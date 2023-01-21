Read full article on original website
San Antonio visits Los Angeles after James' 46-point game
San Antonio Spurs (14-33, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (22-26, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the San Antonio Spurs after LeBron James scored 46 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers have...
Patrick Beverley halftime talk sparks Lakers to improbable win
PORTLAND, Ore. -- With his team down by 25 points at the half after being outscored 45-13 by the Trail Blazers in the second quarter, Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham kept his comments to the players brief during the break. "Darvin walked out of here and said, 'Y'all figure...
Clippers stave off 'scary' LeBron James takeover, marvel at latest feat
LOS ANGELES --LeBron James scored 13 points and threw down two thunderous dunks in the span of four-plus minutes to cut a 21-pointClipperslead down to 10 in the fourth quarter Tuesday night. "It was scary," Clippers star guard Paul George said. "I've seen that look in Bron." This, though, was...
Lakers send Kendrick Nunn, second-round picks to Wizards for Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles LakersacquiredWashington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, the team announced on Monday. The deal includes a 2023 second-round pick via Chicago, the Lakers' own in 2029 and the less favorable of the Wizards' and Lakers' 2028 second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
LeBron James is looking to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer; who were the others?
Somewhere along his path toward becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader, LeBron James reached the ultimate state of being as an offensive force: unguardable. "Early on, it was a lot of just speed and jumping and then figuring it out," James said in January, looking back at his career the day after he joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only other player in league history to put up 38,000 career points. "And you get smarter and smarter, you say, 'Teams know they can key on these things, so how can I make sure that I am unguardable and can always put myself in position where I do what I want to do and not what the defense wants me to do?'"
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Lakers, Clips hold moment of silence for Monterey Park shooting victims
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers held a moment of silence before their game on Tuesday night to remember the 11 victims of the Monterey Park, Calif. mass shooting. Before the national anthem, longtime Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter asked fans at Crypto.com Arena for...
Look: Football World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers TV Ratings
In the storied history of playoff matchups between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, the two teams' most recent meeting likely won't make the top of anyone's list. The 49ers won 19-12 to advance to the NFC Championship game. But Sunday's iteration may go down as the most-watched. Fox ...
