Active boil water notice for Rio Hondo residents
RIO HONDO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The City of Rio Hondo is implementing a boil water notice after a line break occurred on South Robertson Street.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is asking Rio Hondo residents to boil water prior to consumption use such as washing hands, face, brushing teeth, drinking and cooking.
According to TCEQ and city officials, water should be boiled for a minimum of two minutes before use or consumption.
Officials suggest residents purchase bottled water or obtain water from a suitable source for drinking or consumption.
The public water system and the city will issue a notice to customers, individuals or employees once the boil water notice is lifted and the water is safe to consume.
