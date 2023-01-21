Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Fairfield boys ranked No. 3
The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. DIVISION I. 1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 13-0 166 1. 2. Centerville (5) 14-2 147 2. 3....
Times Gazette
FHS announces 6th hall of fame class
Chris Cox, Jeff Miller, the late Lynette (Kiesling) Shanton and the 1975 Fairfield baseball will be inducted when the Fairfield Local Athletic Hall of Fame holds its 2023 ceremonies Friday and Saturday at the school in Leesburg, Fairfield Athletic Director James Barnett and Tom Purtell, co-chairman of the hall of fame, announced Sunday.
Times Gazette
Tigers swept by Blue Lions
WASHINGTON C.H. — Washington hosted McClain on Friday night in a Frontier Athletic Conference basketball contest. Earlier in the season, the Blue Lions defeated the Tigers 46-45 in overtime. It was all Washington from the opening tip in this one as the Blue Lions won all four quarters en...
Times Gazette
Cook gets 15-20 years in prison
WILMINGTON — An accused shooter in a drug deal gone wrong has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison. Ravae Cook, 25, of Cincinnati, entered pleas of guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, on Friday. Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. Rudduck imposed an agreed and recommended sentence of 15-20 years in prison.
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Rodney Zimmerman, 61, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear. Ethan Grooms, 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for expired tags. Everett Burchett, 53, of Blanchester, was cited for expired tags. William McCleese, 30, of Peebles, was cited for failure to...
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
AARP volunteers will be providing free tax services at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro. You must have an appointment. To schedule, call the senior center (Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 937-393-4745. Space is limited. Board of Elections. The Highland...
Times Gazette
Winchester man nominated for ag director
Governor Mike DeWine has announced he will nominate Brian Baldridge of Winchester to be the next director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Please attribute the following statements to Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau. “We congratulate Rep. Baldridge on his nomination for director of the Ohio...
Times Gazette
Bomb threat closes Wilmington schools
Bomb threats were reported by officials Monday in Clinton and Fayette counties, following another bomb threat that was reported last week in Clinton County. In Wilmington, law enforcement is investigating a reported bomb threat made at the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, WCS Superintendent...
Times Gazette
Greenfield group owns National Western reserve champ
Riverstone Vegas 49H won reserve grand champion bull at the 2023 National Western Stock Show’s Super Point Roll of Victory (ROV) Angus Show on Jan. 13 in Denver, Colorado. Six Mile Ranch, Fir Mountain, Sask., Canada; Zane Ward, Abilene, Kan.; and Coor Cattle, Greenfield, Ohio, own the January 2020 son of KR Casino 6243. He earlier won senior champion. Scott Bush, Britton, S.D., evaluated the 123 entries.
Times Gazette
AAA7 talks workforce shortage in home care
The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) hosted a special roundtable discussion last Friday to address the workforce shortages in home care. According to the AAA7, close to 175 individuals in its 10-county region are currently without a home health aide to provide personal care services to support them and their family caregivers due to a personal care aide workforce shortage in the area. Home health aides provide needed services such as bathing, grooming and other supports that allow individuals receiving long-term care services to remain in their home. The shortage is a theme that is being felt across the entire state with lower pay rates for home care workers also a concern that was shared as part of the workforce shortage conversation.
Times Gazette
Evans stepping down at MNB
Merchants National Bank is beginning the new year with familiar faces in new roles on its management team. The bank is promoting two team leaders from within to new roles as the bank prepares for the retirement of president Jim Evans. After nearly 36 years of service to Merchants National...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro man gets community control
A Hillsboro man was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court last week to three years of community control on a meth charge. Daniel Whitt, 37, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine. Court records state that Whitt must successfully complete...
Times Gazette
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Joshua A. Ford, 45, Greenfield, was issued citations for a stop sign and a turn signal. Dustin Chaney, 32, Chillicothe, was arrested on a warrant for criminal trespass from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Dylan Rodgers, 23, Leesburg, was issued...
Times Gazette
‘It takes a village’
The Hillsboro Petland store recently donated $1,000 to the Highland County Humane Society and has committed to indefinitely feeding all the pets at the society’s animal shelter as well as providing each new pet parent a free bag of dog or cat food. “This is a great opportunity to...
Times Gazette
Fire claims Greenfield home
A woman was transported to the hospital following a fire that caused major damage to a Greenfield residence on Saturday. Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief Dave Manning said his office was dispatched 736 Blain St. in Greenfield at 1:08 p.m. Saturday. He said that upon arrival firefighters found heavy fire showing from the one-story structure.
Times Gazette
Man allegedly shot woman helping him
WILMINGTON — Authorities say a 72-year-old man shot a woman who was providing assistance to him on Sunday afternoon before he took his own life. At 2:40 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting at 234 Buck Run Road. The reported victim, 61, told responding officers that Ralph Turner, of the same address, shot her while she was assisting him “due to his physical limitations,” according to Clinton County Sheriff Ralph Fizer, Jr.
Times Gazette
County COVID-19 cases drop by more than half
COVID-19 cases in Highland County have fallen, according to the New York Times COVID Tracker. The tracker said Monday that the county was seeing 3.6 new cases per day, which is about 8.3 cases per 100,000 in population. The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 data, which was on...
