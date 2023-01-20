Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
NASDAQ
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
NASDAQ
What Makes UBS (UBS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
HOG vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Automotive - Domestic stocks have likely encountered both Harley-Davidson (HOG) and Tesla (TSLA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Deckers (DECK) Stock Seems a Promising Bet Now
Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK stock has been doing well on bourses, thanks to its efforts related to product innovations, store expansion and enhancement of e-commerce capabilities. DECK’s focus on expanding its brand assortments, bringing a more innovative line of products and optimizing omnichannel distribution bode well. Buoyed by the...
NASDAQ
These 3 Tech Stocks Are Already up 15% In 2023
After a rough showing last year, technology stocks have busted out of the gate strong in 2023, undoubtedly a welcomed development among investors. A hawkish Fed, geopolitical uncertainties, and inflation all contributed to the sector’s poor performance, with investors facing volatility throughout the year. However, with sentiment shifting following...
NASDAQ
PVH or COLM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Textile - Apparel sector have probably already heard of PVH (PVH) and Columbia Sportswear (COLM). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to...
NASDAQ
Why Par Petroleum (PARR) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Par Petroleum (PARR), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This independent oil and gas company has seen a nice...
NASDAQ
A New Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Stocks That Could Skyrocket
Is the stock market in store for another bull market? Absolutely, undoubtedly yes. Will it take place in 2023? That remains to be seen. But there's no question that sooner or later stocks will once again begin a sustained period of positive momentum. A new bull market is coming, though,...
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
NASDAQ
Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels
Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.
NASDAQ
Will Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT). This company, which is in the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Is Snap Stock a Buy Now?
After Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock shed 81% in 2022, and with its full-year earnings report slated for Jan. 31, it might be tempting to embark on a bottom-fishing expedition with the company. After all, value seekers are supposed to buy when there's blood in the streets, right?. The bleeding might...
NASDAQ
Stock Market Recovery: These 4 Stocks Have Been on the Rise in 2023
After economic headwinds triggered a stock market sell-off in 2022, countless companies started 2023 with their shares at lower-than-optimal valuations. Many of the biggest names in tech and entertainment have suffered double-digit percentage declines over the last 12 months. However, investors seem to be feeling optimistic as the new year...
NASDAQ
Why the Company Behind This Top Growth Stock Isn't Worried About a Recession
Warehouses have been among the hottest properties in the real estate sector in recent years. Companies have had a voracious appetite for warehouse space, fueled by growing e-commerce sales and supply chain challenges. That has driven vacancies down to record lows while powering prodigious rent growth. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has...
NASDAQ
2 Top Passive-Income Stocks to Own in 2023
Passive-income stocks are a proven way to cushion your portfolio against market volatility. What's more, top shelf dividend plays also tend to outperform other asset classes in bull markets. Not all dividend stocks are cut from the same cloth, however. The best passive-income plays -- defined as stocks capable of...
NASDAQ
Comtech Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
Comtech (Nasdaq: CMTL) visits the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate the company's 35 years of being listed on Nasdaq. Comtech is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. In honor of the occasion, Ken Peterman, President, CEO and Chairman of Comtech, rings the Closing Bell.
NASDAQ
Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Constellation Brands (STZ) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this wine, liquor and beer company have returned...
NASDAQ
Evercore (EVR) Is Up 5.26% in One Week: What You Should Know
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
10 Top AI Stocks to Buy Now for the Next 10 Years
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a wide and diverse topic that bleeds into numerous technologies and segments. In the video below, I provide an AI background and primer and then share my top stocks to buy now to capitalize on the latest technological advances for the next decade. Please make sure to subscribe for part two, which will be released on the channel soon.
Comments / 0