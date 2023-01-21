ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Mississippi’s Stennis Space Center to take part in Day of Remembrance ahead of Columbia 20th anniversary

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rj596_0kM3R2pR00

NASA officials at Stennis Space Flight Center near Bay St. Louis will take part in a nationwide Day of Remembrance next week, just days before the 20th anniversary of the loss of Columbia.

Associate Director Rodney McKellip and NASA Shared Services Center Operations Director Nikki Tubbs will speak during a wreath-laying ceremony Thursday, Jan. 26. A time has not been announced.

The Mississippi operation will join the entire NASA organization to remember lives lost, including the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia. Columbia was lost 20 years ago on Feb. 1.

“NASA’s Day of Remembrance is about pausing, remembering, and uplifting the legacies of the NASA family who gave their lives to advance the cause of discovery. While this will always be solemn day, it’s also one of gratitude. We are thankful that NASA’s adventurers shared their lives with us and made life better on Earth,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. “As we continue to expand humanity’s reach in this new era of exploration, we must always embrace NASA’s core value of safety.”

Nelson, Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, and Associate Administrator Bob Cabana will host a town hall at the agency’s headquarters in Washington at 12:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The trio will host a dialogue with employees about the invaluable lessons learned over the decades and the importance of a strong safety culture. The town hall will stream live on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

On Jan. 26, Nelson will lead an observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, which will begin with a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, followed by observances for the Apollo 1, Challenger, and Columbia crews at 1 p.m. EST. The administrator also will send an agencywide message to employees.

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

LIVE: Preparations underway in Hancock County

The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. National underage drinking campaign launches in Pascagoula, first time on MS Coast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Rodger Bradley,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gulf Coast organizations address flood risks in Ocean Springs community

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs residents met on Monday to discuss ways to prevent what could become a larger issue in their community, flooding. A local organization hosted Community RISE, meaning Resilience in Sea-Level Rise Education. Concerned citizens gathered in Ocean Springs to discuss the growing issue of...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS
NOLA.com

Audubon Zoo's carousel has been removed. Here's why and what's happening.

Audubon Zoo's popular carousel has been gone for months, but officials say it will return eventually. The carousel is known for having alligators, flamingos, elephants, giraffes and other exotic animals to ride instead of horses. The attraction -- the Gottesman Family Endangered Species Carousel -- was damaged by Hurricane Ida...
IDA, LA
WLOX

Lolly and Pop's voted in top king cakes on the Coast

You can see there's already a lot of wind and wave action out there. Steel Magnolias is a classic and a favorite for so many. It's about a bond that develops between women in a beauty shop as they experience the joys and challenges of life. Downstage Productions Theatre is presenting its version of the show this weekend. Joining us now are Laura Williams, who plays M'Lynn Eatenton, and Lauren Rosenblatt, who plays Truvy.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Harrison County supervisors approve 4-year road plan

Technically 4th Congressional District Representative Mike Ezell is part of the freshman class in Washington, D.C. However, the former Jackson County Sheriff said that experience has already given him some veteran leadership at the U.S. Capitol. |. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
fox8live.com

Entire area in a level 3 out of 5 severe threat overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of strong to severe storms will move in Tuesday night, bringing a threat of damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. Timing looks like 8-9pm north west and north shore, 9-11pm continued north and metro south shore. 11-1am Mississippi Gulf coast. Temperatures will continue to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin father is speaking out against the Jackson County School District after his son went missing from school. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North Elementary School. According to Johnson, on Jan. 6,...
WLOX

Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Uber driver shot while on the job in Gulfport Friday night is recovering, but says she’ll never drive for a rideshare service again. Tuesday, Linda Buford came out of her second surgery and posted to Facebook about her ordeal. She said she was blessed by where the bullet went in at the back of her head, and where it came out through her cheek.
GULFPORT, MS
fox8live.com

Human remains found in wooded area on St. Tammany-Washington line

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Law enforcement officials have confirmed that human remains were discovered near the parish line between Washington and St. Tammany. A Washington Parish sheriff’s spokesperson said that a hiker in the woods near the parish line was searching for arrowheads when they came upon what appeared to be human bones.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
115K+
Followers
8K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy