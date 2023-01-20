Section of sea bluff collapses at Black's Beach; no injuries reported

A section of bluff above Black's Beach in the Torrey Pines-area collapsed, authorities said Friday.

No injuries were reported.

The cliff failure off Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, north of La Jolla Shores, was reported about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue departments.

A video recorded by a bystander and posted to Twitter by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department shows the collapse beginning with a handful of small rocks. Within seconds, a large portion shears away from the cliff face.

It was not immediately clear when the cliff failure occurred or how large an area was affected.

There were no reports of injuries or structural damage, San Diego police Officer David O'Brien said.

Staff writer Caleb Lunetta contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .