ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

3 federal inmates guilty of slaying prisoner in Victorville prison

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OcQOK_0kM3IJvi00

Three prisoners were found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution II in Victorville, Department of Justice Department officials said.

A federal jury found that on Oct. 1, 2013, the defendants killed a 38-year-old man, identified in court documents as “J.S." He was repeatedly hit and kicked until he died. An autopsy found that the man died of blunt force trauma to the head, DOJ officials announced Thursday.

The defendants were convicted late Wednesday. They include:

  • Aurelio Patino, a.k.a. “Augie,” 39, most recently of Riverside, who at the time of the slaying was serving a 16-month sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and previously was serving a 100-month sentence in a California state prison.
  • Christopher Ruiz, 48, most recently of San Diego, who is serving a 10-year sentence after being convicted of racketeering and methamphetamine-related charges.
  • Jose Villegas, a.k.a. “Torch,” 41, most recently of Los Angeles, who is serving a 15-year sentence in a methamphetamine case.

According to evidence presented at their six-day trial, J.S. was escorted to the recreation yard in the prison, where he was attacked by Patino, Ruiz and Villegas, who used their hands and feet to strike the man. It's unknown why J.S. was behind bars.

In addition to the murder charge, all three defendants pleaded guilty in Nov. 2022 to conspiracy to commit the second-degree murder of J.S.

U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney has scheduled a June 12 sentencing hearing, at which time each defendant will face a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

The FBI investigated this crime. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gregory S. Scally, Gregory W. Staples, and Faraz R. Mohammadi of the Santa Ana Branch Office prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 3 federal inmates guilty of slaying prisoner in Victorville prison

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vvng.com

3 guilty after killing prisoner in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three men have been found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution II in Victorville, the Justice Department announced. Aurelio Patino, a.k.a. “Augie,” 39, of Riverside, Christopher Ruiz, 48, of San Diego, and Jose Villegas, a.k.a....
VICTORVILLE, CA
z1077fm.com

Attempted kidnapping thwarted in Pioneertown, suspect arrested

The kidnapping of a Pioneertown woman was thwarted by the victim’s father last week, and the suspect was later located and arrested. On Wednesday morning (January 18), County Sheriff’s Deputies report that a male suspect broke into a house and physically removed a woman from her home in the 5500 block of Tom Mix Road in Pioneertown, carrying her down the stairs and towards the front door against her will. Deputies say that the victim’s father witnessed the incident and intervened, preventing her from being taken by the suspect.
PIONEERTOWN, CA
2urbangirls.com

San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges

LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana P.D. arrests seven people for having outstanding warrants

The Fontana Police Department arrested seven individuals for having outstanding warrants on Jan. 23, police said. The arrests took place during a warrant service operation for people convicted of driving under the influence who failed to appear in court for a DUI case. Additionally, due diligence was served on 34...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police recover about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen by people in homeless encampment

Police recovered about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen from businesses by people living in a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Jan. 18, the P.D.’s Southern District Resource Team conducted a follow-up investigation into several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period

Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Monterey Park Gunman Was Disturbed in January

HEMET – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Monterey Park shooting suspect, Huu Can Tran, had a residence in The Lakes at Hemet West, a senior community about 80 miles east of Monterey Park. By News Desk. Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft,...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is shot to death in Ontario

A man was shot to death inside Coastal Pacific Food Distributors in Ontario on Jan. 21, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Ontario Police Department. The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. Mission Boulevard, where the...
ONTARIO, CA
vvng.com

Woman found dead in homeless encampment in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a homeless encampment in Adelanto Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s dispatch received a call referencing CPR in progress in a field just north of the Carl’s Jr located near Highway 395 and Palmdale Road.
ADELANTO, CA
KTLA.com

Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Armed robbery occurs at Fontana store on Jan. 19

An armed robbery occurred at a Fontana store on Jan. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m., employees at the Rite Aid in the 15300 block of Baseline Avenue called to report that there had been a robbery, said Officer Steven Reed. The suspect was armed...
FONTANA, CA
Times of San Diego

Felon, Formerly of San Diego, Convicted of Murder in Prison Beating Connected to Mexican Mafia

Three prisoners, including one from San Diego, were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a Victorville prison nearly 10 years ago, prosecutors said Thursday. The one-time local man, Christopher Ruiz, 48, Aurelio Patino, 39, most recently of Riverside, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of Javier Sanchez, 38.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino police arrest three for string of burglaries at businesses near Santa Ana river

San Bernardino police arrested three people for a string of robberies at businesses near the Santa Ana River in recent days, equaling nearly $10,000 worth of stolen property. According to a release from San Bernardino Police Department, investigators looking into burglaries at several businesses found that the crimes were "being committed by transients camping in the riverbed."Detectives located a "sizable transiet encampment," in the Santa Ana riverbed, including "several high-value items" that included over a dozen laptops, cell phones, iPads, point-of-sale devices, Milwaukee power drills, Stihl chainsaws, concrete saws and hydraulic cutting tools, as well as "a large quantity of new and used construction equipment."Authorities estimate that around $10,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during the investigation.As a result, three people were arrested and charged with felonies. San Bernardino County Public Works plans to clean the camp in coming days. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (909) 384-4885. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Homicide Ruled in Death of Man Found Near Azusa Riverbed

LOS ANGELES - A man died from blunt force trauma to the head in a likely homicide, coroner investigators ruled. Jose Mejia Argueta, 40, was found near the San Gabriel Riverbed after Azusa Police responded around 10 a.m. January 10, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A...
AZUSA, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy