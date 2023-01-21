ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

3d ago

This is the man who hit and ran a vehicle and tempted to steal an Uber. Then he fled the scene to elude rhe police. He was on alcohol and cocaine and some other drug. He died of a heart attack because he killed himself. He is not the victim.

Shore News Network

D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries that took place in Southeast, D.C. on January 19th and January 20th. Both of these burglaries took place at the 1800 Block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue. Last Thursday morning, at 12:16 am, the burglar entered an establishment, stole items, and left the scene. The next morning, at 3:27 am the suspect gained entry into another establishment, stole property and left the scene again. Nearby cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday night. He did not survive. This incident happened at the 2000 block of P Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a man down. Police found 47-year-old Mubarak Mursal suffering from a puncture wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Student found with handgun at Northeast DC school, police investigating

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a student brought a handgun into a school in Northeast D.C. Monday morning. Police responded to Maya Angelou Public Charter School, located at 5600 East Capitol Street NE, after receiving a report of an illegal weapon being inside the school. Around 10:30 a.m., after an initial investigation, a student was found with a handgun at the school.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man hurt in Greenbelt shooting, police search for suspect

GREENBELT, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot several times Tuesday night in Greenbelt, Maryland. Greenbelt Police Department officers are still searching for a suspect in this case. Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane, near the...
GREENBELT, MD
Shore News Network

23-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old of Maryland that took happened late Thursday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 5:30 pm, police arrived at the 4000 Block of Minnesota Avenue to investigate the report of a possible shooting. When police arrived, they found Keshon Cornish suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cornish was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 23-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
