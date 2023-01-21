Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Celebrating 100 years
Henrietta, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday night's Bright Spot shines on parades, cakes, friends, and family. Episcopal SeniorLife Communities hosted a parade outside Brentland Woods, and a party on the inside, in honor of one of its residents. Anne Licata is celebrating her 100th birthday this week. She worked at Bausch...
13 WHAM
First responders celebrated at Rochester's Elk Lodge
Henrietta, N.Y. — First responders from across the area were celebrated on Saturday. A dinner was held at Rochester's Elk Lodge in Henrietta to say thank you to those who serve in the community. "It's a good feeling, I know the community always stands by first responders and count...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police Crime Stoppers, Locust Club host second annual Valentine Day's raffle
Rochester, N.Y. - Crime Stoppers and the RPD Locust Club announced their second annual Valentine's Day raffle. It benefits the Crime Stoppers K9 Initiative and the Locust Club scholarship fund, which was recently renamed the Anthony Mazurkiewicz Memorial Scholarship Fund. BACKGROUND | City in mourning: Veteran Rochester Police officer killed...
13 WHAM
Registration opens for 2023 Rochester River Run
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Rochester River Run/Walk 5K. This will be the first in-person race since 2019. The last few years were virtual races due to the pandemic. The event is happening on Sunday, April 2 at Genesee Valley Park. The goal is...
13 WHAM
Strong Museum nominated as top pop culture museum in America
Rochester, N.Y. - The Strong National Museum of Play has been nominated by USA Today as one of the best pop culture museums in the country. The museum, which opened to the public back in 1982, credits its world-class toy and video game collections, as well as gaming and comic book exhibits for its nomination.
13 WHAM
Rochester charter school considering relocating, expanding in Irondequoit
Irondequoit, N.Y. — A Rochester charter school may be moving, as it looks to expand and add more students. The University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men is considering a property at 3000 East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Right now, the school says it's working with the town to...
13 WHAM
Calls continue for public utility amid customer frustrations with RG&E, NYSEG
Rochester, N.Y. — Calls to create a public utility for gas and electric in the Rochester area continue. Metro Justice and members of the community rallied Monday night at Downtown Presbyterian Church, across from City Hall, calling on city leaders to commission and fund an implementation study for establishing a quality public utility service that is affordable, reliable and locally accountable.
13 WHAM
Community reacts to homicide in Rochester's East End bar district
Rochester, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot to death in Rochester’s east end near the bar district last night. The shooting marks Rochester’s second homicide of 2023. Rochester police officers were just working a regular Saturday night shift, in the busy East End Bar District when they heard gunshots and found the victim in a parking lot.
13 WHAM
East End business owner frustrated by violence
Rochester, N.Y. — A business owner in the East End said a fatal shooting over the weekend is the latest in a wave of crime hitting the popular bar district downtown. Police found the body of Michael Mathis, 25, Saturday night in a parking lot at the corner of East Avenue and Union Street, next to Veneto Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta.
13 WHAM
Hochul visits Rochester, touts proposal to reduce risk of child lead poisoning
Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Rochester on Monday to highlight parts of her State of the State address, including housing and lead exposure proposals. She stopped at the Upper Falls Square Apartments on Hudson Avenue, urging local leaders to take steps back in reducing the risk of child lead poisoning in rental properties.
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy from Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for help finding a boy reported missing in Rochester. Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was last seen Friday at his home on Cedar Street. Police said he might be in Greece. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
Winter moves back into WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold and snow took most of the last two months off, but it looks like we'll see a much more Winter-like weather pattern over the coming weeks. The deep trough of low pressure along the west coast is breaking down and becoming more zonal in nature. This will serve to spread the cold out more equally across the U.S. with some sign of Arctic air in the Northern Plains by early next week.
13 WHAM
Family of Gates fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out
Rochester, N.Y. — Brenda Wells, 55, died last Tuesday, two days after being struck on Elmgrove Road in Gates. Police said they have identified the SUV involved but have not made any arrests. Brenda's son DJ is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his mother, as...
13 WHAM
Winter coming out of hibernation
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - So far this Winter hasn't featured much cold air and has been a 'top-ten' least snowy Winter for Rochester. Historically, the heart of Winter cold occurs over the next 2-3 weeks in WNY and it looks like a more Winter-like pattern is ahead this week and possibly into early February.
13 WHAM
Irondequoit man convicted of murdering girlfriend
Rochester, N.Y. — Seth Larson, 41, the Irondequoit man accused of killing his girlfriend, Lisa Shuler, 37, and dismembering her body in May 2021, has been convicted of murder. A jury handed the decision down Monday afternoon, two weeks after the trial began, finding Larson guilty of all three...
13 WHAM
NYS Public Service Commission to address RG&E concerns in public meetings
UPDATE (Jan. 24): The state is adding a virtual forum that will be held next Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. Details are at the bottom of the page. Rochester, N.Y. — Customer frustration over high bills from Rochester Gas & Electric is catching the attention of New York state.
13 WHAM
Republican Mark Assini announces plans to run for Monroe County executive
Gates, N.Y. — Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini announced Monday his intentions to run for Monroe County executive as a Republican. Assini served as supervisor from 2010-2018 before resigning to take a private-sector job at American Rock Salt. Assini said pandemic-era policies have had a detrimental impact on...
13 WHAM
Abortion continues to be hot topic on the 50th anniversary of Roe V. Wade
Rochester, N.Y. — Sunday marked 50 years since Roe V. Wade was passed- the Supreme Court ruling that made abortion legal in the United States. Rochester NOW was joined by Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York and Roc. SRJ at the Liberty Pole on Sunday where they held a conference to talk about the importance of reproductive justice and freedom, including full access to reproductive healthcare for everyone in the United States.
13 WHAM
Police: 18-year-old man stabbed on Dewey Ave.; Woman, 54, to be charged
Rochester, N.Y — An 18-year-old man was stabbed during what police says was family altercation that turned physical on Dewey Avenue last night around midnight. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect in this case, a 54-year-old woman,...
