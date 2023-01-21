ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

iBerkshires.com

Wayfair Closing Pittsfield Call Center; Employees Will Go Virtual

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Wayfair opened a $5 million call center in the Clock Tower Building three years ago with plans to bring 300 jobs to the city. It was a pledge by Chairman and CEO Niraj Shah, a Pittsfield High graduate, to ensure his hometown benefited from his burgeoning home goods business.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lenox 2023 Annual Street Listing/Census

LENOX, Mass. — The 2023 Annual Street Listing/Census has been mailed to Lenox residents. The Annual Street Listing/Census is a requirement of Massachusetts General Law (MGL) and is a helpful tool when gathering data for grants and vital reports that benefit the Town and its residents. When residents receive...
LENOX, MA
WNYT

FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire

Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office

SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement.  The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open. 
DEERFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Snow emergency declared in Pittsfield

Due to impending inclement weather, a snow emergency has been declared in Pittsfield, Massachusetts for the purposes of parking restrictions. The snow emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and will go on until 7 a.m. on Friday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Storm's Extreme Weather Took Pittsfield DPW by Surprise

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's administration says the poor road conditions during the Christmas weekend snowstorm that caused more than three dozen collisions were not due to a lack of response. The slick and snow-ridden ways have been attributed to extreme, unexpected weather that took the Department of Public...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Dalton First Responders Recognized for Aiding Mother and Newborn

DALTON, Mass. — Brittany Maloney woke with contractions at 6 a.m., three days after Christmas. She tried to relieve her discomfort with a yoga ball — but that apparently hastened the process. Soon her water broke so the family set out from their Savoy home to Berkshire Medical Center.
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Community Bank Promotes Nine Employees

ADAMS, Mass. — Adams Community Bank (ACB) announced promotions for nine employees in its Operations Center. Becky Crouse has been promoted to Vice President BSA Officer. Becky joined the Bank 22 years ago as a teller. Throughout the years, she's earned various financial certificates and. diplomas and has received...
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Athenaeum to Host Community Health and Wellness Fair

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield's public library, will be hosting a free community health and wellness fair on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The fair will be held noon-3 p.m. in the library's auditorium. Representatives from Berkshire Harm Reduction, Berkshire Health Systems, Berkshire North WIC, the Brien Center, Community...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Second Chance Composting Offers Food, Organic Waste Disposal

ADAMS, Mass. — Second Chance Composting hopes to offer everyone in the Northern Berkshires and Southern Vermont the chance to properly dispose of food and organic waste. Second Chance picks up food scraps and other organic matter and processes it into compost at its facility in Stamford, Vt. It provides service in Adams, Clarksburg, North Adams, Williamstown, Southern Vermont, and other parts of the Berkshires.
STAMFORD, VT
iBerkshires.com

Adams Community Bank Donates to Local Nonprofits

ADAMS, Mass. — Adams Community Bank (ACB) ended 2022 with a donation of $75,000 to local food pantries, food banks, and fuel assistance programs. ACB's Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Engagement Maureen Baran presented donations to several Berkshire County nonprofits. Adams Community Bank began its December donation...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

