Effective: 2023-01-23 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Norfolk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Rain changing to snow early this afternoon. Additional accumulations of less than 1" are expected this evening. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, eastern and northeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

ESSEX COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO