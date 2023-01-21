ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Hondo, TX

Active boil water notice for Rio Hondo residents

By Gabriela Gonzalez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTAy2_0kM3GnZU00

RIO HONDO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The City of Rio Hondo is implementing a boil water notice after a line break occurred on South Robertson Street.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is asking Rio Hondo residents to boil water prior to consumption use such as washing hands, face, brushing teeth, drinking and cooking.

According to TCEQ and city officials, water should be boiled for a minimum of two minutes before use or consumption.

Exclusive: Mission family faces hardships after crash that killed mom, injured dad

Officials suggest residents purchase bottled water or obtain water from a suitable source for drinking or consumption.

The public water system and the city will issue a notice to customers, individuals or employees once the boil water notice is lifted and the water is safe to consume.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

I-69C underpass work prompts nightly closures

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Construction on the SH495 underpass at I-69C will prompt temporary nightly closures this week. The closure began Monday and will be in effect every day through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. All work is weather permitting. On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation issued an update for the I-2/I-69C […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

CCRMA announces closures for SH 550 maintenance

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority announced they will be closing the southbound direct connector entrance ramp and the northbound and southbound ramps at Paredes Line Road/FM 1847. SH 550 road will be temporarily closed at these locations: Location Start Date Start Time End Date End Time Southbound Direct Connector Entrance […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Road project in Edinburg subdivision makes progress

People who live in the Lull Subdivision finally have a paved road as construction in the Edinburg neighborhood continues. City leaders broke ground on street improvement upgrades in September 2021 and were supposed to be finished a year later. It took about eight additional months for crews to finish. But...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg oil spill cleanup leads to road closure on Trenton

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg officials announced Monday morning that two roads on South Closner will be closed as a result of an oil spill. Traffic on Trenton and Cavazos Road will be detoured for about three hours, according to a release from the city. Any questions about the oil spill or traffic can be […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen closing 6th street and Martin Avenue for drainage improvements

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen will close the 6th Street and Martin Avenue intersection as the city moves forward with drainage improvement projects, and storm infrastructure construction. The city announced the roadway will be closed to all through traffic between Lark Avenue and Martin Avenue from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Feb. 5. For […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

NWS issues fire watch for portions of Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Weather Service issued a fire watch for residents in Willacy, Starr and Hidalgo counties. “The combination of low relative humidity values and gusty winds behind a cold front will lead to the potential for critical fire weather conditions,” the NWS stated in a tweet. The fire watch is predicted […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Leaders seek to remove South Texas ISD from property taxes

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School administrators across the Valley are coming together in setting a resolution to where South Texas ISD be removed from city property taxes. Administrators say this is has been an ongoing problem for many years. This affects taxpayers in Willacy, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties and paying taxes for South Texas ISD […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Red flag warning to take effect Tuesday

A red flag warning will be in effect Tuesday. The Valley is expecting a lot of wind and right now, things are dry. The ground, grass, trees, are not a good combination for fires. Maria Dalcour was inside her house waiting for her best friend to pick her up when...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Credit card skimmers found at Harlingen gas stations

Harlingen police are noticing an increase in credit card skimmers at local gas stations. While the devices may not look like much, they are capable of stealing debit or credit card information with just one swipe. Two skimmers were found already found at Harlingen gas stations, one on West Tyler...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Highway 107 widening project facing more delays

The FM 107 widening project in La Blanca is facing more delays. The project, which started in May 2021, aims to expand the section of the highway between U.S. 281 and FM 493 from two lanes to three. The Texas Department of Transportation scheduling utility relocations is causing a delay...
LA BLANCA, TX
ValleyCentral

Train collides with vehicle in Mission, hospitalizing woman

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle was struck by a train on Monday, police said. The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m., Mission police told ValleyCentral. The woman was driving southbound on Shary Road and Business 83 when she was struck by a train on the driver side of the […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen ends contract with MedCare over ‘unreasonable’ demands

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen City Commission terminated its contract with MedCare EMS, after “unreasonable and unjustified demands” were made, a release from the city stated. According to agenda documents, on Monday the commission rejected the demands and accepted MedCare EMS’s notice to terminate its contract for the delivery of emergency medical services to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports one COVID-19-related death

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported one new COVID-19-related death Tuesday. According to a release issued by the county, 327 people were sick with COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. This raises the total tally of positive cases from the start of the pandemic in Hidalgo County to 263,275. Of the 327, 156 were […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Edinburg hosts ‘Mommy and Me’ aerobics class

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg will host “Mommy and Me” aerobics class on Tuesday. The aerobics class begins at 7:20 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Parks and Recreation Department located at 315 Mark S. Pena Drive, The City of Edinburg stated in a social media post.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen confirms facility fire contained

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fire at the McAllen Compost Center that began at the beginning of the week has been contained, city officials confirmed Friday. The McAllen Composting Facility fire began on Sunday, Jan. 15, and was contained by Tuesday, officials said. McAllen Fire Department, along with neighboring fire companies, responded to the fire […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Search for missing Brownsville man going on day 11

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The search for a Brownsville man continues as he approaches his eleventh day missing, police say. Juan Antonio Garcia, 68, was last seen midnight Jan. 13 at a home on Lindale Drive. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the department has spoken with Garcia’s family […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy