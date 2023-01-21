Read full article on original website
The Lord of the Rings Returns to Netflix Next Month
Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy is finally coming back to Netflix in the U.S. on February 1. As reported by GameSpot, Netflix announced the return of all three films on Twitter (below), meaning The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King will once again be available to watch.
Oscars 2023 Nominations Include RRR, Avatar 2, Batman, Top Gun 2, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Black Panther 2, and More
After much waiting, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science has finally unveiled the nominations for various categories for the 95th edition of the Oscars. The prestigious awards show features some of the finest films, which have excelled by taking the medium of filmmaking further. While the event is all set to take place on March 13 2023, we already have the complete list of nominations. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced all the nominees on January 24 that will compete for the Oscar.
The Last of Us Fans Are Divided Over That Clicker Moment in Episode 2 of HBO Series
This article contains major spoilers for Episode 2 of HBO's The Last of Us and for The Last of Us video game. The second episode of The Last of Us aired on HBO on Sunday and some fans have been left a bit confused by its closing scene. Creators Craig...
The Last of Us HBO Series Drove 238 Percent Jump in PlayStation Game's UK Sales
It's not enough to just watch The Last of Us — viewers are ready to play, too. As The Last of Us makes its television debut, the first chapter in Joel and Ellie's journey are reaping the benefits with a hefty jump in UK sales on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
HBO's The Last of Us Swaps Spores For Tendrils In Its Most Horrifying Change Yet
This piece contains spoilers for The Last of Us series as well as the game that inspired it. If you want to get a spoiler-free feel for the show check out our The Last of Us Season 1 review now!. Two episodes in, HBO’s The Last of Us revealed its...
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Directors Reveal Secrets From the New Trailer
The new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves shows all manner of new creatures, spells, and character moments, so listen as writer-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein breakdown everything you need to know. The Game Night filmmakers point out and explain the locations, monsters and enchantments, while dishing details about Edgin (Chris Pine), Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), Xenk (Regé-Jean Page), Simon (Justice Smith), Doric (Sophia Lillis), Forge (Hugh Grant), and more.
The Last of Us HBO Series Creator Says Fans Can Be Upset by Changes: 'I Don’t Blame Them'
The second episode of HBO's The Last of Us series just hit the streamer yesterday, and fans are already criticizing the show for changing certain things from the games. The episode, titled "Infected," recreates several of the first few levels of the original game. It sees Joel, Ellie and Tess sneaking through an overrun city to drop off Ellie with Firefly rebels. In a deviation from the game, creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin introduced a new way of spreading the fungal infection. The infected use tendrils from their body and plant a nasty kiss on them, thus giving them the cordyceps fungus.
WWE 2K23: Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
WWE 2K23 is set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 17. John Cena graces the cover of this year’s installment, which features the debut of the 3v3 and 4v4 WarGames mode. It comes in standard, deluxe, and icon editions and is now available for preorder now (see it on Amazon). Read on for details about what comes in each edition, how much it costs, and where to find it.
How to Watch Teen Wolf: The Movie – Release Date and Streaming
Over five years after the conclusion of MTV's Teen Wolf series, creator Jeff Davis and much of the original cast are returning to Beacon Hills for an all-new sequel movie. Set in 2026, Teen Wolf: The Movie centers around a now-33-year-old Scott McCall reuniting with his pack to fend off a new threat.
Fortnite The Kid Laroi Concert, Skins, and How to Join
The Kid LAROI is the latest music megastar to make their way into Fortnite, bringing with him a slew of unique cosmetics and items and an immersive sonic musical experience in the Wild Dreams and Afterparty islands. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content coming...
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Jakks Pacific Reveals New Toy Line
Get ready for The Super Mario Bros. Movie with our exclusive reveal of a new official toy line from Jakks Pacific. Jakks Pacific is first showing off toys for the movie renditions of Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad. Take a look at the toys below, which include Mario holding a plunger, Luigi channeling his ghost hunting days with a flashlight, Peach with her iconic parasol, and Toad wearing his backpack and holding a frying pan.
Redfall Prices Leak Before the Release Date; Gears 6 Rumoured to Be in the Works at Xbox Along With a Collection
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the release of Arkane's Redfall, it seems like news about the upcoming title's price has finally come out, even though it's not from official sources. According to popular leaker billbil-kun, Arkane's shooter title will cost EUR 79.99 for the standard Xbox Series X edition. With gamers...
Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Talks About ‘Painful’ Layoffs; Microsoft Downsizing Also Included Teams at AltspaceVR, Mixed Reality, Hololens and More
Microsoft recently underwent some major downsizing, with a layoff that saw the departure of 10,000 employees. Among the many techies that lost their jobs, several of them came from the company's gaming divisions at Xbox. Once the dust settled on the matter, Xbox chief Phil Spencer sent a company-wide email...
Forspoken Gameplay Walkthrough – Chapter 11: Forspoken
IGN’s Forspoken gameplay walkthrough shows you how to fight your way through Visoria castle, beat the Kastala Lantern boss fight, escape Susurrus' clutches, and discover the truth about Athia's past. 00:00:00 - Intro. 00:00:12 - The Third Tanta. 00:07:05 - Visoria Castle Town. 00:20:30 - The Library Tower. 00:25:36...
DC Head James Gunn Offers Update on Casting Decisions That Might See Marvel Actors Join Him in the New Universe
DC Universe is all set to undergo some major changes, with co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran sharing details about their plans soon. So far, we know that Jason Momoa will play a key role, as his recent videos seem to point towards a new future, where he might play two characters including the King of Atlantis, Aquaman. Many rumours have suggested that Momoa might play popular anti-hero, Lobo.
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Olberic Trailer
Meet Olberic in this trailer for Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, and learn more about this powerful swordsman searching for a purpose. Olberic, originally from Octopath Traveler, is coming to the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent.
DualSense Edge Review
Sony’s first official foray into the “pro” controller scene has finally arrived with the DualSense Edge, a $200 answer to Microsoft’s $180 Xbox Elite Series 2. Its design immediately feels familiar, but it comes standard with all the trappings you’d expect of a pro controller at this price: interchangeable back buttons, adjustable analog sticks, added grips, and customizable profiles. However, what makes it stand out is the deep integration of hardware and software at the system level that third-party controller makers simply can’t match, and the ingenuity of the new Function buttons make customizing and swapping between profiles second nature.
Dead Space Remake Is Too Scary for Its Own Technical Director
Dead Space remake's technical director has admitted that he struggles to play the game outside of daylight hours because he finds it too scary. As reported by GamesRadar, technical director David Robillard told PLAY magazine in a recent interview that when he plays Dead Space remake at night, he can't use headphones because the game is extremely immersive and becomes too terrifying of an experience.
Deal Alert: The 65" Hisense U6H 4K QLED ULED TV Is Back Down to $499.99
Amazon currently has the 2022 Hisense U6H 65" 4K QLED Google TV for only $499.99. That's a hefty $300 price drop from its original $799.99 price point. This was one of the best selling TVs during Black Friday, at the exact same price. It's currently in stock too... you can get it in as quickly as 2 days.
Wolf Pack - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Wolf Pack, an upcoming series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray. When a raging wildfire descends on California, a mysterious creature hiding out in the forest is awoken and a group of teenagers find their lives changed forever.
