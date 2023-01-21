Times Gazette

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) hosted a special roundtable discussion last Friday to address the workforce shortages in home care. According to the AAA7, close to 175 individuals in its 10-county region are currently without a home health aide to provide personal care services to support them and their family caregivers due to a personal care aide workforce shortage in the area. Home health aides provide needed services such as bathing, grooming and other supports that allow individuals receiving long-term care services to remain in their home. The shortage is a theme that is being felt across the entire state with lower pay rates for home care workers also a concern that was shared as part of the workforce shortage conversation.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO