This Quick and Easy Bathroom Storage Hack Will Save a Ton of Space

By Kourtney Borman
 3 days ago

Need a quick and easy storage solution for your bathroom? Oh, who am I kidding? Don’t we ALL need storage solutions when it comes to just about any room in our house, much less the bathrooms? There are towels and soap, not to mention all the pretty things you’ve added to liven the space up - so what do you do to make sure everything has its place?

Well, you could, for one, take Jacqueline Stein’s , aka HomeReimagined, advice and run to your local dollar store to find the perfect solution!

So, essentially the idea behind this hack is not to hide all your towels and various accouterment away but rather to make them a part of the space. And luckily, you don’t have to break the bank to do so. No, you will want to try and find a blanket ladder that would hook onto a door, preferably one that looks a bit nice but I wouldn’t worry TOO much about that aspect.

From there hook said ladder onto the door and start adding your various towels, both large and small, as well as smaller fabric objects like bath mats, etc. Here is where you can get a bit fancy, such as layering different colored towels or folding them in certain ways, so they look a bit cuter.

You can also add a small basket with hooks for additional things like lotions, soaps, razors, and pretty much anything else that is small and that you want up out of the way. Small trailing plants can also be added for a little bit of an extra visual element (I suggest you try eucalyptus, which is amazing when the leaves get a bit steamy!)

And, to top it all off, you can even use the side pegs! Hang loofahs or bathrobes - just make sure you are using the entire piece to its fullest extent!


