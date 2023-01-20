Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport man accused of firing gun during domestic dispute
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun from his vehicle during a domestic dispute, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies arrested Nicholas Ellis, 21, after responding Monday afternoon to the intersection of Riding Club Lane and Old Carriage Trail to investigate a report of gunfire. Ellis is accused of shooting in the direction of another person during a domestic dispute, Prator said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport police chief to Sugar Street gunmen: 'We're coming after you'
SHREVEPORT, La. -- "We're coming after you." That's the warning from Police Chief Wayne Smith who Monday afternoon gave City Council members an update on a Sunday afternoon shooting that left eight people with gunshots. Smith was talking about the gunmen who fired at least 40 gunshots into the home...
KPVI Newschannel 6
3 children, 5 adults injured in north Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - The investigation continues into a Sunday afternoon shooting in Shreveport that injured eight people, two critically. Police found seven people shot inside a home in the 1600 block of Sugar Lane about 2 p.m. Three of them were juveniles under the age of 10. The four adults were women between the ages of 30 and 60.
KPVI Newschannel 6
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wintry weather forecast on Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Big weather changes are forecast for Tuesday. The Shreveport National Weather Service is expecting rainy, snowy and windy conditions for the afternoon and evening hours. Thus, they have both Winter Weather and Wind Advisories posted for Tuesday afternoon and night. Slushy snow may accumulate up to a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Water main break leads to boil advisory in part of Webster Parish
SAREPTA, La. - A boil advisory is in effect for some Webster Parish residents Monday morning. Those impacted are on the Midway Water System and in the area of Highway 2 and Rural Road in the Sarepta area. The advisory was put into place because of a water main break.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dallas-Fort Worth again leads in post-pandemic job recovery
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is leading the state with the most year-over-year growth in its labor force, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission released Friday. The region, which saw employment increase 6.4% over last year, is one of several heading up the state’s record highs in employment. More than 650,000 people have been added to the Texas labor force, with another 29,500 jobs added in December, making it the 14th consecutive month of record growth.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Get ready, alumni: UNT wants to increase fundraising by $20 million over 5 years
Brandon Buzbee has a big job as the new vice president for advancement at the University of North Texas. His eye, though, is on a very particular prize: Keeping a college degree from a Tier 1 research institution affordable for students, whether they’re pursuing a bachelor’s degree or reaching for a master’s or doctoral distinction. It’s a task he said is easier with the university’s research accomplishments and the leadership of UNT President Neal Smatresk.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Several city leadership positions up for Shreveport council consideration
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport council member has proposed creating a new position to act as a liaison between the public and City Council. The resolution to create the director of council affairs was proposed by City Council member Alan Jackson. No reason for the position was given when the matter was introduced at Monday’s City Council administrative session. A separate ordinance sets a base salary of $81,500 plus benefits.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Texas offseason questions No. 2 -- How does UNT's QB race play out?
Austin Aune cited a host of reasons he came back for one final season at North Texas, including the biggest of them all. The former Argyle standout wanted to see what he could accomplish if he opened the season as the Mean Green’s starting quarterback for the first time.
