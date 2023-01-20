ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox Reportedly Have Three Free-Agent Targets; Solution To Shortstop Dilemma

By Scott Neville
 3 days ago

The Boston Red Sox have some work to do before spring training kicks off next month.

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have a cluster of free-agent fits on the radar as well as a plan to fill the void left behind by star shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

It sounds as if the Red Sox are far from done with the 2023 roster construction, but appear to have a full-fledged plan .

"The Red Sox are working late," the New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday. "After agreeing to terms with Adam Duvall for $7 million and with Jorge Alfaro and Raimel Tapia on minor league deals, they are considering Elvis Andrus, Josh Harrison and perhaps Jurickson Profar.

"The Red Sox seem to believe Kiké Hernández can handle shortstop and like Harrison as someone who can play all over (including occasionally at short)."

Andrus appears to be the most logical solution to bolster the shortstop position, while Harrison could split time with Christian Arroyo between second base and their respective utility roles.

Red Sox Seeking Multiple Middle Infielders; Here Are Three Strong Free-Agent Fits

Profar does not seem to be much of a fit on the roster. He can play multiple positions, but he's a poor defender around the diamond. How much value does versatility really add if you are below average at each position? Not enough for Boston to invest in.

Should the Red Sox add both Andrus and Harrison, it would leave Hernández's role up in the air -- but his versatility will be much needed, especially as more injuries inevitably come into play during the 162-game season.

Hernández is a fine shortstop, but he's a top-tier defensive center fielder. Boston should be doing everything it can to keep him in the outfield.

