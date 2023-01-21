ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, SC

Town of Great Falls police chief in SC charged with misconduct in office, state says

By Andrew Dys
 4 days ago

The police chief in the Chester County town of Great Falls has been charged with misconduct in office, South Carolina police said late Friday.

Jeremy Heath Vinson was arrested Friday and booked into the Chester County jail on the charge, according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Herald and a written statement from the State Law Enforcement Division .

The warrant alleges the misconduct occurred in 2022 when Vinson, 45, of Lancaster, allegedly negotiated and disposed of a case in court without authority of prosecutors with the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The arrest warrant accuses Vinson of “falsely altering” a supplemental report in the case.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting Vinson’s case, according to SLED and Robert Kittle, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office.

SLED didn’t release Vinson’s status with the Great Falls Police Department after he was charged.

Vinson was released Friday on bond, said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

Dorsey told The Herald he met with Great Falls’ mayor Friday and offered the assistance of the sheriff’s office to make sure law enforcement service would not be disrupted in the town.

Great Falls is a town of about 2,000 people in southeastern Chester County near the Catawba River. Chester County is between Rock Hill and the state capital of Columbia.

It is unclear if Vinson has a lawyer.

Rock Hill, SC
