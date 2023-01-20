NBA Rumors: Raptors Will Likely Move Fred VanVleet Or Gary Trent Jr. Ahead Of The Trade Deadline

The Raptors could move Fred VanVleet or Gary Trent Jr.

The Toronto Raptors are a team that is in no man's land as of right now, and many people have predicted that they will make some trades before this year's trade deadline.

A previous report has already revealed that the Raptors have started to listen to offers on their core players. They have some players that could end up leaving for nothing in free agency this year, such as Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet. A recent report from Raptors insider Eric Koreen of The Athletic revealed that it is like Gary Trent Jr. or Fred VanVleet will be traded ahead of the deadline.

After a few years of developmental struggles, the Raptors need more contributors on lighter contracts. Trading Trent Jr. or VanVleet is the easiest way to acquire those pieces. I’ve already written about how complex the VanVleet situation is; for that reason, I have Trent as the more likely player to move, although it could be closer than some might think.

It remains to be seen which players the franchise decides to move in the future. Both players have received trade interest from other teams and will continue to receive interest. Gary Trent Jr. has notably been linked to the Pelicans recently , and that could be something to watch out for in the coming weeks.

The Toronto Raptors Could Trade For A Center

One of the roster holes for the Toronto Raptors is the center position. They don't have an elite starting center and have been forced to play small throughout the season. A previous report revealed that they are interested in landing multiple centers on the trade market .

Myles Turner and Deandre Ayton have been two other centers on Toronto’s radar, sources said. And former Raptors center Jakob Poeltl, who left the franchise with DeMar DeRozan as part of a 2018 offseason blockbuster to land Kawhi Leonard, remains a target of Toronto’s front office, as Yahoo Sports reported in December.

There is no doubt that adding size could help the Toronto Raptors potentially become a better team. Their rim protection and rebounding would obviously improve if they landed any of these players.

Hopefully, we see the Toronto Raptors figure things out and go on a winning run. That might involve making some trades, and nothing should be completely off the table for the Toronto Raptors.

