3d ago
This is the man who hit and ran a vehicle and tempted to steal an Uber. Then he fled the scene to elude rhe police. He was on alcohol and cocaine and some other drug. He died of a heart attack because he killed himself. He is not the victim.
Hilltop
A Father, A Friend, A ‘Talented and Beautiful Soul:’ DC Teacher Dead After Police Encounter
An English and Language Arts teacher at Digital Pioneer Academy in southeast Washington, D.C., is dead after an encounter with Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in the Venice neighborhood. On Jan. 3, Keenan Anderson, a father, friend, educator and what some have described as a “talented and beautiful soul”...
Police search for shooting suspect mistakenly released from jail
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police in Alexandria, Virginia and Prince George's County, Maryland are putting out a warning to communities to be on the lookout for a shooting suspect who was mistakenly released from jail. Alexandria Police sent out a press release Tuesday morning alerting the public that they were...
Car wanted in connection to an armed carjacking in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for a car in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. Around 1:35 p.m., the suspect got out of a car and approached the victim, who was seated in their car in the 1200...
D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries that took place in Southeast, D.C. on January 19th and January 20th. Both of these burglaries took place at the 1800 Block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue. Last Thursday morning, at 12:16 am, the burglar entered an establishment, stole items, and left the scene. The next morning, at 3:27 am the suspect gained entry into another establishment, stole property and left the scene again. Nearby cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Suspect on run in shooting ‘incorrectly’ released from jail after arrest
(Updated 4:45 p.m.) The 27-year-old suspect in a West End Shooting on Jan. 15 was “mistakenly released” from the Prince George’s County jail five days after the offense, according to Alexandria Police. Police released the identity of the suspect, Brian Wardell Morris, who is wanted for allegedly...
Capitol Police arrest alleged serial armed carjackers hiding in restaurant freezer
Two suspected armed carjackers were arrested Tuesday after they were found hiding in an outdoor freezer.
47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday night. He did not survive. This incident happened at the 2000 block of P Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a man down. Police found 47-year-old Mubarak Mursal suffering from a puncture wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Accused serial carjackers hide in freezer in effort to get away from US Capitol police
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police (USCP) said officers arrested two men wanted for a series of carjackings. Before their arrests, the men hit in a restaurant’s outdoor freezer. USCP said an officer who was in the 100 block of E St. NW saw a sedan believed to be connected to a […]
WTOP
Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station
A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
Student found with handgun at Northeast DC school, police investigating
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a student brought a handgun into a school in Northeast D.C. Monday morning. Police responded to Maya Angelou Public Charter School, located at 5600 East Capitol Street NE, after receiving a report of an illegal weapon being inside the school. Around 10:30 a.m., after an initial investigation, a student was found with a handgun at the school.
'You are the reason Brian is dead' | Mother of fallen Capitol officer asks judge for lengthy sentence
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors want a judge to sentence a Pennsylvania man who pepper sprayed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and at least two others on Jan. 6 to serve 90 months, or more than seven years. in prison – arguing in a sentencing memo this week he contributed to the collapse of the police line outside the Capitol.
Man hurt in Greenbelt shooting, police search for suspect
GREENBELT, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot several times Tuesday night in Greenbelt, Maryland. Greenbelt Police Department officers are still searching for a suspect in this case. Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane, near the...
Officer Stabbed In The Face Attempting To Apprehend Wanted Woman In DC: Police
An officer was stabbed in the face by an unruly suspect over the weekend in Washington, DC who now faces fresh charges, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.Northeast, DC resident Tanesha Davis has been charged with assaulting a police officer following an incident that played out on Saturd…
DC Police ask for public's help identifying car suspected to be involved in Southeast assault
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a car allegedly involved in an assault on Monday in Southeast D.C. Police say the suspected car was involved in an assault with intent to commit robbery while armed offense in...
fox5dc.com
Police say man shot in DC was innocent bystander; search for suspects continues
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man shot Monday night in southeast D.C. was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target of the shooter. Investigator say the shooting was reported just before 8:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road. The victim was conscious and breathing when officers...
fox5dc.com
Keenan Anderson: Family of DC teacher who died after being tased by LAPD files $50M claim
LOS ANGELES, Ca. - The family of a D.C. teacher who died after being tased by LAPD is filing a $50 million claim for damages against the City of Los Angeles. Keenan Anderson was a 10th-grade teacher at Digital Pioneers Academy. His family says he was a father, brother, son and loving friend.
WUSA
Police officer shoots man in Frederick County, Maryland
Police say an officer shot a man around 12:30 this morning on 'Monocacy Ford Road'. We're told the man opened fire inside a home.
fox5dc.com
Driver who fired weapon at officers in Prince George’s County in custody
LANHAM, Md. - The man authorities believe fired a weapon at officers Monday morning in Prince George's County is now in custody. Prince George's County police said the suspect was apprehended around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday after they spent almost eight hours searching for him. Earlier in the day, police said...
23-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old of Maryland that took happened late Thursday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 5:30 pm, police arrived at the 4000 Block of Minnesota Avenue to investigate the report of a possible shooting. When police arrived, they found Keshon Cornish suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cornish was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 23-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WUSA9
