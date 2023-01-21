Read full article on original website
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
10 Airbnbs around Joplin for your next staycation
KSNF/KODE — October-December is one of the busiest, most expensive times of the year and the post-holiday season can be a bit of a bummer. There are not as many gatherings, gifts, or merriments to be had, but, don’t let that stop you from having a good time.
Rollin’ at Roller City Entertainment!
Gary & Shelby went Rollin’ at Roller City Entertainment and while they were there they talked with owner, Journey Ottaway, about how skating isn’t just for kids, but for adults too! Roller City is now offering “Adult Skate Nights” and you can find more information about it on their website: rollercitymo.org.
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!
A happy Monday from all of us at Good Morning Four States! This morning Howie the Hunk tells us of his power-lifting adventure as he ventured to Joplin High School! Plus we get details on our “I Do Drive-Thru” happening this Valentines Day!
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
A quick peek at our Birthdays – Bubba shares a special birthday! And as always, a look at some of your answers to today’s Facebook Question of the Day! Be sure you enter those birthdays on fourstateshomepage.com for a chance to have your name drawn for free tickets to B&B Theatre in Neosho!
“US Bike Route 51” garners support
KSNF/KODE — A proposed bike route through Southwest Missouri is getting plenty of attention from Southwest Missouri officials. Council members in Webb City will be the latest to consider a letter of support for “US Bike Route 51.”. It’s a path that would trace up from Jane to...
Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
Winter Storm Warning: Doug Heady, Chief Meteorologist, watching the skies; Joplin News First, Shannon Becker, traveling the roads
JOPLIN METRO AREA - Meteorologist Doug Heady will be monitoring the storm. Shannon Becker, Joplin News First, will be traveling the roads. Doug says, “Rain will pickup Tuesday afternoon… switch to snow by sunset with periods of heavy snow Tuesday night.”. Pittsburg, Kan. 2-4" Joplin, Mo. 3-6" Neosho,...
SWMO cities and counties consider additional marijuana tax
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City voters are now on a list of those deciding whether to tax marijuana sales. In fact, there are more than a dozen Southwest Missouri cities and counties with a marijuana vote in April. Nine cities and seven counties in Southwest Missouri are asking...
“The Salvation Army” needs your help to reach their goal
JOPLIN, Mo. — The numbers still aren’t great for a local organization. Officials with the “Salvation Army of Jasper-Newton county” are hoping for a last-minute financial push in hopes of meeting their latest fundraising goal. The annual campaign — which started in November and ran through...
Cherokee Nation pledges $5M to help local Oklahoma Boys & Girls Clubs
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Acting on a commitment to expand children’s programs, and address food insecurity problems, Cherokee Nation has donated almost $15,000 to the Delaware County Boys and Girls Club. The $14,873.33 donation was awarded on Monday when Principal Chief Chuck Hoskins Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner...
Car crashes into building storefront in Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - About 10 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, reports of a car into a building at 523 South Main alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Sgt John Isenmann of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the driver was attempting to parallel park...
Watch: Fireball lights night sky over Missouri, Oklahoma
A large fireball illuminated the night sky over Missouri and Oklahoma, and was caught on camera by one man's doorbell camera.
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
INTEGRIS Health cuts 200 jobs statewide
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – An INTEGRIS Heath statewide layoff affects six positions in Grove and Miami, according to hospital officials. INTEGRIS Health eliminated 200 positions across the state’s 13 sites, which includes 140 workers. “In northeast Oklahoma, a total of six positions were impacted between both hospitals in Grove...
Crawford County hotels experience record-breaking stays
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A new report shows a record number of people stayed in Crawford County hotels last year. According to “Smith Travel Research”, in four out of the last five years, Crawford County surpassed one hundred thousand hotel room stays in a year. Last year that...
Owner of historic Springfield Pappy’s restaurant dies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The owner of Pappy’s Place BBQ has died. According to a social media post from the restaurant, the restaurant will be closed until Jan. 24 due to co-owner Wayne Rader’s passing. “It is with very heavy hearts and great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Wayne Rader,” reads […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lawrence Co. Route CLOSED near Mt. Vernon
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Lawrence County Route OO between County Road 1100 and County Road 1105 northwest of Mt. Vernon will be closed Friday, January 27th between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. MoDOT crews will be replacing damaged pipe underneath the road. Traffic will be impacted. Route OO will be closed...
Ashley Casad named president of Springfield hospitals
Ashley Casad, vice president of clinical services, has been promoted to president of Springfield hospitals and senior vice president, system operations, at CoxHealth. Casad joined CoxHealth in January 2020, and in her current position, she has responsibility for oncology, neurosciences, cardiovascular services, laboratory and radiology. When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Casad took on a key leadership role in CoxHealth’s response.
A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors
JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
