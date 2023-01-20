ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

I quit playing in NFL to trade Pokemon cards and couldn’t believe how well it paid, reveals ex-pro Blake Martinez

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbDTf_0kM3HQtm00

A FORMER football star quit the game to trade Pokemon cards online - and he has been making "just as much money" as he did in the NFL.

Blake Martinez, 29, forged a successful career as an inside linebacker for the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IeWD_0kM3HQtm00
Blake Martinez quit the NFL earlier this season Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cu2RW_0kM3HQtm00
The former inside linebacker was drafted in 2014 by Green Bay Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13n3Uw_0kM3HQtm00
He moved to the Raiders after struggling with injury Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33rybp_0kM3HQtm00
But he's packed in the sport to trade Pokemon cards online Credit: Instagram @blakes.breaks

A star with Stanford in college, Martinez was drafted by Green Bay in the fourth round of the 2016 Draft.

He was a near ever-present following his rookie campaign, becoming the NFL tackles co-leader in 2017.

But following a major season-ending injury in 2021 while with the Giants, Martinez fell out of love with the game.

He told Business Insider: "After my ACL injury in 2021, there was a yearlong rehab process. The New York Giants got a new coaching staff and general manager, and there was basically a full gut out.

"They said they wanted to cut my pay because of the uncertainties with my knee and for salary-cap purposes.

"It didn't end up going too well between me and the coaching staff, and I wasn't really having as much fun doing what I'd been doing for the past 20 years.

"So I pretty much asked to be released and I was looking at which team I wanted to go to.

"As time went on, I called my agent and said both my knees are killing me, and I'm not really feeling this anymore."

Martinez ended up at Las Vegas Raiders, but quickly discovered that his fledgling business - Blakes Breaks - was something he enjoyed more than football.

The Arizona native had started the Pokemon card trading venture during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He had been a keen collector in his youth but discovered his mother had thrown away most of his collection.

Martinez, after help from a Stanford college pal, began a venture on livestream-shopping platform Whatnot.

He explains: "When I started collecting again about two years ago, I found streamers on Twitch and different platforms doing box breaks.

"A box break is where you take a sealed product of Pokemon with 36 packs — 11 cards in each pack — and people bid to win a certain pack hoping it's one of the 12 that have holo foil cards in them, which are the expensive cards.

"It was exciting to watch, and I thought: Why don't I do this?

"I had a blast opening the packs for people on live streams, and I realized you could actually make money doing it."

Martinez's online pack openings proved a huge success and he continued with them before finally deciding to retire from the NFL in November 2022.

He says that he now works "60 to 80 hours a week" on the business and has hung up his football cleats for good.

While Martinez claims he makes just as much money trading cards online as he did in the NFL.

He continued: "The long-term effects of playing a high-contact sport were definitely a factor in my decision to retire.

"If I'm going to do something, I have to be all in. If you don't feel like you're all in, especially with football, you're just gonna get hurt.

"I was making just as much [money] playing football as I was with Pokemon."

According to Spotrac, Martinez made a total of $28,948,893 during his time in the NFL.

This includes a $7million restructure bonus when he was a New York Giant in 2021, and a $750,000 signing bonus when he headed to the Raiders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLYPv_0kM3HQtm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SdlKW_0kM3HQtm00

The rarest Pokemon card he has dealt with is a Pikachu "Illustrator" card, which reportedly sold for $672,000 at auction last November.

He has indicated that he wants his company to branch out from Pokemon cards in the future, to focus on "Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, sports cards, shoes, and clothes."

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving Team

The NFL season for all but four teams has come to an end, and when we see the rest of the teams play next, they will look different in a variety of ways. When the Las Vegas Raiders last played, the main storyline was the expectation that it was the last game for quarterback Derek Carr in a Raiders jersey.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Jim Nantz Sunday

The NFL World isn't thrilled with Jim Nantz's comment on a Buffalo Bills player on Sunday. Nantz and his broadcasting partner, Tony Romo, mocked Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis for not intercepting a Joe Burorw Hail Mary! attempt on Sunday afternoon. Bills fans believe Nantz was being a bit harsh ...
TEXAS STATE
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to insane Arch Manning throw

Since enrolling with the Texas Longhorns in January, five-star quarterback prospect Arch Manning suffered a tiny little setback common to freshmen, losing his school ID during the first week of school. But it appears that he hasn’t lost his touch on the football field. On Saturday afternoon, a video...
AUSTIN, TX
usflnewsroom.com

New USFL Promo Debuts During NFL Playoff Coverage on FOX

During the leadup to the inaugual USFL season FOX was not shy about pushing the new league druing the NFL playoffs. With a successful season now under the belt, they had starting airing USFL promos even earlier in the NFL season. It’s been a while since a new USFL promo...
Popculture

Best TVs for watching the NFL Playoffs in 2023

The NFL divisional round playoffs are this weekend. Yesterday, the Kansas City Chiefs bested the Jacksonville Jaguars by 27-20, while the Philadelphia Eagles trounced the New York Giants by a score of 38-7. And today, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the San Francisco 49ers, and, in what is likely a most-anticipated game, the Cincinnati Bengals play the Buffalo Bills. It will be a rematch of the game in which the Bills' safety, Damar Hamlin, went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field on Jan. 2. Hamlin has made quite a recovery, so fans of the Bengals and Bills are both looking forward to watching the game.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
981K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy