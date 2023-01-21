Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
iBerkshires.com
Wayfair Closing Pittsfield Call Center; Employees Will Go Virtual
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Wayfair opened a $5 million call center in the Clock Tower Building three years ago with plans to bring 300 jobs to the city. It was a pledge by Chairman and CEO Niraj Shah, a Pittsfield High graduate, to ensure his hometown benefited from his burgeoning home goods business.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
iBerkshires.com
Lenox 2023 Annual Street Listing/Census
LENOX, Mass. — The 2023 Annual Street Listing/Census has been mailed to Lenox residents. The Annual Street Listing/Census is a requirement of Massachusetts General Law (MGL) and is a helpful tool when gathering data for grants and vital reports that benefit the Town and its residents. When residents receive...
WNYT
FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire
Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
Portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield closed due to down trees
A portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield to the New York state line is closed due to fallen trees.
Private line water main break at Colonial Gardens
On Sunday, a private line water main break occurred at Colonial Gardens located at Highview Drive, according to the City of Pittsfield.
Mass State Police Lowers Speed on Mass Pike From Westfield To New York Border
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers to expect snow in Western and Central regions of the state overnight tonight and in areas of Northern Massachusetts near the border with New Hampshire. The storm system is then forecast to push south and eastward in the...
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office
SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement. The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open.
Springfield Schools issues early dismissal for Wednesday
Springfield Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, January 25, due to a pending snow storm.
Snow emergency declared in Pittsfield
Due to impending inclement weather, a snow emergency has been declared in Pittsfield, Massachusetts for the purposes of parking restrictions. The snow emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and will go on until 7 a.m. on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
Storm's Extreme Weather Took Pittsfield DPW by Surprise
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's administration says the poor road conditions during the Christmas weekend snowstorm that caused more than three dozen collisions were not due to a lack of response. The slick and snow-ridden ways have been attributed to extreme, unexpected weather that took the Department of Public...
Residents without power in Franklin County
Local utility companies say they're ready to deal with potential power outages from Monday's storm.
iBerkshires.com
Dalton First Responders Recognized for Aiding Mother and Newborn
DALTON, Mass. — Brittany Maloney woke with contractions at 6 a.m., three days after Christmas. She tried to relieve her discomfort with a yoga ball — but that apparently hastened the process. Soon her water broke so the family set out from their Savoy home to Berkshire Medical Center.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Community Bank Promotes Nine Employees
ADAMS, Mass. — Adams Community Bank (ACB) announced promotions for nine employees in its Operations Center. Becky Crouse has been promoted to Vice President BSA Officer. Becky joined the Bank 22 years ago as a teller. Throughout the years, she's earned various financial certificates and. diplomas and has received...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Athenaeum to Host Community Health and Wellness Fair
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield's public library, will be hosting a free community health and wellness fair on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The fair will be held noon-3 p.m. in the library's auditorium. Representatives from Berkshire Harm Reduction, Berkshire Health Systems, Berkshire North WIC, the Brien Center, Community...
Westfield receives funding to assist moderate-income residents with food and heat
The City of Westfield announced $500,000 in funding was awarded to assist moderate-income residents to afford basic grocery and home heating needs.
Nearly 30-year-old Latino restaurant opens 2nd location in Massachusetts
A new food venue opened at the Hampshire Mall in Hadley.
Yankee Candle Corporate HQ in South Deerfield to close
Yankee Candle's parent company is making transition plans, which will result in the closure of the division's corporate headquarters in South Deerfield.
iBerkshires.com
Second Chance Composting Offers Food, Organic Waste Disposal
ADAMS, Mass. — Second Chance Composting hopes to offer everyone in the Northern Berkshires and Southern Vermont the chance to properly dispose of food and organic waste. Second Chance picks up food scraps and other organic matter and processes it into compost at its facility in Stamford, Vt. It provides service in Adams, Clarksburg, North Adams, Williamstown, Southern Vermont, and other parts of the Berkshires.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Community Bank Donates to Local Nonprofits
ADAMS, Mass. — Adams Community Bank (ACB) ended 2022 with a donation of $75,000 to local food pantries, food banks, and fuel assistance programs. ACB's Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Engagement Maureen Baran presented donations to several Berkshire County nonprofits. Adams Community Bank began its December donation...
Comments / 10