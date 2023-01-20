Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks are about to crash as the 'perfect bull market cocktail' of the last 4 decades ends, veteran investment chief says
In an interview with Insider, Gateway Credit chief investment officer Tim Gramatovich said stock valuations will crater in 2023. Demographics and policy are becoming less favorable for productivity, and that could drag on markets, he explained. "We had the perfect bull market cocktail starting in the early 1980s, incredibly low...
Bad news for the economy is once again bad news for the stock market as recession uncertainty dents consumer spending
Bad news for the economy is once again bad news for the stock market as fears of a recession grow. Bad economic news was cheered last year as it signaled inflation may be cooling and the Fed may ease up on rate hikes. "The equity markets have apparently begun to...
Gold and silver boom predicted as US hits debt ceiling, dollar devalues
Precious metals expert predicts gold and silver will rise in 2023 as government spending results in increased inflation and U.S. hits debt ceiling.
US stocks fall as investor concerns grow over looming recession and debt ceiling fight
US stocks fell on Thursday as investor concerns about a recession and the US debt ceiling linger. The US Treasury took extraordinary measures to meet the country's obligations after it hit the debt limit set by Congress. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes the measures will stall a US default until...
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
US economy will 'pay a price' in 2023 from 'misguided' pandemic policies, expert warns
Brian Wesbury says he's 'not bullish anymore' on the economy as he forecasts a recession following the federal government's response to the COVID pandemic.
AOL Corp
Government Shutdown vs. Debt Ceiling: What’s the Difference?
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told congressional leaders on Friday that the U.S. is expected to reach the debt limit on Jan. 19. Once this happens, Yellen warned that the Treasury Department “will need to start taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations.” This latest development prompts the question: What exactly does hitting the debt ceiling mean and how does it differ from a government shutdown?
Investopedia
Bonds Booming in 2023 After Worst Year Ever
After a historically lousy year for bonds, fixed income markets are off to their best start to a year ever in 2023, buoyed by higher yields, falling inflation, and bonds' traditional role as recession havens. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate bond index rose 3.7% in 2023 through Thursday after a 16%...
Crypto firms acted like banks, then collapsed like dominoes
NEW YORK (AP) — Over the past few years, a number of companies have attempted to act as the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank, promising lucrative returns to customers who deposited their bitcoin or other digital assets. In a span of less than 12 months, nearly all of the...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian sees inflation getting ‘sticky’ at 4%—and a growing chorus sees the dawn of a new world in investing
Mohamed Aly El-Erian, former chief economic advisor for Allianz SE, gestures as he speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. After raging to multiple four-decade highs in 2022, inflation has fallen steadily over the past six months. But now,...
CNBC
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling — here's what that means for your money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
China's Huawei looks to ports, factories to rebuild sales
TIANJIN, China — (AP) — As technicians in a distant control room watch on display screens, an automated crane at one of China’s busiest ports moves cargo containers from a Korean freighter to self-driving trucks in a scene tech giant Huawei sees as its future after American sanctions crushed its smartphone brand.
Russian oil trade remains in ship-shape as the EU price cap has failed to stem Moscow's freight and insurance income, analyst says
Russia's oil income may not have been hit by Western sanctions as badly as early data suggested, a Kpler analyst told Insider. Moscow earns much more from its oil trade by providing extra services such as shipping and insurance, Viktor Katona said. "The Russia, India, China triangle is getting away...
Investopedia
Spotify to Cut 6% of Workers
Spotify (SPOT) is cutting 6% of its workers amid dwindling spending on its music streaming platform, joining a host of tech companies that are retreating from a pandemic-era hiring spree. Key Takeaways. Music streaming service Spotify announced it will cut 6% of staff, or about 600 people. Spotify's consumer and...
Quartz
There is no US debt crisis
Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of January 23
The cryptocurrency market has finally broken out of its long slump—or so it seems. Bitcoin briefly crossed the $23,000 mark, and remains under $22,500. Similarly, other tokens have also shot up in value, with many looking like they are on the verge of a bull run. This week, we...
EU gas price cap risks curbing market liquidity, regulators warn
BRUSSELS/AMSTERDAM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's gas price cap, which launches next month, could impact financial stability and potentially curb liquidity in Europe's exchange-traded gas markets, the bloc's financial and energy market regulators said on Monday.
Comments / 0