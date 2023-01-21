ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

NOPD investigating homicide on Perlita

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Tuesday homicide that left one victim dead in the 4500 block of Perlita Street. According to a press release, NOPD officers responded to a shooting at around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD arrests two teens in connection with Tulane armed robberies

The New Orleans Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection with the armed robberies of Tulane Students. The armed robberies were reported on Jan 15. on Hillary Street. According to a news release issued to students by Tulane Police, the suspects are 15 and 16 years old. Anyone with...
tulanehullabaloo.com

Armed robbery suspects arrested, TUPD stresses continued vigilance

The New Orleans Police Department arrested two suspects on Tuesday who they believe are responsible for two armed robberies on Hillary Street that rattled students returning to campus last week. The suspects are juveniles — aged 15 and 16 — so their identities remain protected. “Those two individuals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

UPDATE: Detectives Arrest Suspect in Thibodaux Armed Robbery

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the detectives have made an arrest in an armed robbery that occurred in Thibodaux on Saturday evening. Nigel Washington, 47, of Thibodaux confessed to committing the robbery. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, at the Wag-A-Pak convenience store at 1715...
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

Suspects in armed robberies near Tulane campus arrested

NEW ORLEANS — Two teenage suspects have been arrested in a string of armed robberies of Tulane students on January 15. The two suspects are juveniles ages 15 and 16, according to a press release from the Tulane University Police Department. Six people were robbed at gunpoint in two...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Stolen vehicle with child inside pursued in St. Bernard Parish

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A stolen car that had a 6-year-old girl inside was pursued across St. Bernard Parish and into New Orleans East, before the child was safely recovered from a different stolen vehicle, authorities said Tuesday night (Jan. 24). The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said two suspects...
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested in connection with Warehouse District slaying

New Orleans police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal shooting in the Warehouse District on Dec. 27. Cache M. Shelton, 26, was booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center early Tuesday on second-degree murder. Police believe Shelton and her boyfriend were in a hotel in the 300 block...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Suspect holds store up at gunpoint, steals $500

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a armed robbery at a Wag-A-Pack convivence store Sunday (Jan. 22). According to reports, around 6:30 p.m. in 1700 block of St. Mary Street male suspect, pictured above, walked into […]
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

In fatal shooting outside Marrero store, defendant pleads not guilty to murder

A Harvey man accused of gunning down a father of two outside a west bank store last year pleaded not guilty in the case on Friday. Kintez Johnson, 20, was indicted a day earlier on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
MARRERO, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy