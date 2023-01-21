ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

‘This is not over’: Here’s why a federal judge won’t reinstate suspended prosecutor Andrew Warren

By Mahsa Saeidi
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zDXl_0kM3SIpb00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A federal judge criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County’s ousted State Attorney, Andrew Warren Friday.

Citing restrictions in the U.S. Constitution, the judge declined to reinstate Warren.

U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle agreed with Warren on nearly every claim. Judge Hinkle said he found him to be credible, direct, and that there was not a hint of misconduct in the record.

“The truth is that Governor DeSantis abused his power in suspending me,” Andrew Warren said.

Late Friday, in Tampa, Warren read a statement to reporters just hours after losing his bid to get his job back in federal court.

“The trial was a search for the truth, and over the past five months, the truth has come out,” Warren read. “The suspension was always a political stunt.”

DeSantis violated state law, but Warren can’t be reinstated, judge rules

The suspension happened on Aug. 4 at a news conference in Hillsborough County. There, DeSantis said Warren had blanket policies not to prosecute certain crimes including abortion, transgender health care, and low-level misdemeanors.

“Andrew Warren has put himself publicly above the law,” DeSantis at the event.

But in a 59-page order, dropped Friday, Judge Hinkle wrote, “The allegation was false.”

The judge said he found “in every case, by every prosecutor” discretion was used, and added that DeSantis broke federal law — namely the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The judge also found Warren was suspended, in part, for his stance on abortion, which is protected speech, but said Warren’s conduct didn’t rise to the level of incompetence or neglect, so DeSantis’ actions violated Florida’s constitution too.

“Let’s see if the governor actually believes in the rule of law,” Warren said. “If he wants to represent all Americans, then this is a golden opportunity for him to show our country what kind of man he truly is. This is not over.”

So, what’s next?

Stetson Law Professor Louis Virelli said Warren can sue DeSantis in state court because the judge dismissed those claims, without prejudice.

“I don’t view this in any way shape or form as a legal victory for the governor,” Professor Virelli said.

So, if the federal judge sided with Warren, why didn’t he give him his job back?

Judge Hinkle said he could only do that if this was a pure violation of federal law, but he found DeSantis broke state law too; thus tying his hands.

In a statement to News Channel 8, DeSantis’ Communications Director Taryn Fenske said, “Today the court upheld the governor’s decision to suspend Andrew Warren from office for neglect of duty and incompetence.”

If you have a tip for investigator Mahsa Saeidi, send her an email at MSaeidi@WFLA.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 45

Audnet
4d ago

Keep fighting Mr. Warren. You have a lot of supporters. What DeSatin did to you was wrong, illegal and nothing more than a political stunt!! What goes around, comes around. KARMA!!

Reply(1)
19
BlueDonkeyNow
4d ago

Kinda hypocritical to accuse Dems of cancel culture when FL judge finds Governor DeSantis of FL guilty of suppressing free speech! It's not the first time he does it and won't be the last. FL citizens support him when he does things they agree with but don't seem to understand the danger in taking away rts afforded to citizens by the Constitution. Everyone should be concerned bc their rts could be taken away next!

Reply(1)
15
C P
4d ago

desatan with all that expensive education is still clueless about common sense and logic. Keep going Mr. Warren because you have already won. The Judge was right about everything he said about the fool. He will get his one day

Reply
13
Related
WFLA

Autopsy completed on Manatee County man found dead after going missing

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — A medical examiner completed an autopsy on a Manatee County man who was found dead a week after he went missing, according to deputies. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the autopsy of 39-year-old Justin Darr, which was finished Monday, showed “no sign of homicidal violence.” Deputies found Darr’s body Sunday […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida

Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
SARASOTA, FL
The Independent

DeSantis wrongfully suspended twice-elected state attorney, federal judge rules

A federal judge has determined that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unconstitutionally suspended an elected state attorney who criticised the governor’s positions on abortion and transgender healthcare, but the judge said he did not have authority to return the prosecutor to office.US District Judge Robert Hinkle said the governor had falsely accused Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren of relying on a blanket policy to avoid prosecuting certain cases with which he disagreed.”The allegation was false,” he wrote in a ruling issued on 20 January. “Mr Warren’s well-established policy, followed in every case by every prosecutor in the office, was to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory

Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

134K+
Followers
28K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy