Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
NJ Teacher Appears on Drew Barrymore ShowBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
MLPD Details Recently Police-Involved Activity in Township
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is detailing police-involved activity that has recently taken place in the Township. An individual wanted by the Burlington County Sheriff's Department was arrested by the MLPD on Wednesday, January 18 after Mount Laurel officers conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of Route 38 and Martin's Liquors. The driver of the car was arrested and transported to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. On Tuesday, January 17, Mount Laurel police officers arrested another individual who was wanted by the Burlington County Sheriff's Department. The suspect was observed when officers were on foot patrol in the area of 1111 Route 73 North. The individual was arrested and transported to the Burlington County Jail. Mount Laurel Police charged an individual for shoplifting after officers responded to Target on Centerton Road on Saturday, January 14. The suspect fled the store on foot and entered a black Ford F-150 after allegedly stealing $500 worth of merchandise. The individual was able to be identified and was found to be a wanted person for another shoplifting incident. Criminal complaints were filed against the suspect.
Woman accused of trying to assault Walmart employee
MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say stole over $1,000 from a Walmart in Monroe County and nearly assaulted an employee during the process. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart in Mount Pocono for retail theft. Officers […]
Ocean County Man Arrested For Stealing From Building Supply Companies
LAKEWOOD – A Manchester Township man has been arrested and charged with several burglaries committed at building supply companies in Lakewood, police said. After a two-month investigation, authorities arrested 39-year-old Jesse Vonderlin. According to Lakewood Police Captain Gregory Staffordsmith, the burglaries happened from November to January. At each of...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Walmart Retail Theft Case
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a retail theft case. It happened Jan. 19 around 2 p.m. at the Walmart on Buffalo Rd. A woman went into the store, placed approximately $70 worth of merchandise into her purse and left without paying, troopers said.
New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
N.J. man who stalked, killed co-worker on lunch break sentenced to 55 years
A former Lindenwold man who admitted viciously stabbing a co-worker to death in Middlesex County after she went home for lunch was sentenced Monday to 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last year to killing Carolyn Byington, 26, in her Plainsboro apartment on June 10, 2019....
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Look For Missing Teen
Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help locating Deyshaun Morton. The 14-year-old was last seen this past Friday, January 20th, at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing. Description. Approximately 5’ 10” tall. 160 pounds. Last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt. Help police. If you have...
Hillsborough honors township’s very first police officer, former police chief with portrait
Hillsborough Police Chief Donald Dowches’ portrait now hangs in the Hillsborough Township Committee and municipal court chambers. Mayor Shawn Lipani joined Police Chief Mike McMahon, Committee members, Dowches’ granddaughter Allison and Saranya Shiva-Shanker, a junior at Hillsborough High School, to unveil the portrait at a Committee meeting on Jan. 10.
Man dies after being shot by police officer in Deptford Township, N.J.
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Deptford Township.
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown
A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
wrnjradio.com
Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
News 12
Police: Woman wanted for cashing bad check at Old Bridge TD Bank
The Old Bridge Police Department is searching for a woman accused of cashing a bad check at a TD Bank. Authorities say the suspect used the identification of a woman whose purse was stolen from her car in Tinton Falls. Police also say it's been reported that the suspect pulled...
NJ Student Goes Missing From Lehigh University
🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
New Jersey witness describes bright lights suddenly appearing and shooting off quickly
A New Jersey witness at Turnersville reported watching two bright lights that suddenly appeared in the night sky and then shot up quickly at 6:45 p.m. on November 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing woman in Upper Providence Twp. found safe
UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department issued a missing person report for Patricia Cutrona. Concern was raised after Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet. She has since...
Police Look For Suspects Who Robbed Steakouts Bar in Pittsgrove Twp., NJ
New Jersey State Police are looking for help in identifying two suspects caught on camera burglarizing a popular sports bar in Pittsgrove Township. State Police say their Bridgeton Station is investigating the break-in and burglary of Steakouts Sports Bar on Harding Highway (Route 40) that happened in the early morning hours of January 3rd, 2023.
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
NBC New York
Good Samaritans Who ‘Found' Alligator in NJ Lot Actually Abandoned Reptile There: SPCA
The owner of a young alligator discovered earlier this week inside a plastic container in an empty New Jersey lot was located and is now facing charges, according to officials, after authorities found out that the "good Samaritans" who called in the discovery were actually behind the reptile's abandonment. Savion...
Woman pleads guilty to stealing $1M scratch-off lottery prize from cousin: New York DA
"The worst part of the crime," Detective Lieutenant John Nagle of the Glen Cove Police Department said, "was the fact that it was perpetrated by the victim’s own cousin.”
centraljersey.com
Comments / 2