Shay Mooney and his wife Hannah welcome a third son: 'Grateful doesn't begin to cover it'

Country music star of the duo Dan + Shay has welcomed a son with wife Hannah Shay.

It's the third boy for the 30-year-old songwriter and 31-year-old podcaster, who also share Asher, five, and Ames, two .

Taking to Instagram to announce the birth of Abram, the recording artist wrote, 'Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it.'

Shay noted that Abram was born just three days ago, on January 17, and that he's used his moniker as the baby's middle name.

The news accompanied a reel showing the crooner singing to the little one as he slept peacefully on his dad's shirtless chest.

He sat comfortably in a chair at the hospital, wearing light-colored pants and white Nike sneakers.

His wife shared the same snippet and wrote, 'First song sang to the newest family member… Abram Shay, you’re so loved and so prayed over, baby boy. Thankful for all that God has done for us this week. 1/17/23'

The bundle of joy was kept warm in a white hospital blanket with pink and blue ducks printed on it.

Abram also wore a finely striped blue and pink hat over his head as he enjoyed skin-to-skin contact with his dad, who lovingly stroked his head.

Back in August, to announce they were expecting, the former Miss Arkansas uploaded an adorable Instagram video of the reactions from her two sons when they were told they would be getting a baby brother next year instead of a much-anticipated baby sister.

Hannah added a short caption to the compilation, writing out, 'Mooney Baby #3! Thankful. Excited. Tired.'

Shay and Hannah began dating in 2014 after being introduced through mutual friends.

After their relationship kicked off with phone calls, the county star asked the model to attend one of his shows.

'From the very first time I saw her, I knew I wanted to marry her,' Mooney told People . 'She’s stunning. I finally convinced her to come to a show in Fayetteville, Arkansas.'

The couple wed in 2017 shortly after their first son was born earlier that year. They welcomed their second son three years later in 2020.