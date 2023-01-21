ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

New River Marine awarded Bronze Star for evacuation following Kabul airport attack

By Claire Curry
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jhcO_0kM3JRi500

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A New River Marine has received the Bronze Star for his actions while serving in Afghanistan.

In a media release, it was announced that Master Sgt. Kevin W. Haunschild, a Marine Corps Air Station New River Air Traffic Control staff noncommissioned officer, was awarded the Bronze Star by Lt. Col. Robert D. Barbaree III, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron commanding officer, MCAS New River, for heroic actions in support of the Afghanistan noncombatant evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 15-17, 2021.

While serving as the Marine air traffic control mobile team leader with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Haunschild took action to invigorate air-traffic control operations in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“There was anywhere from four to 5,000 civilian and Taliban mixed in over on that side of the airport, where we were where we had to get the equipment, as well as that Afghan controller that we were able to bring back cross with us,” Haunschild said.

It’s reported he selflessly ventured onto the active runway to clear an obstruction while surrounded by an unknown disposition of enemy forces and approximately 10,000 civilians.

His courageous actions to rescue a stranded Afghan air traffic controller and retrieve mission-essential radio equipment while taking hostile small-arms fire allowed evacuation operations to resume safely.

“I was able to take a team from the 10th Mountain soldiers that were there with us, there was about five of us that took a truck, I led the team to go over there to get the Afghan and the equipment that was left,” Haunschild said.

His leadership and efforts directly contributed to the evacuation of 144,000 eligible
noncombatants, the evacuation of military personnel from more than 23 nations, the reception of more than 2,808 tons of cargo, and the extraction of 1,277 tons of cargo.

In total, Haunschild ensured the rapid tempo for the conduct of the evacuation, denying hostile forces the time needed to develop and execute attacks. Without Haunschild’s direct contributions to airfield operations, the flow of aircraft would have stopped, and the noncombatant evacuation operation would have halted, resulting in negative strategic-level impacts.

“it’s surreal,” Haunschild said. “It’s very humbled, very honored. It is a very big deal.”

The Bronze Star is awarded to individuals who, while serving in any capacity with the armed
forces of the United States, distinguish themselves by heroic or meritorious achievement or
service, not involving participation in aerial flight.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Marines take part in weeklong training exercise

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Marines from Eastern North Carolina are taking part in a weeklong training exercise to make sure they are ready for future deployments. 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing is conducting Distributed Aviation Operations Exercise One (DAO EX-1) at various locations throughout Eastern North Carolina through Friday. The exercise began Monday and will validate […]
RICHLANDS, NC
WNCT

Camp Lejeune Community Schools taking part in DoDEA pilot program

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Camp Lejeune Community Schools is taking part in a Department of Defense Education Activity three-year program to children of full-time, active-duty service members living off base. “Our families, especially those who live remote from the installation, are often challenged to match their duty schedules to their children’s school and childcare […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County’s CLEAR Talk program in full swing

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County law enforcement continue their efforts to connect with the community. The CLEAR Talk program is law enforcement’s idea of how to engage with people. CLEAR stands for Cops Listening Engaging And Reacting. On Tuesday, the Kinston Police Department, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and residents had an open discussion over […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern man pleads guilty in murder of government official

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man plead guilty for the second degree murder of a government official on January 13th, District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced on Monday. Timothy Cecil Harris, 50, of New Bern was sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison. Investigation of […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Arrest made in Kinston after reports of gunfire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston teen has been arrested after a report of shots fired on Monday. Kinston police responded to the area of Mitchell Wooten Apartments at around 12:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Police said several shell casings were found on the ground and at least one apartment had been […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified

Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect …. Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Police chess club. Marines take part in weeklong training...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Kinston intersection will be reconstructed for safety

A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. Kinston intersection will be reconstructed for safety. A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. UNC basketball game. UNC mens basketball win their game against Syracuse.
KINSTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCSO: Fentanyl dealer arrested

On Jan. 19, 2023, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Jaquan Kinlaw, 26 years of age, of 3911 Hwy 17 North in Washington. Kinlaw was charged with four (4) counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl, two (2) counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Oxycodone, one (1) count of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Tune in: Amateur Radio Club of Onslow having a Winter Field Day

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow Amateur Radio Club will be having its annual Winter Field Day event this weekend. The event will be held at the Sturgeon City administration building, on 50 Court Street in Jacksonville. The Amateur Radio Club is a critical public service for the community. In disaster situations, they provide reliable […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WTVM

Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared. WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson. Wilmington police said they...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Muralist to bring Surf City to life with art work

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A new mural is coming up in Surf City. Local muralist David Mercer is transforming a brick pump house into an “all things Surf City” mural. The building is located next to the Surf City bridge. As people drive onto the island it will be seen. “I’ve always wanted to […]
SURF CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Suspect identified in nail salon larceny, another still sought

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for two suspects of larceny after they did not pay for their services at a nail salon. Police said the women left the salon in a black BMW. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 252-939-4020...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Seven Pines Vineyard shows us how to get from grapes to wine

FALKLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – Ever wondered how wine is made while you’re drinking it? What better way to find out than by visiting a vineyard in Pitt County? Yes, Pitt County. Seven Pines Vineyard and Winery owner Vinter Philip Guy and his wife have been running a vineyard in Pitt County for years now. This […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Washington police bust two men after traffic stop

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop last Wednesday. Washington police said they saw a vehicle driving recklessly and pulled it over in the Days Inn parking lot on Carolina Avenue. Police said one of the people was seen throwing contraband from...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Be Our Guest: Halftime Pub & Grub

Join Meghan in New Bern at Halftime Pub & Grub as she shows you a delicious dining experience. Plus, how you can get a great deal! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina's CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!. Be...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy