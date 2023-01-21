Read full article on original website
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating homicide in the Filmore neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Filmore neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot in the 4500 block of Perlita around 2:29 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he later died,...
NOPD investigating homicide on Perlita
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Tuesday homicide that left one victim dead in the 4500 block of Perlita Street. According to a press release, NOPD officers responded to a shooting at around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.
WDSU
NOPD arrests two teens in connection with Tulane armed robberies
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection with the armed robberies of Tulane Students. The armed robberies were reported on Jan 15. on Hillary Street. According to a news release issued to students by Tulane Police, the suspects are 15 and 16 years old. Anyone with...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Armed robbery suspects arrested, TUPD stresses continued vigilance
The New Orleans Police Department arrested two suspects on Tuesday who they believe are responsible for two armed robberies on Hillary Street that rattled students returning to campus last week. The suspects are juveniles — aged 15 and 16 — so their identities remain protected. “Those two individuals...
lafourchegazette.com
UPDATE: Detectives Arrest Suspect in Thibodaux Armed Robbery
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the detectives have made an arrest in an armed robbery that occurred in Thibodaux on Saturday evening. Nigel Washington, 47, of Thibodaux confessed to committing the robbery. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, at the Wag-A-Pak convenience store at 1715...
WANTED: NOPD search for alleged home burglars
There are no formal descriptions of the alleged suspects but surveillance video caught captured them inside a store.
Suspects in armed robberies near Tulane campus arrested
NEW ORLEANS — Two teenage suspects have been arrested in a string of armed robberies of Tulane students on January 15. The two suspects are juveniles ages 15 and 16, according to a press release from the Tulane University Police Department. Six people were robbed at gunpoint in two...
fox8live.com
Stolen vehicle with child inside pursued in St. Bernard Parish
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A stolen car that had a 6-year-old girl inside was pursued across St. Bernard Parish and into New Orleans East, before the child was safely recovered from a different stolen vehicle, authorities said Tuesday night (Jan. 24). The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said two suspects...
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in connection with Warehouse District slaying
New Orleans police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal shooting in the Warehouse District on Dec. 27. Cache M. Shelton, 26, was booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center early Tuesday on second-degree murder. Police believe Shelton and her boyfriend were in a hotel in the 300 block...
NOPD pleads for the public to step forward with info on January 17 homicide
The incident happened On Jan. 17 in the 4400 block of Reynes Street and left a man dead.
Crimestoppers tip helps cops arrest suspect in Warehouse District murder
The New Orleans Police Department says a tip to Crimestoppers led their detectives to a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting in the 300 block of Julia Street. Twenty-six-year-old Cache Shelton was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
fox8live.com
New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
Woman accused of Lower Garden District murder, arrested in St. Tammany Parish
When they arrived, a 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gun shot wound.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish SWAT searching for stolen car suspects in the Timberlane Village Subdivision
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a SWAT team is currently searching for stolen car suspects on the Westbank off Manhattan. SWAT has air units, dogs, and drones in the Timberlane Village Subdivision. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available...
NOPD investigating first shooting in four days
After a huge spike in gun violence to start the new year, New Orleans saw a lull the last few days. That is until last night. “The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at an undetermined location,” Officer Reese Harper said
NOLA.com
Man and his dog stabbed multiple times in West Lake Forest area, NOPD says
A man and his dog were stabbed multiple times Sunday night in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans, police said. Another man is in custody and accused in the stabbing. The crime was reported to police at 7:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard (map). The...
Suspect holds store up at gunpoint, steals $500
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a armed robbery at a Wag-A-Pack convivence store Sunday (Jan. 22). According to reports, around 6:30 p.m. in 1700 block of St. Mary Street male suspect, pictured above, walked into […]
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
NOLA.com
Man pistol-whipped, robbed near Frenchmen Street clubs, New Orleans police say
A 33-year-old man was pistol-whipped and robbed in the Frenchmen Street entertainment area, New Orleans police said Monday. The crime was reported to police around 8:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Decatur Street (map), which is between Frenchmen and Elysian Fields Avenue. The man told police an unidentified...
NOLA.com
In fatal shooting outside Marrero store, defendant pleads not guilty to murder
A Harvey man accused of gunning down a father of two outside a west bank store last year pleaded not guilty in the case on Friday. Kintez Johnson, 20, was indicted a day earlier on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
