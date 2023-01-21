Read full article on original website
Carol Ortiz
4d ago
We pay to feed them, provide medical care and their right and attorneys to appeal! What did their victims achieve or get? Clean the streets of these evil persons
George
4d ago
“🎼california here we come🎼” Yup she’s on track to destroy our Beautiful Arizona.
kjzz.org
Maricopa county attorney hopes for speedy, transparent review of death-penalty protocols
Executions are on hold in Arizona until a governor-ordered review of death penalty protocols is complete. The state’s attorney general issued the moratorium last week. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Tuesday that she respects the effort and hopes the process is speedy and transparent. Families often wait decades for state and federal appeals to play out.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake’s Team Announces ‘More Evidence to Come’ after Arizona Gov. Hobbs Requests Case Dismissal
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s team announced Monday that there’s more evidence to come regarding her election lawsuit soon after Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs requested the case be thrown out. “Yesterday @katiehobbs filed to get our lawsuit thrown out,” the Kari Lake War Room tweeted. “Today, records...
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to bus border-crossers to other states
(The Center Square)- Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to transport migrants out of state, but her office plans to take a slightly different approach than the Ducey administration. "It's something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said at a news conference on Friday. However, the governor said that her approach would focus less on sending migrants to locations like Washington D.C., as charter flights to other...
yumadailynews.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Arizona Compare to the Rest of the Country
ARIZONA - Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check...
DOJ indicts Florida duo for threatening crisis pregnancy centers in wake of Dobbs decision overturning Roe
Two residents in Florida were indicted for allegedly attacking workers at reproductive health services facilities and spray-painting threats on the building.
roselawgroupreporter.com
How many Republican voters in Maricopa County chose Katie Hobbs over Kari Lake?
When Kari Lake lost the Arizona governor’s race in November, political experts generally agreed it was because she alienated Republican-leaning voters. A new analysis puts hard numbers on that phenomenon, showing Maricopa County voters who backed GOP candidates in less prominent races shunned Lake. Those decisions made a profound...
Sports betting battle pitting casino owner against tribes could go all the way to Supreme Court
A Washington card room owner challenging tribal monopolies on sports betting plans to take his fight all the way to the Supreme Court, despite objections from his own tribe.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Rep. David Cook Seeks Financial Aid to Get I-10 Widening Project Underway
Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) announced Thursday that he is seeking federal aid in financing a project to widen Interstate 10 (I-10) between Chandler and Casa Grande. “The state of Arizona has invested a total of $630 million into this project to date. The Mega grant is the missing...
Newsom accused of 'hypocrisy' for calling Second Amendment a 'suicide pact' while surrounded by armed guards
The National Rifle Association (NRA) called California Gov. Gavin Newsom a hypocrite for advocating for tougher gun measures while flanked with armed guards.
fox10phoenix.com
Protest held at Arizona capitol over newly introduced 'anti-LGBTQ' bills
PHOENIX - Protestors took to the Arizona capitol this weekend arguing against what many are calling anti-LGBTQ bills that were just proposed in the state legislature. The protest was organized by many in the LGBTQ community in opposition to those bills, but they decided to host this protest on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision and called Sunday's protest "Bigger Than Roe" to highlight the connection between abortion rights and LGBTQ rights in the fight for bodily autonomy.
AZFamily
Executions paused in Arizona after Gov. Hobbs orders review panel
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley's first month back at his "old job" Attorney General Marty Jackley's first month back at his "old job." RAW VIDEO: Vice President Kamala Harris explains reason for no border visit on Tonopah trip. Updated:...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 20-22
PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said it will continue using a mass surveillance program, firefighters extinguished a restaurant fire in Phoenix on Friday and two people allegedly tied to homicides on New Year’s Day were arrested. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined...
icytales.com
Can You Grow Food in Arizona? 12 Amazing Vegetables That You Can Grow There
Most of us believe that we can’t grow crops in Arizona. But is it so? Can you grow food in Arizona? The answer lies in this content. Arizona is a large region in the southwest region of the country. Of the 50 states, it is the 14th largest populated and 6th largest. Phoenix is the nation’s capital and largest city. Arizona is surrounded by the states of Nevada to the northwestern, California to the west, as well as the Mexican nations of Sonora & California to the southwest and south. It also shares the Four Corners region alongside Utah to the north, Colorado to the north, & New Mexico to the east.
Connecticut state bill would allow illegal immigrants to vote in state elections: 'Completely outrageous'
A Connecticut state bill introduced this month would allow illegal immigrants to vote in municipal and state elections, the latest move in a growing national push.
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
District administrator calls for 'privileged white voices' to be dismissed from curriculum plans in California
A California district administrator blasted 'white voices' from being considered in the state's curriculum standards and called for a more extreme version of a Black Lives Matter curriculum.
Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation
NAVAJO NATION - The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that's been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Jan. 20, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office.
Arizonians at border warn crisis has gone national: It’s a ‘United States problem’
Yuma County, AZ., Supervisor Jonathan Lines joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on Saturday to warn that the border crisis threatens the whole country
VP Harris required people to sign 'attestation of vaccination' paper to attend her Florida speech: reports
Florida attendees at a Vice President Kamala Harris event on Sunday were required to prove whether they were vaccinated before attending, or show proof of a COVID-19 negative test.
'Class warfare': Wealth tax the latest measure by California Democrats to squeeze the rich
A new wealth tax proposal from California Democrats is the latest of several measures they've pushed to tax the rich, a trend that they will continue to push in future proposals.
