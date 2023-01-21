Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
KMJ
Three Teens Stabbed After Fight Breaks Out In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Three teens were taken to the hospital Monday after a fight led to a stabbing in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to Woodrow and Chance after learning that a fight had broken out involving four teens, aged between 13-15 years old. Officers...
Fresno Police respond to report of gun on elementary school campus
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A report of an elementary school student with a firearm on campus prompted a response by the Fresno Police Department on Tuesday. According to the Fresno Unified School District, a student at Wilson Elementary brought two airsoft guns to school. However, according to the Fresno Police Department, it was discovered that […]
Man arrested in Corcoran after allegedly peeping into windows, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a resident, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hale Avenue regarding a man who allegedly entered a home, exposed himself to the resident, and fled the scene. Officers say they […]
22-year-old man shot and killed in Hanford, police say
An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Hanford.
Driver arrested in Corcoran with loaded handgun, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun after a crash in Corcoran Sunday night, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Offices say they were called to the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue regarding a traffic collision. The vehicle fled the scene, leaving a damaged fence. Officers say they found the […]
thesungazette.com
Police arrest suspect linked to seven Visalia robberies
VISALIA – Police officers responded to several calls for burglary alarms which eventually led to an individual in the Tri-Counties Bank on Main Street. On Jan. 18, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to SP’s Burgers in the 100 block of south Church Street regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a broken glass window. It was determined that entry was made, the cash register was opened, but nothing was taken.
Inmate sold suspected Fentanyl inside Kings County Jail, deputies say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An inmate at Kings County Jail allegedly smuggled Fentanyl into the jail which resulted in the exposure of three inmates, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office and California Department of Justice. Deputies say on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. they received a call about an overdose investigation at the county […]
Man shot in North Fork, 2 men arrested and jailed, police say
NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County Sheriff’s deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday night, and arrested two men in connection with the shooting. The Sheriff’s Department says it received a call around 8:00 p.m. alerting them to a verbal disturbance in the 33000 block of Peckinpah Acres Drive. At the same […]
KMJ
Need A Job? FCSO Is Holding A Career Event This Saturday In Downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/) — Interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement? If so, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office might have you covered. According to the sheriff’s office, Brunch with Badges will take place this Saturday, Jan. 28, at the training facility in downtown Fresno (110 M. St. Fresno, CA 93721).
Fresno Police react to Monterey Park massacre
Fresno's Chief of Police, Paco Balderrama, says he and the members of his department are closely monitoring the situation.
One person dead after being pinned under a car, says PD
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE)- A man is deceased after he was hit and pinned under a vehicle in southeast Fresno according to Fresno Police Department. Friday evening police responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Ventura and 6th Street. When units arrived they found that the pedestrian was trapped under the vehicle that struck […]
GV Wire
Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker
Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Hanford street shooting, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after Hanford police say he shot a 22-year-old on Jan. 13. Police say they were dispatched to the 200 Block of West Ivy Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man laying in the street with two gunshot wounds. The victim […]
AOL Corp
Man killed in crash on Hwy. 168 in Fresno identified by coroner. He was previously arrested
A man who died in a solo-car crash while fleeing the California Highway Patrol on Highway 168 in Fresno was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Friday afternoon. He was 46-year-old Terry Bowlin Jr. of Fresno. Officers saw a black BMW driving at about 85 mph headed...
KMPH.com
Crew caught on camera breaking into meat business in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — This crew must be vegetarian after breaking into a meat business and walking out empty-handed. Danny Mendes, the owner of Tulare Meat Locker and Sausage Co. says the three that were caught on camera breaking the front door left with nothing. His guess was they were...
Tulare County Sheriff addresses gun violence after shooting leaves 6 dead in Goshen
A shooting that left six dead in Goshen has not been confirmed as a cartel hit, but Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says it is a possibility.
PD: 8 arrests in violent Fresno robbery, looking for 3 more suspects
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 8 arrests have been made in connection with a robbery that took place at a hookah lounge in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on November 27, 2022, at about 3:00 a.m. they received a call about a robbery at a hookah lounge in North East Fresno. […]
KMPH.com
Driver killed in overnight high-speed crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says a driver was killed in a high-speed crash on Hwy. 168 at Ashlan Ave. on Thursday. CHP spotted a speeding BMW driving eastbound on Hwy 180 around 1:50 a.m. They say the car was going in excess of about 85...
Fresno police to announce results of months-long investigation
The Fresno Police Department is expected to announce the results of a months-long investigation.
Comments / 0