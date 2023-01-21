ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penfield, NY

13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Celebrating 100 years

Henrietta, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday night's Bright Spot shines on parades, cakes, friends, and family. Episcopal SeniorLife Communities hosted a parade outside Brentland Woods, and a party on the inside, in honor of one of its residents. Anne Licata is celebrating her 100th birthday this week. She worked at Bausch...
HENRIETTA, NY
First responders celebrated at Rochester's Elk Lodge

Henrietta, N.Y. — First responders from across the area were celebrated on Saturday. A dinner was held at Rochester's Elk Lodge in Henrietta to say thank you to those who serve in the community. "It's a good feeling, I know the community always stands by first responders and count...
HENRIETTA, NY
Registration opens for 2023 Rochester River Run

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Rochester River Run/Walk 5K. This will be the first in-person race since 2019. The last few years were virtual races due to the pandemic. The event is happening on Sunday, April 2 at Genesee Valley Park. The goal is...
ROCHESTER, NY
Strong Museum nominated as top pop culture museum in America

Rochester, N.Y. - The Strong National Museum of Play has been nominated by USA Today as one of the best pop culture museums in the country. The museum, which opened to the public back in 1982, credits its world-class toy and video game collections, as well as gaming and comic book exhibits for its nomination.
ROCHESTER, NY
Calls continue for public utility amid customer frustrations with RG&E, NYSEG

Rochester, N.Y. — Calls to create a public utility for gas and electric in the Rochester area continue. Metro Justice and members of the community rallied Monday night at Downtown Presbyterian Church, across from City Hall, calling on city leaders to commission and fund an implementation study for establishing a quality public utility service that is affordable, reliable and locally accountable.
ROCHESTER, NY
Community reacts to homicide in Rochester's East End bar district

Rochester, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot to death in Rochester’s east end near the bar district last night. The shooting marks Rochester’s second homicide of 2023. Rochester police officers were just working a regular Saturday night shift, in the busy East End Bar District when they heard gunshots and found the victim in a parking lot.
ROCHESTER, NY
East End business owner frustrated by violence

Rochester, N.Y. — A business owner in the East End said a fatal shooting over the weekend is the latest in a wave of crime hitting the popular bar district downtown. Police found the body of Michael Mathis, 25, Saturday night in a parking lot at the corner of East Avenue and Union Street, next to Veneto Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta.
ROCHESTER, NY
Hochul visits Rochester, touts proposal to reduce risk of child lead poisoning

Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Rochester on Monday to highlight parts of her State of the State address, including housing and lead exposure proposals. She stopped at the Upper Falls Square Apartments on Hudson Avenue, urging local leaders to take steps back in reducing the risk of child lead poisoning in rental properties.
ROCHESTER, NY
Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy from Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for help finding a boy reported missing in Rochester. Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was last seen Friday at his home on Cedar Street. Police said he might be in Greece. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
Winter moves back into WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold and snow took most of the last two months off, but it looks like we'll see a much more Winter-like weather pattern over the coming weeks. The deep trough of low pressure along the west coast is breaking down and becoming more zonal in nature. This will serve to spread the cold out more equally across the U.S. with some sign of Arctic air in the Northern Plains by early next week.
ROCHESTER, NY
Family of Gates fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out

Rochester, N.Y. — Brenda Wells, 55, died last Tuesday, two days after being struck on Elmgrove Road in Gates. Police said they have identified the SUV involved but have not made any arrests. Brenda's son DJ is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his mother, as...
ROCHESTER, NY
Winter coming out of hibernation

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - So far this Winter hasn't featured much cold air and has been a 'top-ten' least snowy Winter for Rochester. Historically, the heart of Winter cold occurs over the next 2-3 weeks in WNY and it looks like a more Winter-like pattern is ahead this week and possibly into early February.
ROCHESTER, NY
Irondequoit man convicted of murdering girlfriend

Rochester, N.Y. — Seth Larson, 41, the Irondequoit man accused of killing his girlfriend, Lisa Shuler, 37, and dismembering her body in May 2021, has been convicted of murder. A jury handed the decision down Monday afternoon, two weeks after the trial began, finding Larson guilty of all three...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
Abortion continues to be hot topic on the 50th anniversary of Roe V. Wade

Rochester, N.Y. — Sunday marked 50 years since Roe V. Wade was passed- the Supreme Court ruling that made abortion legal in the United States. Rochester NOW was joined by Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York and Roc. SRJ at the Liberty Pole on Sunday where they held a conference to talk about the importance of reproductive justice and freedom, including full access to reproductive healthcare for everyone in the United States.
ROCHESTER, NY
Police: 18-year-old man stabbed on Dewey Ave.; Woman, 54, to be charged

Rochester, N.Y — An 18-year-old man was stabbed during what police says was family altercation that turned physical on Dewey Avenue last night around midnight. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect in this case, a 54-year-old woman,...
ROCHESTER, NY

