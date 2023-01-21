The second episode of HBO's The Last of Us series just hit the streamer yesterday, and fans are already criticizing the show for changing certain things from the games. The episode, titled "Infected," recreates several of the first few levels of the original game. It sees Joel, Ellie and Tess sneaking through an overrun city to drop off Ellie with Firefly rebels. In a deviation from the game, creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin introduced a new way of spreading the fungal infection. The infected use tendrils from their body and plant a nasty kiss on them, thus giving them the cordyceps fungus.

1 DAY AGO