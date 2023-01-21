Read full article on original website
newsantaana.com
The Anaheim Police are searching for a Camry that may have been involved in a collision with a clinic
The Anaheim Police Department is investigating a collision that occurred on Sunday, January 22, 2023, shortly before 1:00 that afternoon. A white Nissan Sentra that was northbound on Anaheim Blvd. ended up inside the “Clinica Mi Pueblo” at 500 N. Anaheim Blvd. (on the northeast corner of Anaheim Blvd. and Sycamore St.).
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home
A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In Torrance
Two armed suspects is on the loose aftet robbing someone and threatening to shoot them in Torrance Tuesday morning. Torrance PD responded to reports of an assault at Walmart on the 19000 blk of Normandie Ave just cross of 190th St around 8:20am.
Fontana Herald News
Police recover about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen by people in homeless encampment
Police recovered about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen from businesses by people living in a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Jan. 18, the P.D.’s Southern District Resource Team conducted a follow-up investigation into several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering...
newsantaana.com
An auto theft suspect was arrested and five stolen vehicles were recovered in Fountain Valley
Last week, while conducting a nightly patrol check, Fountain Valley police officers located two stolen vehicles in the parking lot of a local hotel. The police officers set up surveillance and observed two more vehicles enter the area, both of which were also determined to be stolen. FVPD coordinated with...
Man arrested for allegedly using ‘high-powered’ laser to interfere with aircraft flying over Long Beach
Mark Allen Barger, 46, was taken into custody and booked on one count of felony discharge of a laser at an occupied aircraft and violation of parole. The post Man arrested for allegedly using ‘high-powered’ laser to interfere with aircraft flying over Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man surrenders in dump-truck rampage at estranged wife's South Los Angeles home
Authorities have arrested a suspect allegedly seen in a video crashing a dump truck into his estranged wife's home in South Los Angeles and smashing into parked cars on the street.
KTLA.com
More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment
Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
Sheriff's deputies fatally shoot man accused of stabbing elderly woman in Altadena
Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man who they say was trying to stab people in Altadena.
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Van Surrounded by SWAT in Torrance Strip Mall Parking Lot is Dead, Officials Say
The man found inside a white cargo van in Torrance was the main suspect in a deadly mass shooting, and is dead, officials said. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Get breaking updates here. Armored SWAT vehicles and law...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police investigating murder at 1500 block of West 31st Street
On Jan. 21, 2023 at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers responded to a park in the 1500 block of West 31st Street regarding a shots call, which resulted in the death of a male victim. Upon arrival, officers located two male adult victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and a 17-year-old male...
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in Ontario
A man was shot to death inside Coastal Pacific Food Distributors in Ontario on Jan. 21, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Ontario Police Department. The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. Mission Boulevard, where the...
newsantaana.com
A driver suspected of DUI was killed in a collision with a truck this morning in Orange
Early this morning at 3:15 a.m., a Toyota Tundra collided into the back of a commercial truck stopped in the number one lane in the 600 block of N. Batavia. Orange City Fire responded and declared the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota deceased. The driver of the commercial...
2urbangirls.com
Mother wins $12 million judgment against Long Beach Police Department over son’s death
LOS ANGELES – A jury has awarded more than $12 million to a woman who sued the city of Long Beach and one of its police officers for negligence and wrongful death in the 2017 death of her 23-year-old son, who was pinned between a Metro train and a train platform during a confrontation with the officer.
Long Beach Post
Man shot in Downtown Long Beach, police say
A man was shot early today in Long Beach but was expected to survive, and two suspects remained at large.
riviera-maya-news.com
Report of foul order leads Cancun police to body of dead woman
Cancun, Q.R. — On Sunday, police found the body of a dead woman inside a private home. She was handcuffed. According to police information, residents in SM 96 made a 911 report at 10:30 a.m. regarding a foul smell. Cancun police arrived at the 16th Street location where they found the dead woman’s body inside an apartment.
LAPD officer opens fire after suspect points apparent handgun in Arleta, authorities say; 3 detained
Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in Arleta, authorities said.
foxla.com
Monterey Park shooting: Beloved dance instructor rushed gunman before he was killed, witnesses say
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - A beloved dance instructor was identified by the community as one of the eleven people killedin a mass shooting in Monterey Park. Dance instructor Ming Wei Ma, also known as Mr. Ma, was killed in a final act of selflessness, according to witnesses, as he was the first to rush the suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.
