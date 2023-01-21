WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries that took place in Southeast, D.C. on January 19th and January 20th. Both of these burglaries took place at the 1800 Block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue. Last Thursday morning, at 12:16 am, the burglar entered an establishment, stole items, and left the scene. The next morning, at 3:27 am the suspect gained entry into another establishment, stole property and left the scene again. Nearby cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 20 HOURS AGO