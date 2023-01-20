ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TennisBuzz.net

‘Not fair for the players’ – Boris Becker backs Andy Murray in dispute over ‘disrespectful’ Australian Open schedule

By Courtney Pledger
TennisBuzz.net
TennisBuzz.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECWKi_0kM3RpYR00

Andy Murray has slammed the scheduling that saw him still on court at 4am.

Boris Becker has backed Andy Murray’s calls for change over a ‘disrespectful’ Australian Open schedule.

After a gruelling five hours and 45 minutes, Murray defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4:05am on Thursday and was back at Melbourne Park just eight hours after to begin training for his next match.

Murray described the ordeal as a ‘farce’ and many people have come forward to support the notion of altering the schedule to allow just one night match instead of two, meaning a maximum finishing time of around midnight.

Becker, while hailing Murray as a ‘true champion’, demonstrated his support for change as he indicated that finishing so early in the morning can have detrimental consequences to a player’s health, both physical and mental.

‘’Andy is a true champion," Becker told Eurosport.

"Sure, he won three Grand Slams and was the world No. 1 - but especially this Scottish Braveheart spirit, you can't learn. It's in his blood.

"He has always been an incredible fighter. After all these injuries, it is absolutely incredible what Murray has done here again.

‘’The question is whether it makes sense to play that long. It is also a bit of a distortion of competition.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"Murray wins here at five minutes past four in the morning, then there is the cool down and the press conference. He won't get to the hotel before six or half-past six - and you can't even think of sleeping then.

‘’He may have a day off from playing, but his entire body rhythm is disrupted. In which sport do you play until four in the morning?

"That is not fair for the players who go on there. However, he has to make sure that the blood is running again, and that he starts sweating again.

"Of course, he is very tired the day after the match and his joints hurt. But he can't stay in bed until three or four o'clock in the afternoon because he might have to be back on the court tomorrow afternoon.’’

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram , and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here .

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page .

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code

MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
tennisuptodate.com

"I'm going to give her hell": Azarenka buzzing for Pegula clash at Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka endured another 3-set clash to book a quater-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open and she's buzzing for it. Azarenka has been playing some really solid tennis in the place where her only two majors came. It's been almost ten years since then but she's still showing herself a dangerous player in the Rod Laver Arena and her next opponent is well aware of that. Pegula awaits in the quarter-final and Azarenka promised her hell:
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
tennisuptodate.com

“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash

Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
BBC

Coco Gauff column: How TikTok and Jaden Smith help escape Australian Open pressure

Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece before the Australian Open fourth round, the American seventh seed talks about her other role as a TikTok trendsetter and how her dad became a viral sensation.
BBC

Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
bjpenndotcom

Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap

One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
tennisuptodate.com

"Sometimes you really need to hear the uncomfortable stuff": Bencic feeling effect of Tursunov coaching after reaching second week at Australian Open

Belinda Bencic credited her coach Dmitry Tursunov for tellin her the uncomfortable stuff that helped her book the second week of the Australian Open. Bencic started working with Tursunov just days after he parted ways with Emma Raducanu. A respected coach who helped unlock a few players, Tursunov is currently overseeing a really strong stretch from Bencic. Her recent triumph in Adelaide saw her return to the top 10 after being there a few years ago and she's now pushing even further at the Australian Open.
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennisuptodate.com

“They kind of set the tone when I walked on court, and I got booed”: Shelton laughs off hostile reception after Popyrin win

The 20-year-old american played to a full stadium that supported the Aussie, and now will face J.J Wolf. Ben Shelton traveled outside his country for the first time to play a tournament and had to play against a large crowd in his match against Alexey Popyrin. The left-hander knocked out Chinese Zhang Zhizhen and Chilean Nicolás Jarry in the first two rounds and played at the Melbourne Arena against the 23-year-old Australian. The American showed a great serve and didn’t concede a break to eliminate Popyrin in front of his home crowd.
SB Nation

Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed

Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
tennisuptodate.com

Upset day continues in Melbourne as Felix Auger-Aliassime crashes out

Another seed is out of the Australian Open as Felix Auger-Aliassime was outplayed by sudden rising star Jiri Lehecka who is looking rather unstoppable right now. The Czech player began the year with some solid performances but nobody expected him to book a quarter-final in Australia, especially not with a rather tricky draw. Beating players like Coric, Norrie and now Auger-Aliassime is more than respectable for the youngster whose games fits like a glove here.
tennisuptodate.com

"I always knew and believed in my game": Ostapenko glad to be returning to form after prior life changing Roland Garros win

Jelena Ostapenko defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets at the Australian Open and after the match she admitted she always believed in her game. Ostapenko became a grand slam champion at a fairly young age but took a long time to return to any kind of tennis form after that. It happened last year and now she's back to playing amazing tennis. After her great win over Gauff, Ostapenko confirmed that she never stopped believing in her game:
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
TennisBuzz.net

TennisBuzz.net

New York, NY
188
Followers
227
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily tennis coverage: Breaking news, live scores, feature content and more from the ATP Tour, WTA Tour and all four Grand Slams.

 https://tennisbuzz.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy