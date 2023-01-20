Read full article on original website
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
CHICAGO – Hotel Arbez is like no place you’ve ever stayed in the world. That’s because it offers you the opportunity to stay in two countries at the exact same time. This unique hotel, and how it came to offer this unique chance for travelers, was one of the many topics discussed on the “9@9” on the WGN Morning News.
Midday Fix: WGN-TV Family Charities, a McCormick Foundation Fund, honors 4 groups
Man-Yee Lee – Greater Chicago Food Depository http://chicagosfoodbank.org. Jeffery Beckham, Jr. – CEO Chicago Scholars http://www.chicagoscholars.org. Arnett Morris – Executive Director of Off the Street Club http://www.otsc.org. Larry Huggins – Founder of Christmas In The Wards https://www.christmasinthewards.com/
January logs 14 days without sun so far
The Monday sunshine here marks the first time in seven days we’ve seen Old Sol in the city. To date this January, and the month’s not yet over, we’ve logged 14 days with no sun. That’s not a record but it’s not far from it. The record for most cloudy January days occurred back in 1998 when 20 days passed with a ray of sun.
Beck, Phoenix coming to Chicago on co-headlining tour
CHICAGO — As more and more summer concerts get announced, two Grammy Award winners are coming to Chicago on a co-headlining tour. Beck and Phoenix are playing Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on Thursday, Aug. 31. The up-and-coming indie band Sir Chloe opens up for both. Beck last...
Garcia’s police ad appears to violate police rules
CHICAGO — Jesus “Chuy” Garcia took to the airwaves Tuesday with a new ad that promises “a safer, prosperous Chicago.” But the ad itself may violate a Chicago police department prohibition on officers in uniform campaigning for a political candidate. The commercial features images of Congressman Garcia walking down a street flanked by two uniformed […]
Zanies Gets a Time Out…Totally Off Base Comedy
Legendary comedy club Zanies is getting a time out… at Time Out Market Chicago. Tony’s Rooftop Bar will transform into a popup comedy club. Joining us now with all the details is comedian Tyler Horvath. January 25th at 7pm. Tony’s Rooftop at Time Out Market Chicago. 916...
Adalina Launches New Tasting Menu
Located in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood sits Adalina, the perfect venue for a romantic evening, business dinner or special occasion. Award-winning Head Pastry Chef Nicole Guini is here in our Studio 41 kitchen to teach us how to make one of their delicious desserts. 912 N State St. 312-820-9000.
93XRT Chicago radio host Lin Brehmer dies at 68
CHICAGO — Lin Brehmer, the longtime, legendary host of Chicago’s WXRT rock station, has died at age 68. “He was the most grounded, humble person,” said Terri Hemmert, Brehmer’s colleague at WXRT. “He would quote poetry until you would tell him to shut up about it. He was so smart, so funny and so caring.” […]
Fall Out Boy playing surprise homecoming show at Metro
CHICAGO — For the first time in nearly 10 years, Chicago area natives Fall Out Boy will be returning to Metro. The iconic venue announced Monday morning that Fall Out Boy are playing Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. as part of their 40th anniversary celebration. Tickets are will-call only...
Chicago Restaurant Week Preview: Bar Goa
Chicago Restaurant Week kicked off this past weekend with countless opportunities to explore new cuisines. Bar Goa, an Indian Gastropub is one of them. Executive Chef Bobby Geetha is here with a taste of the menu. 116 W. Hubbard St.
DePaul Celebrates 125 Years Of Service & Learning
For 125 years Chicago has been DePaul University’s classroom, and giving back is at the heart of its mission. Two new Graduate programs are giving back to Chicago while preparing students for in-demand professions.
Body ID’d after stolen funeral home van found in Chicago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — A body missing and then later recovered following a stolen funeral van incident has been identified. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified the body as 47-year-old Curtis Brown, of Rockford. He died of natural causes on Friday and was released into the care of Collins & Stone Funeral Home staff.
Mid-week snow system snowfall amounts to depend on storm track
Chicago seasonal snow well below normal A total of 1.5 inches of snow was recorded officially for Chicago at O’Hare Airport Sunday. The 1.5 inch snowfall was the highest daily total for the 2022-2023 snow season. A daily snowfall total of 1.3 inches occurred twice this snow season at O’Hare, on December 16th and December […]
Skilling: First of 3 snow systems to blanket Chicago area Wednesday
Winter 2022-23 looks in the next one to two weeks to be catching up on lost time. Two and possible as many as three snow systems will have to be monitored between now and mid-next week. The first is due to produce three to five inches of snow starting in...
Dean’s A-List Interview: Jason Segel on ‘Shrinking’
CHICAGO – He’s putting on a few hats in helping to launch a new comedy series on Apple TV+ this month. Veteran actor Jason Segel is also helping to produce and write ‘Shrinking,” which focuses on therapist Jimmy Laird, who deals with struggles in his life by expressing his emotions bluntly with patients.
UIC strike ends after tentative agreement reached; classes resume Monday
CHICAGO — The facility strike at the University of Illinois Chicago is officially over and classes will resume Monday. UIC said the university and faculty union have reached a tentative agreement on a final contract. The union was pushing for higher minimums for the lowest-paid faculty, higher pay that reflects inflation and improved mental health […]
Sunday Brunch: Marina’s Bistro opening soon in Uptown
CHICAGO — Eric Roldan, the owner of Marina’s Bistro, joined WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday Brunch. Roldan made coconut waffles with guava sauce and chicken thighs. Marina’s Bistro is currently offering catering for small and large parties, but will soon be opening a location in Uptown. The location is expected to open in February […]
Chicago police: Woman shot inside West Loop hotel
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman is hospitalized Saturday after she was shot inside a hotel in Chicago’s West Loop, according to police. The woman was shot in the abdomen around 11:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Jefferson Street. According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital […]
ISRA shows support for DuPage County sheriff at board meeting
WHEATON, Ill. — The DuPage County Board held a meeting Tuesday after the county sheriff said he would not enforce the new assault weapons ban. The Illinois State Rifle Association helped organize a show of support for the sheriff, who very publicly said he would not enforce the law. Both sides were present at the […]
Firefighters battle 5th alarm fire in Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a fifth-alarm fire Sunday morning at a house in Wadsworth. The Gurnee Fire Department was called to the fire around 10:25 a.m. in the 36700 block of Kimberwick Lane. Because there are no fire hydrants in the area, the fire department said they had to use the Mutual Aid […]
