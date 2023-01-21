ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Windsor Township, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

MLPD Details Recently Police-Involved Activity in Township

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is detailing police-involved activity that has recently taken place in the Township.  An individual wanted by the Burlington County Sheriff's Department was arrested by the MLPD on Wednesday, January 18 after Mount Laurel officers conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of Route 38 and Martin's Liquors. The driver of the car was arrested and transported to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.  On Tuesday, January 17, Mount Laurel police officers arrested another individual who was wanted by the Burlington County Sheriff's Department. The suspect was observed when officers were on foot patrol in the area of 1111 Route 73 North. The individual was arrested and transported to the Burlington County Jail.  Mount Laurel Police charged an individual for shoplifting after officers responded to Target on Centerton Road on Saturday, January 14. The suspect fled the store on foot and entered a black Ford F-150 after allegedly stealing $500 worth of merchandise. The individual was able to be identified and was found to be a wanted person for another shoplifting incident. Criminal complaints were filed against the suspect. 
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
WBRE

Woman accused of trying to assault Walmart employee

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say stole over $1,000 from a Walmart in Monroe County and nearly assaulted an employee during the process. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart in Mount Pocono for retail theft. Officers […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Walmart Retail Theft Case

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a retail theft case. It happened Jan. 19 around 2 p.m. at the Walmart on Buffalo Rd. A woman went into the store, placed approximately $70 worth of merchandise into her purse and left without paying, troopers said.
ERIE, PA
WBRE

New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Look For Missing Teen

Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help locating Deyshaun Morton. The 14-year-old was last seen this past Friday, January 20th, at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing. Description. Approximately 5’ 10” tall. 160 pounds. Last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt. Help police. If you have...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Hillsborough honors township’s very first police officer, former police chief with portrait

Hillsborough Police Chief Donald Dowches’ portrait now hangs in the Hillsborough Township Committee and municipal court chambers. Mayor Shawn Lipani joined Police Chief Mike McMahon, Committee members, Dowches’ granddaughter Allison and Saranya Shiva-Shanker, a junior at Hillsborough High School, to unveil the portrait at a Committee meeting on Jan. 10.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown

A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
wrnjradio.com

Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Student Goes Missing From Lehigh University

🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing woman in Upper Providence Twp. found safe

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department issued a missing person report for Patricia Cutrona. Concern was raised after Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet. She has since...
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy