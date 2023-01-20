I quit playing in NFL to trade Pokemon cards and couldn’t believe how well it paid, reveals ex-pro Blake Martinez

A FORMER football star quit the game to trade Pokemon cards online - and he has been making "just as much money" as he did in the NFL.

Blake Martinez, 29, forged a successful career as an inside linebacker for the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Blake Martinez quit the NFL earlier this season Credit: Getty

The former inside linebacker was drafted in 2014 by Green Bay Credit: Getty

He moved to the Raiders after struggling with injury Credit: Getty

But he's packed in the sport to trade Pokemon cards online Credit: Instagram @blakes.breaks

A star with Stanford in college, Martinez was drafted by Green Bay in the fourth round of the 2016 Draft.

He was a near ever-present following his rookie campaign, becoming the NFL tackles co-leader in 2017.

But following a major season-ending injury in 2021 while with the Giants, Martinez fell out of love with the game.

He told Business Insider: "After my ACL injury in 2021, there was a yearlong rehab process. The New York Giants got a new coaching staff and general manager, and there was basically a full gut out.

"They said they wanted to cut my pay because of the uncertainties with my knee and for salary-cap purposes.

"It didn't end up going too well between me and the coaching staff, and I wasn't really having as much fun doing what I'd been doing for the past 20 years.

"So I pretty much asked to be released and I was looking at which team I wanted to go to.

"As time went on, I called my agent and said both my knees are killing me, and I'm not really feeling this anymore."

Martinez ended up at Las Vegas Raiders, but quickly discovered that his fledgling business - Blakes Breaks - was something he enjoyed more than football.

The Arizona native had started the Pokemon card trading venture during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He had been a keen collector in his youth but discovered his mother had thrown away most of his collection.

Martinez, after help from a Stanford college pal, began a venture on livestream-shopping platform Whatnot.

He explains: "When I started collecting again about two years ago, I found streamers on Twitch and different platforms doing box breaks.

"A box break is where you take a sealed product of Pokemon with 36 packs — 11 cards in each pack — and people bid to win a certain pack hoping it's one of the 12 that have holo foil cards in them, which are the expensive cards.

"It was exciting to watch, and I thought: Why don't I do this?

"I had a blast opening the packs for people on live streams, and I realized you could actually make money doing it."

Martinez's online pack openings proved a huge success and he continued with them before finally deciding to retire from the NFL in November 2022.

He says that he now works "60 to 80 hours a week" on the business and has hung up his football cleats for good.

While Martinez claims he makes just as much money trading cards online as he did in the NFL.

He continued: "The long-term effects of playing a high-contact sport were definitely a factor in my decision to retire.

"If I'm going to do something, I have to be all in. If you don't feel like you're all in, especially with football, you're just gonna get hurt.

"I was making just as much [money] playing football as I was with Pokemon."

According to Spotrac, Martinez made a total of $28,948,893 during his time in the NFL.

This includes a $7million restructure bonus when he was a New York Giant in 2021, and a $750,000 signing bonus when he headed to the Raiders.

The rarest Pokemon card he has dealt with is a Pikachu "Illustrator" card, which reportedly sold for $672,000 at auction last November.

He has indicated that he wants his company to branch out from Pokemon cards in the future, to focus on "Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, sports cards, shoes, and clothes."