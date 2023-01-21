Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Man arrested after $15K worth of fentanyl, 5 children found during drug bust
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested after five children were found at a Baton Rouge home during a drug bust Monday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said Kevin White, 33, was arrested after narcotics agents conducted four controlled purchases of fentanyl and carried out two search warrants — one at an address in the 1200 block of Perkins Road and on in the 11100 block of Boardwalk Drive.
wbrz.com
Man arrested on attempted murder charge for allegedly robbing, shooting person after losing money in dice game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting and robbing a man who won money from him during a dice game. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a group of people met on Jan. 9 at an apartment on N Ardenwood Drive for a dice game.
2 arrested in Livingston Parish theft investigation
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested and several stolen items have been recovered following a theft investigation in Denham Springs, according to law enforcement. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division executed a search warrant for stolen property along Walker South Road on the...
wbrz.com
2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant and found thousands of dollars worth of copper pipes and tools. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent and Marci Seal were arrested at Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant at a property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs and found stolen copper piping and tools.
wbrz.com
Regulators pull Tigerland bar's license amid reports of underage drinking tied to LSU student's death
BATON ROUGE - State regulators are suspending the liquor license of a Tigerland bar where a 19-year-old LSU student was reportedly drinking just hours before investigators say she was sexually assaulted and then fatally struck by a car. The move comes less than 24 hours after WBRZ first reported that...
wbrz.com
Woman arrested months after Thanksgiving Day drive-by in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of being behind the wheel during a drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day was arrested months later for her role in the attack. Kimberly Landry, 41, was booked Tuesday for attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon after the Nov. 24 shooting.
wbrz.com
Official compares Tigerland to 'gates of hell' after death triggers investigation into underage drinking
BATON ROUGE - With four people in jail and bonds set, eyes are turning to the place that many argue facilitated the events leading up to 19-year-old Madison Brooks' death. Brooks and three of the four suspects were all able to drink at Reggie's bar in Tigerland despite being underage. On Tuesday, state regulators announced they were pulling the bar's license to serve drinks.
WDSU
Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
Crimestoppers tip helps cops arrest suspect in Warehouse District murder
The New Orleans Police Department says a tip to Crimestoppers led their detectives to a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting in the 300 block of Julia Street. Twenty-six-year-old Cache Shelton was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
NOLA.com
Fentanyl-laced marijuana and pills seized during traffic stop near Covington, Sheriff's Office says
St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies who stopped a vehicle driving erratically through a neighborhood near Covington Friday recovered fentanyl-laced marijuana and pills, as well as an assault rifle, according to a news release. They arrested the 43-year-old driver of the vehicle, John Silas Joiner of Mandeville, according to the St....
WDSU
Victim carjacked in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood, police arrest 3 suspects including 2 juveniles
New Orleans police are investigating a carjacking in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. According to police, Jamal Tuggles, 19, and two other juveniles are accused of an armed carjacking that occurred on the 2600 block of Poydras Street. Tuggles and the two juveniles were arrested later that afternoon after...
wbrz.com
Bond set for suspects arrested in rape investigation following LSU student's death
BATON ROUGE – Multiple people have been arrested on rape charges by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office amid an investigation into the death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Monday. Sources said a 17-year-old was first booked into the East Baton Rouge...
wbrz.com
After mass shooting, Baton Rouge club agrees to stay closed amid investigation into 'security breach'
BATON ROUGE - A club at the center of a shooting that left 12 people hurt over the weekend has agreed to stay closed as officials investigate how someone was able to slip a weapon past security. Monday morning, more than 24 hours after the shooting, the Dior Bar and...
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
WDSU
Woman accused of shooting a man inside a hotel room on Julia Street
The New Orleans Police Department has announced the arrest of a woman who is accused of shooting a man on Dec. 27. According to police, Cache Shelton, 26, is accused of killing a 29-year-old man inside a hotel room at the 300 block of Julia Street around 8:43 a.m. On...
NOLA.com
Inmate who died after being found unresponsive at Jefferson Parish jail identified
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the female inmate who died after she was found unresponsive at the Jefferson Parish jail Friday as Renee Harold, 42, of New Orleans. An autopsy was performed Tuesday. But Harold's cause of death is still undetermined as the Coroner's Office awaits the results...
WDSU
4 arrested for involvement of the case of LSU student who was hit by a car and killed
Four suspects have been arrested for the involvement of the case of the Lousiana State University student who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge earlier this month. According to East Baton Rouge Police Department, a 17-year-old juvenile and Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, are being accused of...
Louisiana School Worker Charged – Sold Pot Edibles to Students
A cafeteria worker at a Louisiana High School has been charged for allegedly selling homemade baked goods infused with marijuana to students. The worker who was employed by a temporary staffing firm to help with cafeteria work at Jewel M. Sumner High was taken into custody on Friday. Chief Jimmy...
NOLA.com
In fatal shooting outside Marrero store, defendant pleads not guilty to murder
A Harvey man accused of gunning down a father of two outside a west bank store last year pleaded not guilty in the case on Friday. Kintez Johnson, 20, was indicted a day earlier on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
Comments / 4