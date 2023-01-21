ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMJ

Three Teens Stabbed After Fight Breaks Out In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Three teens were taken to the hospital Monday after a fight led to a stabbing in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to Woodrow and Chance after learning that a fight had broken out involving four teens, aged between 13-15 years old. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver arrested in Corcoran with loaded handgun, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun after a crash in Corcoran Sunday night, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Offices say they were called to the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue regarding a traffic collision. The vehicle fled the scene, leaving a damaged fence. Officers say they found the […]
CORCORAN, CA
thesungazette.com

Police arrest suspect linked to seven Visalia robberies

VISALIA – Police officers responded to several calls for burglary alarms which eventually led to an individual in the Tri-Counties Bank on Main Street. On Jan. 18, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to SP’s Burgers in the 100 block of south Church Street regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a broken glass window. It was determined that entry was made, the cash register was opened, but nothing was taken.
VISALIA, CA
KMJ

Need A Job? FCSO Is Holding A Career Event This Saturday In Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/) — Interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement? If so, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office might have you covered. According to the sheriff’s office, Brunch with Badges will take place this Saturday, Jan. 28, at the training facility in downtown Fresno (110 M. St. Fresno, CA 93721).
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

One person dead after being pinned under a car, says PD

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE)- A man is deceased after he was hit and pinned under a vehicle in southeast Fresno according to Fresno Police Department. Friday evening police responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Ventura and 6th Street. When units arrived they found that the pedestrian was trapped under the vehicle that struck […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker

Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crew caught on camera breaking into meat business in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. — This crew must be vegetarian after breaking into a meat business and walking out empty-handed. Danny Mendes, the owner of Tulare Meat Locker and Sausage Co. says the three that were caught on camera breaking the front door left with nothing. His guess was they were...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Driver killed in overnight high-speed crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says a driver was killed in a high-speed crash on Hwy. 168 at Ashlan Ave. on Thursday. CHP spotted a speeding BMW driving eastbound on Hwy 180 around 1:50 a.m. They say the car was going in excess of about 85...
FRESNO, CA

