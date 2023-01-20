ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Government Shutdown vs. Debt Ceiling: What’s the Difference?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told congressional leaders on Friday that the U.S. is expected to reach the debt limit on Jan. 19. Once this happens, Yellen warned that the Treasury Department “will need to start taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations.” This latest development prompts the question: What exactly does hitting the debt ceiling mean and how does it differ from a government shutdown?
Investopedia

Bonds Booming in 2023 After Worst Year Ever

After a historically lousy year for bonds, fixed income markets are off to their best start to a year ever in 2023, buoyed by higher yields, falling inflation, and bonds' traditional role as recession havens. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate bond index rose 3.7% in 2023 through Thursday after a 16%...
CNBC

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling — here's what that means for your money

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
KIRO 7 Seattle

China's Huawei looks to ports, factories to rebuild sales

TIANJIN, China — (AP) — As technicians in a distant control room watch on display screens, an automated crane at one of China’s busiest ports moves cargo containers from a Korean freighter to self-driving trucks in a scene tech giant Huawei sees as its future after American sanctions crushed its smartphone brand.
Investopedia

Spotify to Cut 6% of Workers

Spotify (SPOT) is cutting 6% of its workers amid dwindling spending on its music streaming platform, joining a host of tech companies that are retreating from a pandemic-era hiring spree. Key Takeaways. Music streaming service Spotify announced it will cut 6% of staff, or about 600 people. Spotify's consumer and...
Quartz

There is no US debt crisis

Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of January 23

The cryptocurrency market has finally broken out of its long slump—or so it seems. Bitcoin briefly crossed the $23,000 mark, and remains under $22,500. Similarly, other tokens have also shot up in value, with many looking like they are on the verge of a bull run. This week, we...
Reuters

EU gas price cap risks curbing market liquidity, regulators warn

BRUSSELS/AMSTERDAM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's gas price cap, which launches next month, could impact financial stability and potentially curb liquidity in Europe's exchange-traded gas markets, the bloc's financial and energy market regulators said on Monday.

