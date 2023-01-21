ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Carol Ortiz
4d ago

We pay to feed them, provide medical care and their right and attorneys to appeal! What did their victims achieve or get? Clean the streets of these evil persons

George
4d ago

“🎼california here we come🎼” Yup she’s on track to destroy our Beautiful Arizona.

kjzz.org

Maricopa county attorney hopes for speedy, transparent review of death-penalty protocols

Executions are on hold in Arizona until a governor-ordered review of death penalty protocols is complete. The state’s attorney general issued the moratorium last week. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Tuesday that she respects the effort and hopes the process is speedy and transparent. Families often wait decades for state and federal appeals to play out.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Center Square

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to bus border-crossers to other states

(The Center Square)- Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to transport migrants out of state, but her office plans to take a slightly different approach than the Ducey administration. "It's something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said at a news conference on Friday. However, the governor said that her approach would focus less on sending migrants to locations like Washington D.C., as charter flights to other...
ARIZONA STATE
yumadailynews.com

How 2022 Gun Sales in Arizona Compare to the Rest of the Country

ARIZONA - Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Protest held at Arizona capitol over newly introduced 'anti-LGBTQ' bills

PHOENIX - Protestors took to the Arizona capitol this weekend arguing against what many are calling anti-LGBTQ bills that were just proposed in the state legislature. The protest was organized by many in the LGBTQ community in opposition to those bills, but they decided to host this protest on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision and called Sunday's protest "Bigger Than Roe" to highlight the connection between abortion rights and LGBTQ rights in the fight for bodily autonomy.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Executions paused in Arizona after Gov. Hobbs orders review panel

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley's first month back at his "old job" Attorney General Marty Jackley's first month back at his "old job." RAW VIDEO: Vice President Kamala Harris explains reason for no border visit on Tonopah trip. Updated:...
ARIZONA STATE
icytales.com

Can You Grow Food in Arizona? 12 Amazing Vegetables That You Can Grow There

Most of us believe that we can’t grow crops in Arizona. But is it so? Can you grow food in Arizona? The answer lies in this content. Arizona is a large region in the southwest region of the country. Of the 50 states, it is the 14th largest populated and 6th largest. Phoenix is the nation’s capital and largest city. Arizona is surrounded by the states of Nevada to the northwestern, California to the west, as well as the Mexican nations of Sonora & California to the southwest and south. It also shares the Four Corners region alongside Utah to the north, Colorado to the north, & New Mexico to the east.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix

Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
