Flint is ready to spend more of its share of American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) money.
WNEM
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to Expand in Genesee Co.
Bay city public schools and Davenport University signed an agreement that will create 75 new scholarships toward degrees in education.
wsgw.com
Missing Ogemaw Woman’s Van Found in Harrison
Police in Ogemaw County are asking for help locating a woman they believe may be in Clare County. Sara Elizabeth Burns of Prescott was last seen on January 9th, and her van was located in Harrison. Burns is described as a white female, age 34, and standing 4 feet 9 inches tall. She has reddish blond hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on her left clavicle.
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
WNEM
New CMU outreach hub
Pinconning parents unhappy with school district following gun incident. Pinconning School District parents are not happy with how the district handled the gun incident at the middle school nearly two weeks ago.
WNEM
Mt. Pleasant gets sweeter, Crumbl Cookies opens Jan. 27
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) – A locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies store will open its doors in Isabella County on Jan. 27. Store owners Cristin Gougeon, Michelle Jackson, and Todd Kornoely said they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s “perfectly postable” pink boxes.
