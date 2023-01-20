Read full article on original website
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
aroundthetownchicago.com
Brunch- becoming a major meal- don’t be confused- Brunch Cafe is the one!
It seems that there are many dining spots that only offer breakfast and lunch. Since the era of Covid, changing the restaurant industry, many restaurants have opted to eliminate the dinner business, keeping their hours down to a minimum. Back in the day, when you met someone for a meeting, brunch ( right after the breakfast rush, and right before the lunch rush) was a perfect time. Booths or tables were easier to find and there were far less people in the restaurant. I do think that the word brunch is “a late morning meal eaten INSTEAD of breakfast and lunch”. Growing up, it was on a Sunday when relatives would come over and we would have what seemed like a combo of meals, in one.
Adalina Launches New Tasting Menu
Located in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood sits Adalina, the perfect venue for a romantic evening, business dinner or special occasion. Award-winning Head Pastry Chef Nicole Guini is here in our Studio 41 kitchen to teach us how to make one of their delicious desserts. 912 N State St. 312-820-9000.
BevNET.com
PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream Launches in Chicago
COLUMBIA, S.C.— Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it’s always the right season to experience the Ultimate Adult Indulgence. PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is introducing its 7% ABV/14 PROOF frozen innovation to Chi-town to kick off the New Year in decadent, spoon-worthy style. One of the first category leaders...
The Takeout
The Difference Between Deep Dish Pizza and Stuffed Pizza
When it comes to Chicago’s superlative pizza scene, locals understand that for most of the country, one style jumps to mind first: deep dish pizza. And why wouldn’t it? This highly photogenic pie is baked in a deep pan, resulting in tall, dramatic slices with downright unforgettable cheese pulls. Deep dish is about as heavy as it looks, and most Chicagoans tend to limit their intake so they don’t feel too stuffed. Speaking of which, there are sub-varieties in the category of deep dish, the best of which, in my opinion, is “stuffed.” That’s not just a synonym for deep dish; there’s something truly unique about stuffed pizza that sets it apart from its hefty counterparts.
Westmont, IL restaurant week explores village's international food flair with dining deals
Westmont Restaurant Week is happening now, with 23 restaurants offering special menus and dining deals.
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022
We take our pizza very seriously in Chicago and no other city does pizza quite like we do. We know there are tons of great spots all over Chicagoland, but here are some of our favorite pizza spots we visited in 2022.
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale Bakery
While I was driving down Bloomingdale Road I noticed an adorable-looking bakery off the side of the road. I knew that I had to check this place out just from its cute exterior.
Chicago Restaurant Week Preview: Bar Goa
Chicago Restaurant Week kicked off this past weekend with countless opportunities to explore new cuisines. Bar Goa, an Indian Gastropub is one of them. Executive Chef Bobby Geetha is here with a taste of the menu. 116 W. Hubbard St.
Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants
There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
9@9: Sleep in 2 countries at the same time
CHICAGO – Hotel Arbez is like no place you’ve ever stayed in the world. That’s because it offers you the opportunity to stay in two countries at the exact same time. This unique hotel, and how it came to offer this unique chance for travelers, was one of the many topics discussed on the “9@9” on the WGN Morning News.
CHC Restaurant Group Opening Third Rosebud Steakhouse in Wheeling
The group also owns locations in Magnificent Mile and Centennial Village
Krafted Burger Bar + Tap Hosts Grand Opening Celebration for Flagship Location
The concept joins the portfolio of brands co-owned by former Jimmy John’s CEO Gregg Majewski
Zanies Gets a Time Out…Totally Off Base Comedy
Legendary comedy club Zanies is getting a time out… at Time Out Market Chicago. Tony’s Rooftop Bar will transform into a popup comedy club. Joining us now with all the details is comedian Tyler Horvath. January 25th at 7pm. Tony’s Rooftop at Time Out Market Chicago. 916...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's winter is about to get worse
CHICAGO - Still wondering where winter is these days? It is about to make a comeback. We have mostly been spared from some of Chicago's worst winter elements to this point. The first three weeks of January ranked as the third warmest start to January on record. Temperatures for this month are running nearly 11 degrees above average. We've been saving a lot on salt as our snowfall deficit continues to lag well behind average. We have seen just 6.2 inches of snowfall so far compared to an average to date of 17.3 inches. That means we have seen just about a third of average snowfall thus far this winter of 2022-2023.
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must try
I had wanted to visit this restaurant for many months since I heard it was opening. This restaurant is part of the Cooper’s Hawk restaurant group. The name of the restaurant is Piccolo Buco in Oakbrook, IL.
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL
CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
Brookfield Zoo offers opportunity to name hissing cockroach after an ex for Valentine’s Day
CHICAGO — Roses are red. Violets are blue. You can name a cockroach after an ex, at the Brookfield Zoo. For a $15 donation, the zoo will give you a chance to name one of their Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches after that not-so-special person in your life. Donors will get a certificate of naming said cockroaches […]
$10 Million Illinois Mansion Has 9.3 of the Coolest Bathrooms Ever
This Naperville home has a total of 21,000 square feet of living space and a large amount of it is just the home's impressive bathrooms. Forget a house with seven bathrooms, give me the master bath in this $10 million Naperville mansion, and I'd be set. You would be too if you had a shower big enough to wash your car. I can basically remodel about one-third of my home into the master bathroom of this home.
January logs 14 days without sun so far
The Monday sunshine here marks the first time in seven days we’ve seen Old Sol in the city. To date this January, and the month’s not yet over, we’ve logged 14 days with no sun. That’s not a record but it’s not far from it. The record for most cloudy January days occurred back in 1998 when 20 days passed with a ray of sun.
Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
