Tangipahoa Parish, LA

brproud.com

Man arrested after $15K worth of fentanyl, 5 children found during drug bust

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested after five children were found at a Baton Rouge home during a drug bust Monday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said Kevin White, 33, was arrested after narcotics agents conducted four controlled purchases of fentanyl and carried out two search warrants — one at an address in the 1200 block of Perkins Road and on in the 11100 block of Boardwalk Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 arrested in Livingston Parish theft investigation

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested and several stolen items have been recovered following a theft investigation in Denham Springs, according to law enforcement. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division executed a search warrant for stolen property along Walker South Road on the...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant and found thousands of dollars worth of copper pipes and tools. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent and Marci Seal were arrested at Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant at a property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs and found stolen copper piping and tools.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Official compares Tigerland to 'gates of hell' after death triggers investigation into underage drinking

BATON ROUGE - With four people in jail and bonds set, eyes are turning to the place that many argue facilitated the events leading up to 19-year-old Madison Brooks' death. Brooks and three of the four suspects were all able to drink at Reggie's bar in Tigerland despite being underage. On Tuesday, state regulators announced they were pulling the bar's license to serve drinks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
COVINGTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved

71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

In fatal shooting outside Marrero store, defendant pleads not guilty to murder

A Harvey man accused of gunning down a father of two outside a west bank store last year pleaded not guilty in the case on Friday. Kintez Johnson, 20, was indicted a day earlier on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
MARRERO, LA

