Brian McBride will not return to his general manager of the United States men's national soccer team

Brian McBride is not returning as the general manger of the United States men's national team, according to ESPN . McBride had been the GM of the squad since 2020. As former striker for the national team McBride scored 30 goals in 95 senior team appearances.

US soccer spokespeople did not immediately respond to Daily Mail's request for confirmation.

The move comes at a tumultuous time for US soccer, as Gregg Berhalter's future remains in question after coaching the team through the 2022 World Cup. Earlier this month, Berhalter was forced to publicly admit to kicking wife Rosalind in the legs during a violent argument back in 1991 . In his statement, he claimed he was threatened by a blackmailer, whom he did not identify, saying the person approached US soccer and threatened to 'take him down' with the information.

It later emerged that the mother of USA international Gio Reyna, Danielle, had informed the country's governing body about the incident in question.

Reyna, who represents Borussia Dortmund at club level, was widely expected to be a central figure for USA at the recent Qatar World Cup, only to end up being used as a substitute by Berhalter.

Danielle, fueled by frustration with her son's lack of minutes, then made a move that Berhalter insists was a clear attempt 'to bring about the end of my relationship with US Soccer'. He also admitted the incident was 'a shameful moment and one I regret to this day'.

Reyna's father, Claudio, is a former high school and national teammate of Berhalter's, and their wives were teammates at the University of North Carolina in the early 1990s.

Now the United States is set to play two friendlies against Serbia and Colombia at the end of this month which will be coached by interim manager Anthony Hudson.

Berhalter's contract as head coach of the national team expired in early January and it was announced that a decision on his future would not be made until the conclusion of the investigation.

Like Berhalter, McBride's contract expired this month. However the decision was made by sporting director Earnie Stewart and those in power not to retain him.

The Arlington Height, Illinois native played in three different World Cups for the United States and was inducted into America's National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2014.

Aside from being the first American player to score goals in three separate World Cup tournaments he is also one of only 11 who have even been called up to three different World Cups.

His 17-year career saw him suit up for teams in the United States, England, and Germany, with perhaps his most notable stint coming with English Premier league side Fulham FC where he scored 33 goals in 140 appearances.

The current national team however is still in the process of rebounding from the United States 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the World Cup Round of 16.

While the players have since returned to their club teams to either resume the regular season or are in training camps awaiting the start of the season many of team USA's stars are facing potential transfer moves to new clubs.

Star player Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move away from Premier League giant Chelsea FC, although any move appears to have been halted after he suffered a knee injury, while midfielder Weston McKennie recently rejected a move to EPL side Aston Villa in hopes of a move to a bigger team.